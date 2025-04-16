TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Rockingham Speedway

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

Rockingham Speedway

April 18-19, 2025

While the NASCAR Cup Series embarks on its only off-weekend of the 2025 season, the Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series are on the horizon of one of the most anticipated stops on their respective schedules – the return to Rockingham Speedway.

The 1.017-mile oval known as “The Rock” has a deep-rooted history with the sport that dates back to the mid-1960s, with the revival of the North Carolina venue marking the end of a 12-year hiatus from NASCAR competition.

﻿Chevrolet at Rockingham Speedway:

Chevrolet is the only manufacturer with a win in all three NASCAR national series at Rockingham Speedway – accumulating 19 Cup Series wins, 10 Xfinity Series wins and 2 Truck Series wins throughout the track’s storied history. NASCAR’s most recent visit to “The Rock” came in 2012-13 when the North Carolina venue played host for the Truck Series’ only two appearances at the track. Both events saw a Chevrolet-powered machine in victory lane with two very familiar faces behind the wheel – Kyle Larson (2012) and Kasey Kahne (2013). Kahne, who retired from full-time NASCAR competition in 2018, is NASCAR’s most recent winner at Rockingham Speedway and is the track’s only past winner entered in this weekend’s events.

KAHNE SET FOR NASCAR RETURN

For the first time in nearly six years, Kasey Kahne will suit up to get back behind the wheel of a stock car to pilot a third entry for Richard Childress Racing in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. Rockingham Speedway was the very site where the 45-year-old Enumclaw, Washington, native made his first career Xfinity Series start and his debut in the NASCAR national ranks. Kahne quickly moved up into NASCAR’s top division in 2004 to start what turned into a 15-year career in the series. Throughout his career, Kahne amassed 18 Cup Series wins, eight Xfinity Series wins and five Truck Series wins, with his final win in each series coming in a Chevrolet-powered machine. Among those triumphs included three Coca-Cola 600 victories, as well as the win in the 2017 Brickyard 400 that marked his final trip to victory lane before retiring from full-time NASCAR competition.

LARSON’S FIRST

Kyle Larson made his debut in the NASCAR national ranks with his first career Truck Series start at Kentucky Speedway in June 2012. Just shy of a year later, the Elk Grove, California, native made his first trip to victory lane – picking up the Truck Series win at Rockingham Speedway in April 2013. Now 12 years later, Larson is well on his way to a Hall of Fame worthy career. The 32-year-old driver is a 31-time Cup Series winner, including three crown jewel wins (2021 Coca-Cola 600; 2023 Southern 500 and 2024 Brickyard 400); a three-time NASCAR All-Star race winner (2019, ’21, ’23); and the 2021 Cup Series champion. In addition, Larson has tallied 16 Xfinity Series wins and four Truck Series wins throughout his career – all of which have come with Chevrolet.

LEGGE EXPANDS 2025 NASCAR SCHEDULE

Just one month ago at Phoenix Raceway, Katherine Legge made history as the first female in seven years to compete in NASCAR’s top division. With her Cup Series debut in the rearview mirror, the 44-year-old England native has expanded her 2025 schedule to 12 more races across NASCAR’s top two divisions, including five Cup Series starts with Live Fast Motorsports and seven Xfinity Series starts with Jordan Anderson Racing. The revival of Rockingham will kick off Legge’s expanded schedule, with the Chevrolet driver climbing into the seat of the No. 32 E.L.F. Cosmetics Chevrolet. Legge has previously tallied five career Xfinity Series starts, with her most recent coming at Road America in 2023. Her racing resume expands across a variety of racing disciplines, including 19 starts in the NTT INDYCAR Series – four of which have come in the Indianapolis 500. She has also made 92 starts in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – earning four wins, 11 podium finishes and two poles.

TEAM CHEVY CONTINUES XFINTIY SERIES DOMINANCE

Kyle Larson nearly pulled off the tripleheader sweep at Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend, with a runner-up finish in the Truck Series race leading up to a pair of dominating triumphs in the Xfinity and Cup Series at the Tennessee half-mile. The victory in Saturday’s race marked Hendrick Motorsports’ first win in the series this season and the first as a crew chief for Adam Wall, who previously worked with Larson as the lead engineer on the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team during his championship-earning season (2021).

Larson’s victory came after a near-perfect day for the No. 17 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet team that included the pole position, a stage win and 277 of 300 laps led. The statistics further added to Chevrolet’s already dominating start to the 2025 Xfinity Series season. With nine races complete, five drivers from three different Chevrolet organizations have earned a combined seven victories. In addition, the Bowtie brand has tallied six pole wins; wins in 14 of the 18 stages; 30 top-fives; 56 top-10s; and 1,315 laps led.



CUP SERIES HITS THE QUARTER MARK

The drop of the checkered flag at Bristol Motor Speedway also marked the quarter mark of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. With nine points-paying races in the books, the division will sit idle for the weekend before going full throttle in the race for the championship. Heading into the off-weekend, Team Chevy has already hit some early-season high points:

· Chevrolet leads its manufacturer competitors in a variety of statistical categories including: pole wins (five), laps led (1,167) and top-10 finishes (41).

· Kyle Larson’s dominating Tennessee triumph marked Chevrolet’s third NASCAR Cup Series win of the 2025 season, each of which have been recorded on a distinctly different track configuration. Among that list includes William Byron’s win at the 2.5-mile superspeedway of Daytona International Speedway, as well as Larson’s win at the 1.5-mile intermediate oval of Homestead-Miami Speedway.

· Chevrolet has earned at least four top-10 finishes in six of the nine points-paying NASCAR Cup Series races thus far this season, with five of those events seeing representation by three or more different Chevrolet organizations in those results. The manufacturer hit a season-high seven top-10 finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway – earned collectively by three different Chevrolet organizations. The series’ second race of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway saw a season-high five different Chevrolet organizations represented in the top-10. At the conclusion of just the fifth points-paying race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, every full-time Chevrolet organization had scored a top-10 finish this season.

Chevrolet’s season statistics with nine NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 3

Poles: 5

Laps Led: 1,167

Top-Fives: 17

Top-10s: 41

Stage Wins: 7

Chevrolet’s season statistics with nine NASCAR Xfinity Series races complete:

Wins: 7

Poles: 6

Laps Led: 1,315

Top-Fives: 30

Top-10s: 56

Stage Wins: 14

Chevrolet’s season statistics with six NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races complete:

Wins: 3

Poles: 2

Laps Led: 399

Top-Fives: 13

Top-10s: 25

Stage Wins: 4

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Chevrolet is the only manufacturer with a win in all three NASCAR national series at Rockingham Speedway – accumulating 19 Cup Series wins, 10 Xfinity Series wins and 2 Truck Series wins.

· Chevrolet continues to dominate in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with Kyle Larson becoming the fifth driver from the third different Chevrolet organization to reach victory lane this season with his win at Bristol Motor Speedway. In nine races, Chevrolet has also amassed a manufacturer-leading six pole wins; wins in 14 of the 18 stages; 30 top-fives; 56 top-10s; and 1,315 laps led.

· In 117 points-paying races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 55 victories – a winning percentage of 47%.

· ﻿With its 43 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 869 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.



TUNE-IN:

NASCAR Xfinity Series

North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire

Saturday, April 19, at 4 p.m. ET

(CW, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Black’s Tire 200

Friday, April 18, at 5 p.m. ET

(FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

Carson Kvapil, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

“Rockingham is tough, but I am looking forward to the opportunity to get out there and run laps this weekend. We had speed at the test, so I know this No. 1 team is going to unload a fast Chevrolet on Friday. We have had really great momentum these past two weeks, so hopefully at the end we can not only contend for the win, but also the $100,000. It would mean a lot to finally get that finish we’ve been chasing for Johnny Morris and everyone at Bass Pro Shops and Clarience Technologies and this entire No. 1 team.”

Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

What did you take away from the NASCAR Xfinity Series test at Rockingham Speedway in January?

“We showed a lot of speed and were one of the best cars, if not the best, at the test. That test in January set our No. 2 team up to have momentum heading into the start of this season, and we have carried that momentum pretty well through the first nine races. We are taking a setup similar to what we had at the test. Just making a few small adjustments for the weather and the track taking rubber, but what we hit on at the test should work again this coming weekend.”

What were your initial thoughts of Rockingham Speedway?

“Rockingham is a track that fits my driving style. It’s right up my alley and fits how I like to drive a racetrack. It’s pretty similar to one of my favorite tracks in Dover, so I’m looking forward to going back there this weekend and having a shot at the win. It would be good to get up to second in points and hopefully leave with more Playoff points.”

Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

“It’s really cool to be heading back to Rockingham with our BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet. No one really knows what to expect this weekend, but I feel like the test we had here back in January gave Jim (Pohlman, crew chief) and all the guys on this team a good playbook to start with. We’ve had a lot of momentum on our side here lately, and hopefully that will carry over and we will have another great run on Saturday.”

Sammy Smith, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

“I’m excited to go to Rockingham and try out a new track where it’s a level playing field. The weather was much different when we tested earlier this year than it will be this weekend. Some of what we learned during the test will translate but a lot of it will come from knowledge and experience from running similar 1-mile tracks. Racing the Truck Friday will help me get more comfortable with more laps and I’ll be able to take some of that into Saturday where we’ll race for $100,000 and a win for Pilot.”

Daniel Dye, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

”The last time the Xfinity Series raced at Rockingham, I had barely been born! It’s exciting to get to go back to such a historic track in NASCAR. We tested there earlier this year, and I was able to get comfortable in the car. One challenge this week will be the difference in temperature compared to when we tested in the winter, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Josh Williams, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

“Rockingham is, I think, one of the more unique tracks we’ll go to this season. It’s pretty fast compared to what it was when I ran there [in 2010] because of the repave, so I’m not exactly sure what to expect in the race. As a team, I think we’ve got even more room to improve based off of our test [at Rockingham in January], but everyone is starting from the same point, so I’m sure we’ll get there come the race.”

Christian Eckes, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

“It’s exciting to have Rockingham back on the NASCAR schedule. We had a successful test there before the season and were able to get a lot of good seat time. I really enjoy the challenges of learning a new track, and I know our No. 16 team is prepared for it.”

Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Talk about the NASCAR Xfinity Series test session in January and your thoughts on Rockingham Speedway.

“I had only been to Rockingham one other time outside of the test, for a Legends Car and Bandolero race out back. I haven’t seen or really watched any past races there. It was a lot different than what I expected, with the new repave though. It is extremely fast. Faster than what I expected. I thought the pace would be up, because with the Xfinity car, you are not off the throttle for long – especially when your car is driving well. The biggest thing I’m questioning is how it is going to race. Part of me thinks whoever gets out front in clean air is going to be the guy who wins the race. Passing is going to be at a premium. I hope we get the second lane in. I started to run it during the test before Jesse (Love) jumped in the car. There is a little moveability in Turns 1 and 2. But in Turns 3 and 4, you need to run the bottom, drive in super deep, and barely touch the brake. If you do touch the brake in that end of the track, it’s just to set the car really quick.”

Are you looking forward to racing at track like Rockingham Speedway?

“I’m excited to go there and race at a place with so much history. I just wish it was the old asphalt, but that’s not something we can go back and change now. We have what we have. I personally love racetracks that you can slip and slide around on, like Darlington a few weeks ago. If the actual package is anything like the test showed, it’s going to be a really good race.”

Kasey Kahne, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

The NASCAR Xfinity Series test at Rockingham Speedway was your first time back in a stock car in years. Describe how that test went and how you felt during it.

“It had been six and a half years. It was really nice to be back in a car. I didn’t know exactly how it would feel and if I would have to refigure out how to drive in a way, but truthfully once I got to Turn 3 coming to the start of practice and the car loaded into the corner, I instantly felt right at home and felt like I had been doing it for a while. From there on, it was a solid practice for the next four or five hours.”

Did you have any nerves before making those first laps at the test?

“There were definitely a little bit of nerves with wondering how I would pick it up and how the car would feel. It felt very similar to what it did six years ago. On the Xfinity side, it doesn’t feel like those cars have changed a lot, but I still saw and felt it the same way I did in the past. I was happy with that.”

Are there specific things that are on your mind heading into your first race back?

“There are a few key things that I’ve thought about. Doing live pit stop again. Getting the balance of the car to a point where I can run throughout the entire race without getting too tight or too loose for my driving style. Working with spotters and understanding where other cars are around you. I haven’t had a spotter in so long. You just race in sprint cars, but spotters are great. Getting on the same page for that to take advantage of situations instead of getting used up. Restarts will be important. Overall, I just want to make sure that I’m prepared as I can be to put together a solid day.”

What are you looking forward to the most?

“I’m looking forward to the race the most. Driving, racing, competing. Trying to win or run top-five, top-10; be in the hunt and part of the mix. That’s why I’m doing this. To have a good time and get all that we can.”

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

“I’m really excited to go to Rockingham for the first time this weekend because it’s such a unique racetrack and has so much history in NASCAR. It’s really cool to finally have it back on the schedule again. Rockingham is a fast track with a lot of grip with the fresh repave. A lot of people don’t know how well it’s going to race, but based off how we were at the test a few months ago, I think we are going to have a really solid WeatherTech Chevrolet. The JR Motorsports cars have been really fast lately. We’ve all shown a lot of speed, and we just need a finish to go our way.”

Sammy Smith, No. 07 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Talk about returning to Spire after four successful outings with the team in 2024.

“I’m excited to get back with Spire. I really got comfortable in the truck in my few starts last year, so I’m hoping it will come back to me as we get rolling. I’m excited for the opportunity to work with Allen (Hart) and all the guys on the No. 07 team. Hopefully we can get a win for all the people who help make this happen.”

What does it mean to race at a venue as rich in history as Rockingham?

“It’s really cool to race at a track like Rockingham with so much history, and to have the opportunity to go back in a truck and Xfinity car is really neat. With the repave, it will be very different from when the trucks were last there in 2013. At the test, I was able to get a ton of laps in both the truck and Xfinity car. While the two don’t drive anything alike, the track is still super-fast and has a lot of grip for both. I’m looking forward to getting out on track Friday.”

Corey Day, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

What are your thoughts heading into Rockingham?

“I feel like I’m finally starting to really understand what I need to do in the trucks. I know I still have a lot to learn but I definitely am starting to feel more comfortable. While most of us haven’t raced at Rockingham Speedway before we all got to test there earlier this year. Those laps are going to be useful to help me get up to speed quicker than tracks I haven’t raced at before. I think it should be a good race.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 18 McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet

“I was super surprised back in January at how fast Rockingham was and that is what makes me so excited to get back there this weekend. We were really fast there at the test so I know we are going to unload a good piece and be ready to fight up front all race and hopefully lock in that first win of the season and a spot in the playoffs. We have been so close these last few races and I am so proud of this No. 18 team for holding their heads high. Our time is coming and I am confident we can get this No. 18 LIUNA Chevrolet in Victory Lane this weekend at “The Rock”.”

Matt Mills, No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

Since you had two days of testing and will have another 50 minutes of practice, how much is that extra track time going to help you?

“I think that’s going to be really good for us because we can go into the practice session based off the changes we made at the end of the test. We’ll have a notebook of what Ross (Chastain) also felt in the test, and that is going to be extremely helpful. That should put us in a good place to start because we were pretty good by the time we left. You can’t make a whole lot of changes in practice, so it’s mainly going to be about fine tuning and getting into a good rhythm to get used to the new track.”

Bayley Currey, No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

Even though you didn’t make any laps, do you think you learned anything by going to the test?

“Yes and no. I just got to see how much speed those guys were carrying with the new asphalt. I just ran it in the simulator and I think going to the test helped me grasp on where guys are lifting and where they’re getting back to the gas. I felt like I was able to learn a bit more about that in turns one and two since we were pitted down that way, but I think it helped a little bit. We’re going to be carrying so much speed here this week and I think it’ll be fun to go out there and make some laps in practice to get accustomed to it before the race. We’ve been having some good runs to open up our season and I’ve been really anticipating getting to Rockingham with our Masked Owl Technologies Chevy.”

Kaden Honeycutt, No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

Basing off your speed in the test, do you feel confident in the piece your team is bringing this weekend?

“Yeah, I think for us as a company, we were all really fast at the test. We are very optimistic in how we’re going to handle here. We’re not going to change much from where we ended the test at, we’re just going to go through practice similarly and see how we stack up. Hopefully we have a good qualifying lap because starting up front is going to mean a lot. After we see how qualifying goes, we’ll come up with a plan to march to the front or keep our track position.”

Rajah Caruth, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Rockingham Speedway has a deep history. What does it mean to be able to race on the hollowed grounds in Richmond County?

“I think it will be really cool to race at ‘The Rock.’ Personally, the last time I saw anything there was the Truck and K&N Series events in 2012-13. I have no real recollection of anything else there, aside from what I’ve read in my NASCAR Encyclopedia and watching highlights from the 2004 Cup Series race. While I don’t have a connection to the track, I’m a student of the sport and a fan of its history. It just makes it that much cooler to get the opportunity to race there. Hopefully I can add my name to the list of winners at Rockingham.”

You took part in the organizational test in January. What did you learn to help you heading into the weekend?

“I think the test in January was a valuable tool. I got some time to work with my new group, expose myself to the rule changes and gain some data points and information on what we needed to work on in the simulator. It was significantly colder than it will be this weekend, which will be a factor of some sort. The track will have a lot of grip, and hopefully it has worn out a little bit since the test so we can move around and use some lines.”

Andres Perez de Lara, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

What are your thoughts heading into Rockingham?

“I am feeling confident about this weekend. I enjoyed running the track when we tested there in January. We ran a lot of laps at the test and we got our Silverado where I like it. Having track time at a place as tricky as Rockingham is key for me, and will only help me this weekend. I’m also confident this weekend because we will be on the same playing field as everyone else. Most of the drivers haven’t raced at Rockingham, like me. This is the first time this year that I can say that. I hope the fans show up for the race because Rockingham is a great track.”

You are a quarter of the way through your rookie year. How do you feel the year has gone up to this point?

“Jumping into the truck this has been a great learning experience. I feel like we have had speed but are yet to put a full race together. I know when we put a full race together and get a good result. Hopefully Rockingham will be the race everything will come together and we can start building momentum. I am proud of our No. 77 team and all the work they have put in this year.”

Jack Wood, No. 91 McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet

“I am super excited to get to Rockingham this weekend and hopefully continue on our high momentum. Rockingham is a super fast track as we were able to discover at the test back in January. It is really cool that NASCAR is able to bring this track back and all of us at MHR are pretty pumped to be a part of that. Looking forward to this Friday and I am confident that this No. 91 team can keep this truck in contention for a solid finish at “The Rock”.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2024): 43

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Most recent: 2024

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2024): 33

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2025 STATISTICS:

Wins: 3

Poles: 5

Laps Led: 1,167

Top-Fives: 17

Top-10s: 41

Stage Wins: 7

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 869 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 758

Laps led to date: 253,878

Top-fives to date: 4,386

Top-10s to date: 9,048

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,203 Chevrolet: 869 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 841 Ford: 741 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 194





