Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Mullet Contest Returns:

For the third time in as many race weekends at the 2.5-mile track, Josh Williams will be judging Talladega Superspeedway’s mullet contest, The Mane Event. Potential contenders can sign up now and be one of the ten mullet bearers to be judged on their manes’ length, shape, texture, volume, creativity, and originality. Stage presence is key; Williams will crown the champion of the competition with the “Business in the Front, Party in the Back” trophy as well as a NASCAR Racing Experience Driver voucher. The event will take place at the NASCAR Experience Stage in the Fan Midway on Saturday, April 26, at 1:00 p.m. CT.

At Talladega Superspeedway:

Kaulig Racing has earned four wins and nine top-five finishes at Talladega Superspeedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The team has started from the pole at Talladega twice and led a total of 146 laps.

In the NASCAR Cup Series, Kaulig Racing has made 16 starts, earning three top-10 finishes.

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: Sea Best

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Sea Best Camaro ZL1

Sea Best: Sea Best returns to the No. 10 Chevrolet this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway with Ty Dillon and Kaulig Racing. Sea Best proudly serves as the flagship brand of Beaver Street Fisheries, a family-owned and operated company based in Jacksonville, Florida. As one of the nation’s largest importers, manufacturers, and distributors of seafood and meat, the Sea Best brand is synonymous with premium-quality seafood. Its product lineup includes a wide range of frozen fish fillets—such as ahi tuna, mahi-mahi, cod, and catfish—along with shrimp, scallops, and lobster.

Meet Ty Dillon:

Saturday, April 26

On Saturday evening, Ty Dillon will be on the NASCAR Drivers float during the Talladega Superspeedway “The Big Show on the Boulevard” Parade. The parade is scheduled to begin at approximately 7:15 p.m. CT.

Sunday, April 27

Dillon will be at the NASCAR Classics Merchandise trailer in the Fan Midway from 11:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. CT to meet fans and sign autographs.

﻿At Talladega:

Ty Dillon has made 20 combined starts at Talladega Superspeedway in the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series.

In those 20 starts, Dillon has a career-best finish of third in the Cup Series (2020), eighth in the Xfinity Series (2015) and fourth in the Truck Series (2012).

In the Cup Series, Dillon has finished in the top 15 in eight of his 12 starts.

Dillon has led laps in all three series, leading just shy of 100 laps at the superspeedway.

In the ARCA Series, Dillon has one start at the Alabama track in 2011 where he started on the pole, led 50 of 94 laps and won the race. The win was one of Dillon’s seven wins during the 2011 season when he won the ARCA championship. At the time, Dillon was the youngest ARCA Series champion, a title he held for 10 years until Ty Gibbs broke the record with his 2021 series title.

“Talladega has been a track that I have been quite successful at in my career. I’ve had a really good average finish at Talladega over the years and come close a few times, but just haven’t been able to cross the finish line first yet. I did win an ARCA race at Talladega a few years back. I think we ‘re going to have a good chance this weekend. Our car was very fast in Daytona, we led laps and ran up front. Hopefully we have that same speed for qualifying on Saturday and then on Sunday we’ll be able to keep our car up front and have a shot at the win.” – Ty Dillon on Talladega Superspeedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: Grizzly Nicotine Pouches

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Camaro ZL1

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches: Grizzly Nicotine Pouches expands their partnership with Kaulig Racing and AJ Allmendinger as the primary on the No. 16 Chevrolet. Grizzly Nicotine Pouches are a tobacco leaf-free product available nationwide, where permitted.

Meet AJ Allmendinger:

Sunday, April 27

AJ Allmendinger will be at the NASCAR Experience Stage from 11:45 a.m. -12:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 27, for a driver Q & A.

At Talladega:

AJ Allmendinger has earned three top-10 finishes in the last five races. Coming off his most recent top-10 day at Bristol Motor Speedway, he currently sits 16th in driver points.

“Talladega is a place that has been very hit or miss for me. It still comes down to execution and a bit of luck to not be involved in the big one. All we can do is show up with the speed we had in Daytona and I feel confident that’s what we’re going to do.” – AJ Allmendinger on Talladega Superspeedway

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Kevin Walter

Partner: Black Widow Trucks

Daniel Dye, No. 10 Black Widow Trucks Chevrolet

Black Widow Trucks: Daniel Dye will drive the No. 10 Black Widow Trucks Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway. Driven by a passion to build the best on and off-road performance vehicles in the world, the Black Widow truck is for the established customer who knows when “off the shelf” just won’t cut it. You’ll be recognized with intimidating stance and customized comfort. The Black Widow is known for iconic and aggressive styling. Enhance your OEM truck to be both more capable and stylish than before.

At Talladega:

Following a ninth-place finish at Rockingham Speedway, Daniel Dye sits 13th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points standings. He has earned four top-10 finishes so far in the 2025 season.

Dye has previously made two starts at Talladega in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, earning a third and sixth-place finish.



“I’m looking forward to another superspeedway race this weekend. Our goal is to get stage points, work together with our teammates, and keep our No. 10 Black Widow Trucks Chevrolet clean. I’ve come close to a win at Talladega in the truck series, so I think if we stay patient we’ll have a good shot at it at the end.” – Daniel Dye on Talladega Superspeedway

11 Team Info

Crew Chief: Eddie Pardue

Partner: Alloy Employer Services

Josh Williams, No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet

Alloy Employer Services: Based in Columbus, Ohio, Alloy Employer Services helps a range of clients, from small businesses to large employers. Industries served include healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, maintenance, hospitality, and construction. Alloy’s Midwest roots have led to national reach, serving clients with workers nationwide because of a love to design, build and innovate in our industry. Alloy Employer Services is a Fortune-HR, LLC company.

Meet Josh Williams:

Saturday, April 26

Josh Williams will judge The Mane Event: Mullet Contest at the NASCAR Experience Stage at 1:00 p.m. CT.

At Talladega:

Josh Williams has started 11 races in the NXS at Talladega Superspeedway. Statistically, it is one of his best tracks; he has recorded 3 top 10s there, with his best finish (seventh) at the speedway coming in 2020.

Josh Williams was in contention for the win in the NXS’ first trip to Talladega in 2024. Restarting on the front row for the first overtime, Williams was just barely collected in a wreck coming up to speed, costing him the chance to score his first series victory.

Williams earned his first top-10 result of the season last week at Rockingham Speedway, finishing seventh. It was his best finish with Kaulig Racing on an oval.

“I am super stoked for this weekend. Coming so close to getting that win last year, I think it would’ve changed a lot of how the rest of the season eventually went. We’ve got a lot more speed though, I think, than we did a year ago at this point, and I think all of us on the No. 11 Alloy Employer Services team have had this one circled for a while now.” – Josh Williams on Talladega Superspeedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Alex Yontz

Partner: LeafFilter Gutter Protection

Christian Eckes, No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet

LeafFilter Gutter Protection: Christian Eckes and LeafFilter Gutter Protection will team up once again for the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. LeafFilter is America’s #1 rated gutter protection system trusted by more than a million homeowners. LeafFilter’s patented technology keeps gutters free of debris and is backed by a lifetime transferable warranty.

At Talladega:

Currently sitting 16th in the points standings, Christian Eckes will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Talladega Superspeedway in the Ag-Pro 300.

Eckes has made four starts at Talladega in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He earned one top five, one top 10 and led laps in every race (47 total).

“Our biggest focus heading into the weekend is teamwork. We have shown potential at the speedway races this year, and Kaulig Racing has always excelled at these type of tracks. Hopefully we can capitalize on that and be there at the end when it matters.” – Christian Eckes on Talladega Super Speedway



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.