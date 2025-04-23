BUFFALO TURBINE SET TO CONTINUE AS OFFICIAL TRACK BLOWER OF NHRA WITH LONG-TERM EXTENSION

INDIANAPOLIS (April 23, 2025) – NHRA and Buffalo Turbine officials announced today that Buffalo Turbine will continue as the “Official Track Blower of NHRA” as part of a long-term extension.

The partnership between NHRA and Buffalo Turbine dates back to 2010, as the two companies continue to work closely together. As part of the long-term extension, the Simpson NHRA Safety Safari will continue using a dedicated fleet of 13 Buffalo Turbine debris blowers at all NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series national events.

The high-quality equipment plays a critical role in track preparation and safety, helping remove track debris and moisture with the company’s legendary turbine force air power.

“We are proud to continue our longstanding relationship with NHRA and help continue safety operations at national event tracks,” said Buffalo Turbine Sales Manager, Guy Gabbey. “With our wide range of debris blowers, we strive to be as fast as the action on the track.”

Buffalo Turbine, which is based in Springville, N.Y., has been an industry leader since 1945 and manufactures every blower in the United States. With a strong track record at NHRA national events for more than 15 years, Buffalo Turbine is known for unmatched performance across motorsports, construction, commercial grounds keeping and municipal operations.

“We’re thrilled to have a great partner like Buffalo Turbine continue in their pivotal role as ‘Official Track Blower of NHRA,’” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “Their products lead the way when it comes to quality, innovation and reliability, and it’s a major reason why Buffalo Turbine has been an outstanding partner for so many years. We look forward to a bright future with them.”

For more information on NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com. For more information on Buffalo Turbine, please visit https://buffaloturbine.com.

About Buffalo Turbine

Buffalo Turbine’s Debris Blowers, Sprayers / Dusters, and Dust & Odor Control equipment are all manufactured at our facility in Springville, New York (14141), USA. Since 1945, Buffalo Turbine has manufactured and shipped thousands of units worldwide to the Agriculture, Golf, Motorsports, Demolition, Mosquito and Vector Abatement Districts, Military, Construction, Paving, Blacktop Sealers, Landscaping and Homeowner markets.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.