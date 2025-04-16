Beard Motorsports Tabs Jesse Love for Texas, Indy

20-Year Old Californian and Second-Year Xfinity Series Regular To Pilot No. 62 C4 Energy Chevrolet in Upcoming Cup Series Outings

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (April 16, 2025) – Beard Motorsports has announced the addition of a pair of NASCAR Cup Series races on its 2025 schedule that will feature 20-year-old NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Jesse Love behind the wheel of its No. 62 Chevrolet for the first time – the May 4 Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, and the iconic Brickyard 400 July 27 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The two races mark the family owned team’s first appearances at Texas and Indianapolis since its Cup Series debut in 2017 under the leadership of the late Mark Beard Sr., and which continues under the ownership of Linda Beard, with her children Amie Beard-Deja and Mark Beard Jr., overseeing daily operations.

Among the Beard Chevrolet’s 30 Cup Series outings to date, 13 have come at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and 13 at its sister track, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, with one apiece at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval, the Daytona road course, and the team’s home track, Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. The week prior to next month’s Würth 400 at Texas, the No. 62 Beard Chevrolet will compete in the April 27 Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega with driver Anthony Alfredo and primary sponsor Fortify Building Solutions.

Love, a native of Menlo Park, California, is in the midst of his second Xfinity Series season as fulltime driver of the No. 2 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing (RCR). He made his NASCAR Cup Series debut just three weeks prior to the Texas race when he strapped into RCR’s No. 33 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet for the April 13 Food City 500 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. He’s a two-time winner and six-time pole qualifier during his young Xfinity Series career, the wins coming last April at Talladega and this year’s season opener at Daytona. He’s also logged one Xfinity Series start each on the 1.5-mile Texas oval, and the 2.5-mile Indianapolis oval, both coming last year.

“We are very excited to be able to expand our racing program and visit tracks that our new to us,” said Beard-Deja, executive vice president of Beard Motorsports. “When my dad started this program we wanted to focus on the superspeedways. Our plan was to make that our niche and to do it well and we feel like we have been able to do that very thing. During the last couple of seasons we had partners that were interested in races outside of those that take place at Daytona and Talladega and that presented a different challenge and we enjoyed it.

“We have been watching Jesse Love in his racing endeavors and have certainly been impressed with what he has been doing so it was a no-brainer for us to take on the challenge of preparing cars for and competing in the races that will take place this season at Texas and Indianapolis.”

In the April 2024 Xfinity Series race at Texas, Love qualified on the pole and finished ninth in his RCR Chevrolet, his fifth of 18 top-10s over the season’s 33 events. He qualified 15th and finished 13th in the July 2024 Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis. Prior to his arrival at RCR, Love was a 12-time winner in 48 career starts in the ARCA Menards Series from 2020 through 2023.

“Making my Cup Series debut last week at Bristol was a moment that I had been working towards my entire life,” Love said. “Thanks to the Beard family, I’ll have a chance to at least do it a couple more times this season. The goals are to keep collecting experience and learning the Cup car. Both races at Texas and Indy will allow me to gain knowledge of how this car races at different tracks, which will hopefully set me up to pounce on future opportunities. Even though they’re a small, family-owned team, the Beards have built a legacy of bringing fast and well-prepared racecars to the track. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do together.”

Riding along with Love and the No. 62 Beard Chevrolet at Texas and Indianapolis will be C4 Energy, America’s fastest-growing energy drink brand. Nutrabolt, owner of C4®, is the No. 1 selling global pre-workout brand and one of the fastest growing energy drink companies in the country. Making its C4 Ultimate Energy product lineup more delicious and even cooler, Nutrabolt recently introduced the Frost collection — a product extension available in three flavors that will also unveil a unique can technology that transitions from silver to blue when the can is cold and ready to drink.

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company’s disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (America’s #1 BCAA brand), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since our founding 20 years ago, our goal has been to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers and communities around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt’s portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit nutrabolt.com.