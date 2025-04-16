Young’s Motorsports Rockingham Speedway April Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway | Black’s Tire 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Nathan Byrd

Primary Partner(s): Hopegivers International

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2025 Driver Points Position: 26th

2025 Owner Points Position: 30th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Welcome Back: The 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season is in full swing, and Young’s Motorsports is proud to have rookie Nathan Byrd continuing to pilot the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST in Friday night’s Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway.

● About Nathan: Byrd, 24, began racing go-karts in 2018, just after graduating High School, and he entered his first car race in February 2020.

Since then, the Goodyear, Ariz. native has raced over 30 types of cars in 348 total races at 67 different race tracks, effectively becoming one of the most diverse and interesting race car drivers in the world.

Completing more than 300 races in the first four years of his career, Byrd is no stranger to piloting race cars.

In 2024, the Indianapolis, Ind. resident turned his attention to NASCAR. He successfully made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Portland International Raceway and delivered a respectable 21st-place finish for DGM Racing.

In September, Byrd made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut at Kansas Speedway, earning a respectable 19th-place finish after starting 32nd.

● All-Aboard!: For the seventh of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Hopegivers International will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 200-lap race on Friday night.

Hopegivers International provides “Help for Today and Hope for Eternity” by rescuing orphaned, abandoned and at-risk children and assisting the needy and oppressed in collaboration with our Ministry Partners.

We are dedicated to fulfilling the Great Commission through the empowerment of the Gospel.

The vision of Hopegivers International is to rescue and train One Million Orphan Leaders Worldwide by 2030.

● Nathan Byrd Truck Series Rockingham Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway will mark Nathan Byrd’s first career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at the historic North Carolina oval known as “The Rock.”

The event marks NASCAR’s long-awaited return to Rockingham, which last hosted a national series race in 2013.

It also continues the fast-paced opening stretch of the 2025 Truck Series season, now in its seventh race on an expanded schedule that features two additional events compared to 2024.

The Truck Series kicks off the weekend’s action in the heart of the Piedmont, with a Saturday doubleheader to follow: the ARCA Menards Series East’s ARCA 125 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250, promising more high-stakes competition.

Following the Rockingham weekend, teams will return home to observe the Easter holiday on April 20.

● Nathan Byrd Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Rockingham, Byrd, 2024, has nine career Truck Series starts with an improving average finish of 27.6.

The popular driver made his Truck Series debut for the family-owned team at Kansas Speedway in September, finishing an impressive 19th. He returned to the team in October at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway before drawing the curtain on the 2024 season by participating in the year’s final race at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

So far in 2025, Byrd has started the first six Truck Series races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and most recently at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

● Bristol Motor Speedway | WEATHER GUARD Truck Race at Bristol Race Recap: In the sixth race of the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season, Young’s Motorsports and rookie driver Nathan Byrd continued their focus on development and race-day growth.

Byrd qualified his No. 02 Timothy Plan Chevrolet Silverado 30th, successfully making the race based on his qualifying speed for the sixth consecutive race weekend.

He displayed promising speed at the drop of the green flag in the 250-lap race at Bristol Motor Speedway, but early contact with the wall forced an unscheduled green-flag pit stop that altered the team’s strategy for the remainder of the night.

Despite the setback, Byrd logged valuable laps and gained crucial experience ahead of his planned return to Bristol in September.

Unfortunately, additional contact with the wall in Stage 3 proved terminal, ending the night early and leaving the team with a 28th-place finish.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Rockingham Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ third NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Rockingham Speedway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 24th with team president Tyler Young in the 2013 edition of the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on April 13, 2013.

Since 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 24.0 and an average finish of 26.0 in two Rockingham Speedway starts overall.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 515 starts from 70 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.2 and an average finishing position of 22.2.

Nathan Byrd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Rockingham Speedway: “It’s exciting to be a part of NASCAR’s return to an iconic track that’s been repaved but unused for some time.

“It’s hard to say how the racing will play out, but I’m looking forward to learning alongside everyone else and hopefully be a bit faster.”

On Rockingham Speedway Extended Practice Session: “Ideally, the extended practice session at Rockingham will serve as the perfect foundation to start the fine-tuning process of my driving and the setup for Friday specifically.

“No track will be the same from one day to the next. I think I’ll personally be in a much stronger position to come out of the practice gates with a much better relative pace to the competition than usual because of the seat time we’ve already gotten.

“I’m anxious to see how it all plays out!”

On Keys to Success for Rockingham Speedway: “I think the major keys to success will come from quickly applying the information and comfort gathered during the open test to start on a strong foot for practice on Friday.

“Being open-minded and flexible in our thinking when approaching the race will be key. I will be heavily relying on my adaptability and accumulating experience to progress wisely throughout the day and the race.

On Celebrating Easter: “I’m going to be celebrating Easter with my wife and family in Greenwood, Indiana. We’ll all go to church first and then gather together for a meal and family time afterwards to celebrate Christ’s resurrection and our hope for the future.”

Race Information:

The Black’s Tire 200 (200 laps | 188 miles) is the seventh of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2025 schedule. A 50-minute practice will occur on Friday, April 18, 2025, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The field will take the green flag later that day, shortly after 5:00 p.m., with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the NASCAR Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway | North Carolina Education Lottery 250

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Anthony Alfredo

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2025 Driver Points Position: 26th

2025 Owner Points Position: 27th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Two, Full Throttle: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran Anthony Alfredo would compete full-time for the team in its second year of Xfinity Series competition.

Alfredo is driving the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race schedule, which continues this Saturday afternoon with the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway.

The 2025 season marks Young’s Motorsports’ sophomore campaign in the series, following a promising debut year with rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel.

● About Anthony: A popular driver, Alfredo, a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, joins Young’s Motorsports with an array of Motorsports experience, including starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, respectively.

The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.

The 25-year-old finished the 2024 Xfinity season 15th in the championship driver standings, collecting an Xfinity Dash 4 Cash win at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway and adding two more top-fives and seven top-10s to his impressive statistics in 126 career Xfinity Series starts.

● All-Aboard!: For the 10th of 33 Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco, who partner with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as the primary partners on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 250-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Since 1981, Young’s Building Systems has been providing West Texas with all their metal building needs. This family-owned and operated business has become an industry favorite due to the experience gained and the professional results completed. Young’s Building System is a division of Randco Industries, Inc. We have expanded into a company that has the ability to erect any type of building, from a small single story to a city high-rise.

Our customers have multiple uses for our buildings, including commercial, residential, agricultural, industrial, skid-mounted buildings and compressor station buildings.

We also have a team that specializes in stairs and railings of all shapes and sizes. Young’s Building Systems is fully insured for your peace of mind, so we carry workmen’s compensation and general liability coverage that goes above and beyond State requirements.

Our company is fully equipped with moving and lifting equipment along with compressors, generators and welding equipment. We have the tools and equipment needed to support large, demanding projects.

Our work ethic is based on the principles of quality, promptness, and customer experience.

Young’s Building Systems continuously raises our standard of excellence and works hard to make sure that each and every one of your needs are met.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Rockingham Speedway Stats: Saturday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 250 will mark Anthony Alfredo’s first career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the historic Rockingham Speedway.

With nine races down and 24 remaining in the 2025 season, Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports team aim to secure a playoff berth with a statement win in the 10th race of the year.

In addition to his own on-track duties, Alfredo will mentor teammate Nathan Byrd, who is set to compete in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham.

With the NASCAR Cup Series off for its only weekend break of the season, the Xfinity Series will headline Saturday’s schedule at “The Rock” on April 19.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Rockingham, Alfredo has 127 NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best third-place finish twice, most recently at Talladega Superspeedway after starting 11th in the 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300 for Our Motorsports.

Since 2020, he has earned one pole, five top-five, and 22 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 19.8.

● Bristol Motor Speedway | SciAps 300 Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series made its first of two trips to “Thunder Valley” for the SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Once again, Young’s Motorsports showed promising speed in practice. However, Anthony Alfredo qualified 29th—enough to make the field on time for the ninth consecutive race of the 2025 season.

When the green flag dropped, Alfredo leaned on his short track experience and a well-balanced No. 42 Chevrolet to steer clear of the chaos that often defines Xfinity racing at Bristol. His clean and consistent

approach paid off with a season-best 15th-place finish at the checkered flag.

With nine races completed, the team is now gaining momentum as it approaches the heart of the schedule. It aims to improve upon its current average finish of 25.8.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Alfredo as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 140th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 139 races, he has four top-five and 13 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 10th race will be his first tango at Rockingham Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Rockingham Speedway: This weekend marks Young’s Motorsports’ first appearance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the historic Rockingham Speedway.

While the Mooresville, N.C.-based team has no prior Xfinity experience at the track, it has made two previous starts at Rockingham in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

Since debuting at “The Rock” in 2012, Young’s Motorsports has posted an average starting position of 24.0 and an average finish of 26.0 in its two overall appearances at the facility.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 42 starts and maintains an average starting position of 26.5 and an average finish of 24.0.

Anthony Alfredo Pre-Race Quotes:

On Rockingham Speedway: “I am excited about Rockingham Speedway this weekend since it’s a new track for most of the series, especially with the repave.

“It’s great we were able to test there in January, and even though our track time was limited, we have an idea of what we need to do to be better going back.”

On Keys to Success at Rockingham Speedway: “I think track position will be huge based on what we’ve learned at the test. There wasn’t very much tire wear or fall off, and it was mostly one lane of racing.”

On What to Expect at Rockingham Speedway: “I’m not sure much of the open test can be applied since the temperatures will be much warmer, and there will be a lot more cars on track throughout the weekend laying down a whole lot more rubber.

“Honestly, I’m hopeful that will yield better racing with a wider groove and a little more opportunity to pass.”

On Goals for Rockingham Speedway: “Another top-15 finish would be a great result for our team this weekend, but I know it can be tough! We need to keep grinding like we did at Bristol to earn a good finish.”

On Momentum from Bristol Motor Speedway Finish: “Having a good run at Bristol was really important for our team. We proved to ourselves that if we keep putting ourselves in a position, taking risks, and controlling what is in our control, we can get the results we deserve.

“It certainly wasn’t our best race as far as speed, but we got our best finish by never giving up.”

On The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season: “My goal this year with Young’s Motorsports is simple: to win a regular-season race and make the Playoffs.

“It’s certainly a tall order, but we can make it happen. We will build this program from the ground up and make that goal a reality.”

Race Information:

The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 (250 laps | 235 miles) is the 10th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. A fifty-minute practice will occur on Friday, April 18, 2025, from 3:05 – 3:55 p.m. Qualifying will follow on race day, April 19, 2025, beginning at 11:30 a.m. The field will take the green flag later in the day, shortly after 5:00 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).