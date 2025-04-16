ARCA Menards Series East at Rockingham Speedway – Rockingham ARCA 125 Pre-race Notes

The ARCA Menards Series East will compete in its second race of 2025 in Saturday’s Rockingham ARCA 125 at Rockingham Speedway. It will be the first series race at Rockingham Speedway since the season finale 2012 when Tyler Reddick scored the victory over Corey LaJoie, Bubba Wallace, Coleman Pressley, and Jesse Little.

Twenty-eight drivers are entered in the ARCA Rockingham 125, led by two-time ARCA Menards Series East champion William Sawalich (No. 18 Starkey Toyota), who returns to the Joe Gibbs Racing team for his second ARCA Menards Series platform start in 2025. He will be joined by Brent Crews (No. 81 Mobil 1 Toyota), who won the ARCA Menards Series/ARCA Menards Series West combination race at Phoenix Raceway in March.

Rev Racing will field three cars, including one for ARCA Menards Series championship contender Lavar Scott (No. 6 Max Siegel Inc Chevrolet). He will be joined by Lanie Buice (No. 2 Max Siegel Inc Chevrolet) and Eloy Falcon Lopez (No. 10 Max Siegel Inc Chevrolet), both of whom will be making their series debut.

Joe Farre’s Sigma Performance Services team will field two cars, one for Tyler Reif (No. 23 SPS / Vegas Fastener Manufacturing Chevrolet), who sits second in the series standings after finishing third in the season opener at Five Flags Speedway. Reif will be joined by Spencer Gallager (No. 24 Allegiant Airlines / SPS Chevrolet), who will be making his first stock car appearance since 2018. Gallagher has four previous East starts in 2011 and 2012 and won his most recent ARCA Menards Series start at Kansas Speedway in 2014.

Austin Green (No. 28 Overplay Games Chevrolet) will make his ARCA Menards Series East debut for Pinnacle Racing Group. The team won the ARCA Menards Series opener at Daytona International Speedway with Brenden Queen at the wheel and finished fourth at Five Flags with Connor Mosack driving. Green, the son of former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion David Green, races part time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Jordan Anderson Racing with a best finish of fourth at Sonoma Raceway in 2024.

Venturini Motorsports has filed entries for Jake Finch (No. 20 Phoenix Toyota) and Patrick Staropoli (No. 25 Syfovre Toyota). Finch won the ARCA Menards Series race at Talladega Superspeedway in 2024, while Staropoli – who is now a practicing ophthalmologist – won an ARCA Menards Series West race at Irwindale Speedway in 2014.

Kole Raz (No. 76 Cyclum Nextgen Travel Centers Ford), runner-up at Five Flags, will make his second East start of the season. Raz has also finished sixth in both ARCA Menards Series starts at Daytona International Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

Timmy Hill (No. 56 Hill Motorsports Toyota), with 498 NASCAR national series starts, will make his first-ever start at Rockingham in the Rockingham ARCA 125. His father Jerry made four NASCAR Cup Series starts at Rockingham with a best finish of 27th in 1992.

The 28 cars entered represent the largest stand-alone entry list for an ARCA Menards Series East race since 28 cars were entered for the second race of the 2018 season at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The ARCA Menards Series East has raced seven previous times at Rockingham Speedway. Six of those races, from 1987 through 1992, were in combination with what is now the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The winners of those races, Morgan Shepherd, Mark Martin, Rob Moroso, Dale Earnhardt, Dale Jarrett, and Ward Burton, were not credited with an East victory. The only previous stand-alone East race was in 2012, won by Tyler Reddick.

The ARCA Menards Series East track qualifying record is 24.945 seconds/146.771 miles per hour set by C.J. Faison on 2012. The series 100-mile race record, set by Reddick in 2012, is 90.817 miles per hour/1 hour, 6 minutes, 4 seconds.

The Rockingham ARCA 125 will be streamed live on FloRacing on Saturday, April 19 at 1 pm ET and on the NASCAR Channel on TUBI. The race will also be broadcast on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide and on MRN.com. Live timing and scoring data from all on-track activity and live race audio is available at ARCARacing.com. Follow @ARCARacing on X (formerly Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates and information.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!



Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.