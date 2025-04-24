RCR Race Preview: Talladega Superspeedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway… Richard Childress began his driving career at Talladega Superspeedway in the inaugural Talladega 500 on September 14, 1969. As an owner, Childress has won 13 NASCAR Cup Series victories at Talladega. Kyle Busch became the latest RCR driver to win in the Cup Series at the Alabama speedway when he captured the GEICO 500 at Talladega in 2023. Clint Bowyer won twice for RCR (fall races in 2010 and 2011) while Kevin Harvick won the 2010 spring event. Dale Earnhardt earned nine Talladega wins under the RCR banner, his first coming in 1984. Earnhardt scored his 76th and final Cup win in the 2000 fall race at Talladega, which earned the team and a lucky fan each a $1 million bonus from the series sponsor. Other victories by Earnhardt include a sweep of both races in 1990 and 1999, plus 1991 (July), 1993 (July), and 1994 (spring).

RCR in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway… Richard Childress Racing has two NASCAR Xfinity Series wins at Talladega, most recently by Jesse Love in 2024 (April). Two-time Xfinity Series Champion Tyler Reddick gave RCR its first Xfinity Series victory at Talladega in 2019 when he drove the No. 2 Chevrolet to Victory Lane. RCR has started Xfinity Series races from the pole on 10 separate occasions, including a streak of five pole awards in the past three years with drivers Austin Hill (fall 2022, 2023, and spring 2024), Jesse Love (fall 2024), and Jeffrey Earnhardt (spring 2022).

Big Power on the Drafting Tracks… ECR has been dominant at the drafting tracks in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, posting two wins in two races so far this season. Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet team earned the win at Daytona International Speedway while Austin Hill won in the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In addition to two wins, ECR has earned one pole, three top-five finishes, five top-10 finishes, and led 254 laps in Xfinity Series speedway competition leading into Talladega.

Influenced… RCR will host YouTube sensation Cleetus McFarland at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend. McFarland will race in the ARCA Menards Series event on Saturday before switching gears and joining RCR to create content with our teams and drivers. Follow along on RCR’s social media channels as well as McFarland’s, who boasts an impressive 4.25 million subscribers on YouTube.

Catch the Action… The AG-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway will be televised live on Saturday, April 26, beginning at 4 p.m. ET on The CW. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Download The CW app free of charge to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying and view live in-car camera feeds for Jesse Love during the race.

The Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway will be televised live on Sunday, April 27, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on FOX. The race will be broadcast live on Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. NASCAR Cup Series practice & qualifying at Talladega will be broadcast on Amazon Prime. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway… In 23 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway, Dillon has two top-five and six top-10 finishes with a career-best finish of second in the spring of 2022. The 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion has made four starts at Talladega Superspeedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, earning one pole (2015) and a career-best finish of third among three top-10 finishes and completing 100% of the laps contested. In two NASCAR Truck Series races at Talladega, Dillon has two top-10 finishes.

In the Booth… Dillon will join Jamie Little and Phil Parsons in the FOX Sports 1 booth on Saturday, April 26, as an analyst for the ARCA Menards Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Coverage kicks off on FS1 at 12:30 p.m. ET. Dillon has made five career starts in the ARCA Menards Series, earning two top-five and four top-10 finishes.

Team Building… Dillon and crew members from the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / Winchester team will visit a local Alabama gun range to promote gun safety and products from Winchester. The visit also serves to strengthen the visibility of the Winchester brands within the NASCAR community and among outdoor enthusiasts.​

Building Momentum… Dillon is coming off a 10th-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway. Heading to Talladega Superspeedway, the 2018 Daytona 500 Champion is poised to build on this momentum with crew chief Richard Boswell. Dillon has previously finished as high as second at Talladega and is eager to improve upon that performance. Dillon’s strong track record at superspeedways and his team’s recent improvements position him as a contender to watch on Sunday.

Birthday Boy… Dillon will turn 35 years old on Sunday as the NASCAR Cup Series tackles Talladega Superspeedway. Dillon made a memorable appearance at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27, 2019, when he celebrated his 29th birthday by earning the Busch Pole Award for the GEICO 500.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations, and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops united with Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations, and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit basspro.com.

Winchester AA Target Shotshells 60th Anniversary… Winchester introduced the AA® shotshell in 1965, and for six decades strong Winchester AA target shotshells have been the industry standard trusted by champions and enthusiasts alike. From your local shooting league to elite competitions worldwide, AA shotshells are The Choice of Champions.

About Winchester Ammunition… Winchester is the leading small-caliber ammunition brand for hunting, recreational shooting, and law enforcement, and the largest supplier to the U.S. military. The legendary Winchester® brand, with its 159-year history, is founded on principles of integrity, hard work, and a strong commitment to its loyal customers. As a division of Olin Corporation, Winchester shares Olin’s purpose to deliver materials and solutions that enhance and protect lives. Learn more about Winchester and the responsible use of its products by visiting Winchester.com or connecting with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

Meet Dillon… Dillon is scheduled to appear at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Zone at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 27, at 10:20 a.m. Local Time. Stop by and get your new RCR gear.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

You’ve won on superspeedways. What kind of race do you expect we will see at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend?

“I love racing at Talladega Superspeedway and can’t wait to get on track in the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet. At Talladega, there’s a lot of movement in the draft, the packs are big and wide. With the way this package works, there is more two-lane racing around the bottom. You can do certain things throughout that race to put yourself in a better position, but it’s one of those tracks you go into knowing that there’s probably a 75% chance that you could be in a wreck.”

How does racing at Talladega Superspeedway compare to racing at Daytona International Speedway?

“Talladega Superspeedway is a little bit different real estate than Daytona International Speedway. At Daytona, you’re packed in there, and it’s hard to get to someone’s inside or outside, and there is less movement in the draft. You’re kind of holding on at times, waiting to see what happens. Everybody is pushing, and you’re hoping you can get through the mess.”

Do you feel the “big one” coming, or does it happen so fast that you’re just in it?

“It depends. Sometimes you’re in it, and there is nothing you can do about it because you know time is running out and you’re in it either way. It’s an odd feeling knowing your putting yourself out there and something is about to happen. It’s an issue of timing. You’re hoping you just get through it. I’ve been fortunate to sneak through some of them, or be in front of some of them. You usually know when the intensity is rising and the pack is starting to get a little bit out of control. You try to do your best to give yourself an out or be in front of it.”

Did you enjoy the Cup Series off weekend? Does it provide a nice break, or stall the momentum your team has been building?

“I definitely enjoyed the off weekend. Just spending time with family, getting outdoors and recharging. We have some great momentum heading into Talladega following our performance at Bristol Motor Speedway, and I still think we will be able to build on that this weekend.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Nicokick Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway… Sunday’s Jack Link’s 500 will mark Kyle Busch’s 40th career NASCAR Cup Series start at Talladega Superspeedway. Busch has two wins there, both of which came in the spring events of 2008 and 2023. Additionally, the 39-year-old driver has eight top-five finishes and 10 top-10s at the 2.66-mile superspeedway. He has also led 282 laps, has an average starting position of 17.7, an average finish of 20.2, and has completed 94 percent (6,918 of 7,360) of the laps he’s contested there.

New Colors… Busch’s Chevrolet will sport new colors this weekend when Nicokick.com debuts as the primary partner of the No. 8. The leading U.S. platform and preferred digital retail partner for zone™ premium nicotine pouches will represent a milestone moment for online retail in the category. The No. 8 Chevrolet, already well-known for its association with zone™, will debut a refreshed, dual-branded design highlighting Nicokick’s expanded role in supporting and growing zone™’s digital footprint.

Twice a Cup Series Winner at Talladega… Busch earned his first Cup Series victory at Talladega in April 2008. He rallied from a lap down to lead 12 laps and won under caution when a 12-car accident brought out the yellow flag on the final lap, freezing the field and allowing Busch to claim victory. His most recent win came in April of 2023, when, driving the No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, Busch took the lead on the final lap when Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney crashed while racing for the lead. The race ended under caution with Busch in front to claim his second victory of the season.

Success Not Limited to the Cup Series… In addition to his Cup Series success at Talladega, the veteran racer also has a win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and two more in the NASCAR Truck Series at one of the fastest tracks on the circuit.

Successes in Plate Races… Busch has 79 career superspeedway starts at NASCAR’s highest level and has racked up three wins (two at Talladega and one at Daytona International Speedway), 17 top-five and 23 top-10 finishes. He has earned one pole and has led 821 laps. Busch has career totals of 63 wins, 34 poles, 252 top-five finishes, 386 top-10s, and 19,437 laps led in 723 career Cup Series starts.

Get to the Points… After his 14th-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway when the Cup Series last raced, Busch enters Talladega 15th in the series standings.

About Nicokick… Nicokick is a leading online retailer in the U.S. specializing in nicotine pouches. With a diverse inventory of over 200 unique products, the platform offers a wide selection of popular and emerging brands that provide consumers with modern oral smoke-free alternatives to cigarettes and other traditional tobacco products. As a responsible and compliant retailer, Nicokick is committed to a strict age verification process, with all products delivered directly to adult consumers’ doorsteps or mailboxes. For more information, visit Nicokick.com.

For more information on zone™, visit zonepouches.com.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

How do you utilize the draft to make runs and can you explain that kind of process to fans that might not know what drafting is?

“The draft is a big deal and honestly the energy in the draft now is not necessarily coming from ahead of you, it’s more so coming from behind you. Two, three, four, five cars behind you is where that energy really develops, and you get pushed forward from that energy. So, the draft is different than what it used to be. Years ago, you would suck up to the guy in front of you and slingshot past him and make him move that way. Now, you’re really relying on everything happening behind you and building from behind.”

Talk about the importance of a spotter and communication at superspeedways. What is that communication like, and how important is that to you?

“Communication with your spotter is the ultimate. There’s nothing else that you really use as much as your spotter on speedway racing. You can use your mirrors and look in the camera and look behind you and whatnot. But, trying to figure out a way of being able to understand the energy that’s coming rows back behind you, the only way to get that is from your spotter. When you’re in traffic and you’re three or four rows back, you’re trying to understand what the gaps are in front of you so you know how hard to push the guy in front of you to get your lane moving forward.”

Pit stops are big at plate tracks as well. You wouldn’t think about a superspeedway as just about going fast, but also coming down pit road, that communication and the team communication and working together. What is that like in a superspeedway race nowadays with fuel savings and things like that?

“The strategy to superspeedway racing has entirely changed. The fuel save action and what you have to do to try to prolong your time on track, to cut your time on pit road, to do the leapfrog strategy is what we call it. It is really different. I would say we all want to go out there and run as hard as we can, as fast as we can, pass and mix it up and do all that sort of stuff. But a lot of times it’s just better and it’s easier and it’s safer to just ride in line, part throttle and save fuel. So it’s definitely a whole new arena that we’ve got to get used to of what speedway racing is.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Aerospace Technologies (WAT) Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway… Jesse Love has made two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway, driving the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in both 2024 events. One year ago, in the spring event at the Alabama facility, the Menlo Park, California native started from the second position, led a total of 28 laps, and earned his first career series victory. Love has also competed in one ARCA Menards Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, where the 20-year-old qualified in second place, led 35 of 74 laps, and claimed the checkered flag.

Defending Race Winner… For the first time in his young career, Love enters a race weekend as the defending race winner. In April 2024, the young gun claimed his first career Xfinity Series victory at Talladega Superspeedway in only his first series start at the 2.66-mile tri-oval.

Superspeedway Success… In eight career Xfinity Series superspeedway races, Love has tallied five poles (Daytona International Speedway – 1, Atlanta Motor Speedway – 3, Talladega Superspeedway – 1), two wins (Talladega – 2024 spring, Daytona – 2025 spring), and four top-10 finishes. The 2024 Sunoco Rookie of the Year has also led a combined total of 313 laps in those events.

Points Check… Through 10 races, Love currently sits in the fourth position in the Xfinity Series driver championship point standings – 24 points behind third-place Austin Hill.

WAT Flying High… For this weekend’s event at Talladega Superspeedway, Love will trade in his standard red-and-white Whelen colors for the black-and-yellow Whelen Aerospace Technologies (WAT) brand. Whelen Aerospace Technologies is the global leader in high-end lighting products for the aerospace industry. Their experienced staff designs, engineers, and manufacture high-quality products that provide safety, visibility, and recognition for aircraft across all platforms. The design engineers work closely with OEM and service provider networks to design high-performance products that enhance the pilot’s experience, as well as provide safety of flight. As a FAA-approved production holder, WAT owns hundreds of STCs for aircraft landing, taxi, anti-collision and position lights. The in-house composite shop produces a wide variety of STC and PMA approved speed modifications for a number of general aviation aircraft. The expansive product line is sure to provide a solution for pilots and owners alike, based on their individual needs.

About Whelen Engineering… Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

Meet Love… On Saturday, April 26 at 12:20 p.m. Local Time, Love is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Zone at Talladega Superspeedway. Stop by to meet Love and purchase new No. 2 gear.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

Describe the closing laps of the 2024 spring race at Talladega Superspeedway.

“I would rather be lucky than good, and I kind of lucked into it. I was so caught up in the moment of trying to win my first Xfinity Series race, that I forgot the number one rule of superspeedway racing – don’t get too far out. Luckily, my car was fast enough that I was able to make up for that mistake. Coming off Turn 4 on the final lap, I remember Brennan Poole got to my outside and I knew that if I could run up him off the corner, I would have a lot of distance to take. I was almost too late with the side draft to Brennan Poole’s left rear quarter panel. The top was pretty organized, but I knew the bottom was better. Right when I pulled out of line, the car slingshot like in ‘Talladega Nights.’ Anthony Alfredo getting to the outside of Brennan Poole was also huge for me as well. My WAT/Whelen Chevrolet was so fast that day. It was unbelievable. Danny (Stockman, crew chief) made a really gutsy call to keep me out. I was so blown away that we had enough fuel to do a burnout at the end of the race.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet at Talladega Superspeedway… Austin Hill has made six career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway but never captured the checkered flag at the Alabama track. The Winston, Georgia native has claimed three poles and led a total of 189 laps in the last three seasons, all while piloting the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. Hill has also participated in five NASCAR Truck Series events, securing a best finish of sixth in 2019.

All-Time Lap Leader… During his victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this season, Hill became the all-time Xfinity Series leader of laps led on drafting tracks (734).

Chasing Another Record… With eight career Xfinity Series drafting track wins, Hill is currently tied with NASCAR Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt and Tony Stewart for the all-time series lead of victories on drafting tracks. If Hill claims the checkered flag on Saturday, the 31-year-old would assume the sole title of most of all-time in this category.

Moving Up to Third… With 10 races complete, Hill currently holds the third position in the Xfinity Series driver championship point standings – 13 points behind second-place Sam Mayer.

Birthday Boy… Hill celebrated his 31st birthday on Monday, April 21.

About Bennett Family of Companies… McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies provides industry-leading logistics solutions that help businesses thrive. Whether you need specialized trucking, warehousing, 3PL, exporting, importing, or crane services, Bennett has the expertise to handle your most complex and time-sensitive freight. From LTL to over-dimensional truckloads, Bennett ensures safe, reliable, and on-time deliveries around the world. With a legacy of excellence since 1974, their family and woman-owned company is dedicated to providing personalized, flexible solutions that meet your unique business needs. Trust Bennett to deliver when it matters most – discover how we can help your business grow at www.bennettig.com. Together we can move anything.

Meet Hill… On Saturday, April 26, fans will have two opportunities to meet Hill. At 11:15 a.m. Local Time, Hill is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Zone at Talladega Superspeedway. Immediately following at 11:45 a.m. Local Time, the veteran racer is scheduled to participate in a question-and-answer session at The CW footprint in the infield of Talladega Superspeedway. The CW footprint will be at the corner of Talladega Boulevard and Eastaboga Boulevard.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

What do you think makes a good spotter for drafting track races? What do you look for specifically from a spotter during drafting track races?

“In my opinion, you have to have a spotter that understands their driver. You can’t just put anyone in that role. They might be a good spotter, but they might just not be the best fit for the driver they are paired with. My spotter, Derek Kneeland, and I hit it off from the very beginning. The first time we ever worked together was at Daytona in my first race with RCR back in 2022, and we clicked right away. As soon as he told me to get high or low, start shading up, or any scenario that played out during the race, I knew immediately what he was saying, how he was saying it, and what he wanted me to do with the car. We talked about a few things after that first race to improve moving forward, and we have gotten even better together since then. I strongly believe that we are so good at this – with him and I together – that we are now at a point that before he even keys up and says the first word, I already know by looking in the mirror, exactly what he is about to tell me. So, with that, I start moving a split second sooner than he even starts saying it. I personally want a spotter that is aggressive and not afraid to make a close clear. You can’t hesitate on a superspeedway, as a driver or a spotter. We both have that characteristic which makes us work well together.”