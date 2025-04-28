ARCA Menards Series at Talladega Superspeedway

General Tire 200 Post-race Notes

Lawless Alan (No. 20 AUTOParkit Toyota) scored his first career ARCA Menards Series victory in Saturday’s General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway. Alan, who led 30 of the race’s 77 laps, was ahead of Thad Moffitt (No. 46 Induction Innovations Toyota) when the caution flag came out in overtime, freezing the field and ending the race. Alan is the 362nd driver to win at least one ARCA Menards Series race since 1953. His previous best career series finish was fourth at Phoenix Raceway in March.

Moffitt scored his best career ARCA Menards Series finish in second. The grandson of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty, his previous career best was third at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2021.

Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota) earned her first top-five finish of the season in third. Robusto’s finish is the best ever for a female driver in any division at Talladega Superspeedway.

Andy Jankowiak (No. 73 DAKS Markets/Acacia Energy Chevrolet) finished fourth, his first top-five finish since he also finished fourth at Iowa Speedway last July. Jankowiak led four laps, from laps 68 through 71, the first laps he’s led in his ARCA Menards Series career.

Jason Kitzmiller (No. 97 A.L.L. Construction Chevrolet) finished fifth, his second top-five finish of the season. He also finished third at Daytona International Speedway. Kitzmiller’s best finish prior to 2025 was sixth at Daytona in 2024.

Lavar Scott (No. 6 Max Siegel Inc. Chevrolet) finished sixth to become the only driver to finish among the top ten in all three ARCA Menards Series races so far in 2025. Scott has unofficially assumed the points lead by three points over Lawless Alan headed into the fourth round of the season at Kansas Speedway.

Last year’s Talladega winner Jake Finch (No. 25 Phoenix Toyota) finished seventh after an early-race penalty for changing tires and refueling simultaneously on a pit stop. Finch traveled to Pensacola, Florida after practice on Friday where he won a 100-lap pro late model race driving for legendary short track racer Ronnie Sanders.

Bryce Haugeberg (No. 11 North Dakota State University / Brenco Toyota) notched his best career series finish in eighth. Haugeberg has finished in the top ten in both of his ARCA Menards Series starts in 2025; he finished tenth at Daytona.

William Sawalich (No. 18 Starkey Toyota) led 23 laps and finished ninth after being shuffled out of the draft with a handful of laps remaining. It is only the second time in his ARCA Menards Series career he scored a top-ten finish without finishing in the top five; the only other time that has happened was at Salem in 2023 where he finished sixth.

Garrett Mitchell (No. 30 Kenetik Ford), better known as YouTube superstar Cleetus McFarland, earned his first career ARCA Menards Series top-ten finish in tenth. Mitchell fought a nagging electrical issue that caused him to run on seven cylinders for most of the race.

Hunter Deshautelle (No. 57 O.B. Builders Chevrolet) scored his best career ARCA Menards Series finish in 13th.

Steve Lewis, Jr. (No. 62 SmartGrid Integrations/Michael Waltrip Brewing Chevrolet) was in position to finish in the top ten until the final restart when his transmission jammed between third and fourth gears. Lewis was swept into a crash that also involved Amber Balcaen (No. 70 ICON Direct Toyota), Scott Melton (No. 68 Melton-McFadden Insurance Agency Ford), Bryan Dauzat (No. 75 O.B. Builders Chevrolet) and Eric Caudell (No. 7 Eufaula Family Chiropractic Toyota).

Fourteen drivers finished on the lead lap.

The race was slowed six times by cautions for 26 laps.

The unofficial margin of victory is 0.069 seconds.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series East is the Tide 150 at Kansas Speedway on Friday, May 9. The race will be televised live on FS1 starting at 8 pm ET. The race will also be broadcast on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide and on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90). Complete event information, including live timing and scoring data for all on-track activity and live race audio, will be available at ARCARacing.com. Up-to-the-minute updates are available by following @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly known as Twitter).

