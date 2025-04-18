AM Racing | Kole Raz Rockingham Speedway ARCA Menards Series East Race Preview

AM Racing | ARCA Menards Series East

Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway | Rockingham ARCA 125

Fast Facts

No. 76 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Kole Raz

Primary Partner(s): Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

Spotter: Shawn Treadway

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. A-232

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

● Rockingham Return: AM Racing is set to welcome back Lake Oswego, Oregon native Kole Raz for Saturday afternoon’s ARCA Menards Series East event — the Rockingham 125 at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway.

The 0.94-mile track will host the second of eight scheduled races on the 2025 ARCA Menards Series East calendar, a key development platform for the national ARCA Menards Series.

This weekend’s race will mark Raz’s fifth start with the Statesville, N.C.-based organization. He last competed for AM Racing in the ARCA Menards Series West season finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in 2024, where he secured a top-10 finish in the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100.

Raz has opened the 2025 season on a strong note, delivering consecutive top-six finishes in national ARCA competition at Daytona International Speedway and Phoenix, followed by a runner-up finish in the East Series opener at Five Flags Speedway last month.

● About Kole: Kole Raz is a 21-year-old first-generation Lake Oswego, Oregon, driver. He enters the ARCA Menards Series platform after competing in various Super Late Model divisions along the West Coast.

Raz is a 22-time Super Late Model winner, with victories last season, including the 2024 Chilly Willy 150 winner, the Spears SRL Southwest Tour Salted Metals 150, and the Star Nursery Classic at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Last year, Raz also scored his first ARCA Menards Series West victory in a thrilling finish at Kevin Harvick’s Kern County (Calif.) Raceway.

In addition to his many Late Model wins, Raz is a two-time NASCAR Arizona state champion.

● He’s Back Too!: To help guide Kole Raz and the AM Racing team toward victory at “The Rock,” veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London will return to call the shots atop the pit box for the No. 76 Ford Mustang.

A seasoned NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series crew chief, London rejoined AM Racing in early 2023 after previously serving as truck chief during the team’s 2020 Truck Series campaign.

London brings a wealth of ARCA Menards Series experience, having led drivers such as Tom Hessert and Frank Kimmel to pole positions and guiding Grant Enfinger to victories at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway and the DuQuoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds in 2014.

Most recently, he served as crew chief for West Virginia native Christian Rose in 2023 and 2024. Under London’s leadership, Rose collected five top-five and 23 top-10 finishes in 40 ARCA starts, while finishing third and fifth in the overall ARCA Menards Series standings over the past two seasons.

Alongside his two ARCA victories, London has amassed numerous top-five and top-10 finishes in the series, further cementing his reputation as a trusted and accomplished leader atop the box.

● Partner Support: Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers will serve as the primary marketing partner on Raz’s No. 76 Ford Mustang in Saturday afternoon’s Rockingham ARCA 125.

Founded in 2019, Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers embarked on a mission to revolutionize the trucking industry. Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers is building a next-generation network of 400 truck stops across the US, offering a comprehensive suite of transitional and traditional fueling options alongside all available renewable fuels, such as hydrogen and EV charging.

● Cyclum Fast Fact: Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers will offer a wide range of fuel options to meet the evolving needs of today’s travelers — including Traditional, Transitional and Renewable fuels — making them a one-stop destination for all types of vehicles, drivers and commercial fleets on the road.

Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers are 100% off-grid — meaning their locations remain fully operational and capable of fueling even during power outages, ensuring travelers’ reliability regardless of the conditions.

● We’ll Be There: The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), the sanctioning body for the ARCA Menards Series East, will host an open practice session at Rockingham Speedway on Friday, April 18, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET.

AM Racing and driver Kole Raz plan to take full advantage of the 90-minute session to fine-tune their No. 76 Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers Ford Mustang in preparation for Saturday’s Rockingham 125.

● Kole Raz ARCA Rockingham Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Rockingham ARCA East 125 will mark Kole Raz’s first career start at Rockingham Speedway in ARCA Menards Series East competition.

The historic 0.94-mile oval, located in the heart of North Carolina’s Piedmont region, presents a new challenge for the Oregon native as he continues his early-season momentum.

● Kole Raz Career ARCA National Series East Stats: Saturday’s 125-lap race at Rockingham will mark Kole Raz’s second career ARCA Menards Series East start.

So far in 2025, the Oregon native has already added new tracks to his resume, including Daytona International Speedway and Five Flags Speedway. Rockingham Speedway will serve as the third unfamiliar venue for Raz to tackle this season as he continues to build his versatility across ARCA platforms.

Since making his ARCA Menards Series West debut in 2023, Raz has accumulated seven starts, highlighted by a victory at Kevin Harvick’s Kern County (Calif.) Raceway Park in April 2024.

His West Series stats also include three top-five and six top-10 finishes.

● All About Them Points: Heading into Rockingham Speedway, Kole Raz sits sixth in the ARCA Menards Series East championship standings with 37 points.

He trails fifth-place Carson Brown by just one point and is only 12 markers behind current points leader Max Reaves, with seven races remaining in the 2025 season.

On the owner side, AM Racing also holds sixth place in the ARCA Menards Series East owner standings following a strong showing at Five Flags Speedway.

● AM Minute: It’s a busy weekend for AM Racing, with both their ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series teams in action.

At Rockingham, Harrison Burton will continue his campaign in the No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang, aiming for his fourth top-10 finish of the 2025 Xfinity Series season.

Burton is set to make his Xfinity Series debut at Rockingham Speedway, taking the green flag shortly after the conclusion of the ARCA East Rockingham 125.

● Thanks For Your Support: With 12 percent of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series East season complete, AM Racing and Kole Raz would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Auto Bank RV Sales & Service, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Phillips 66 Lubricants, Racing Radios and WIX Filters.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Kole Raz like him on Facebook (Kole Raz Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@koleraz) and X | Twitter (@koleraz27).

Kole Raz Quoteboard:

On Rockingham Speedway: “I’m really excited to race at Rockingham this weekend. It’s such a historic track with a ton of character, and I know it’s going to be a challenge with the new asphalt and seeing whether we can expand the racing groove.

“But I feel confident in our team at AM Racing and all the preparation we’ve put in. Every race this year has been a new learning opportunity, and I’m ready to take on another one and hopefully bring home a strong finish.”

On Goals For Rockingham Speedway: “Our goal this weekend is to keep learning and keep building momentum. Rockingham is a tough place, especially with how it eats up tires, so managing the race smartly will be key.

“If we can stay clean, run all the laps, and put ourselves in position late, I think we have a real shot at another top-five — maybe even challenge for a win. That’s the standard we’re chasing.”

On Strong 2025 ARCA Start: “It’s been a really solid start to the year, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished so far. From Daytona to Phoenix to Five Flags, we’ve shown speed and consistency, and

that’s a credit to everyone at AM Racing.

“The momentum is definitely there, and I just want to keep building on it each week and continue proving that we belong up front with our No. 76 Cyclum Next Gen Travel Centers Ford Mustang.”

Race Information:

The Rockingham ARCA 125 (125 laps | 117.5 miles) is the second of eight races on the 2025 ARCA Menards Series East schedule. Practice begins Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. General Tire pole qualifying follows at 10:35 a.m. The race is set to take the green flag shortly after 1:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on FloRacing and with live radio coverage on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the day’s festivities.

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

﻿In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events.