Toyota Gazoo Racing NHRA Charlotte Post-Race Report – 04.27.25



LANGDON GETS SECOND WIN OF 2025 AT CHARLOTTE FOUR-WIDE NATIONALS

Wins 1,000th NHRA Top Fuel race

CONCORD, N.C. (April 27, 2025) – In the 1,000th NHRA Top Fuel race, Shawn Langdon captured victory in the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway outside of Charlotte. Langdon had to defeat Toyota teammates Justin Ashley and Antron Brown, along with Tony Stewart, to take home his second Wally Trophy of the season and the 21st of his career.

For Ashley, it’s his final round of the season and the second for Brown who won the season opener in Gainesville. Steve Torrence was the other Toyota Top Fuel Dragster to advance out of round one.

In Funny Car, Ron Capps was the runner-up on Sunday, his second final round appearance. Capps put down a solid 3.920 elapsed time in the final run but was just not enough to claim victory. J.R. Todd made the semifinals on Sunday.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series

NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

zMAX Dragway

Race 5 of 20

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Shawn Langdon Future Energy Solutions Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Winner Adv. (3.728) v. J. Hart (3.755 – holeshot) v. I. Zetterstrom (3.753) v. S. Farley (4.260) W (3.773) v. J. Ashley (3.781) v. B. Force (3.834) v. J. Hart (6.727) W (3.714) v. J. Ashley (3.776) v. T. Stewart (3.792) v. A. Brown (5.441) Justin Ashley SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Runner-up W (3.749) v. B. Force (4.044 – holeshot) v. Paton (4.020) v. S. Massey (9.855) Adv. (3.781) v. S. Langdon (3.773) v. B. Force (3.834) v. J. Hart (6.727) L (3.776) v. S. Langdon (3.714) v. T. Stewart (3.792) v. A. Brown (5.441) Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Finals Adv. (5.811) v. D. Foley (3.775) v. C. Millican (No time) v. S. Reed (4.999) W (3.751) v. T. Stewart (3.760) v. D. Foley (3.850) v. S. Torrence (3.961) L (5.441) v. S. Langdon (3.714) v.J. Ashley (3.776) v. T. Stewart (3.792) Steve Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-finals W (3.747) v. T. Stewart (3.774 – holeshot) v. D. Kalitta (3.755) v. L. Joon (8.651) L (3.961) v. A. Brown (3.751) v. T. Stewart (3.760) v. D. Foley (3.850) Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L (3.755) v. S. Torrence (3.747) v. T. Stewart (3.774 – holeshot) v. L. Joon (8.651)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Ron Capps NAPA 100th Anniversary Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Runner-up Adv. (3.936) v. A. Prock (3.902) v. B. Hull (4.020) v. C. Pedregon (4.339) Adv. (3.945) v. A. Prock (3.930) v. H. Green (4.073) v. J. Todd (Red light violation) L (3.920) v. A. Prock (3.870) v. A. DeJoria (3.933) v. M. Hagan (3.939) J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Semi-finals W (3.942) v. H. Green (3.969) v. D. Wilkerson (4.078) v. B. Tasca III (4.119) L (Red light violation) v. A. Prock (3.930) v. R. Capps (3.945) v. H. Green (4.073)

*= Non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

SHAWN LANGDON, Future Energy Solutions Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

TF Final Result: Winner

How does this win feel?

“My team, man! These guys – they’re amazing. I didn’t hold my own weight on the starting line. I was a little slow (on the start), I don’t know why. But, I had a good race car and Connie Kalitta (team owner) leads the way. Everything goes to Connie. Fortunate to drive a race car for him. We had Future Energy Solutions on the car, everyone at Kalitta Air. Brian (Husen, crew chief), he’s amazing. That right there is why we love having Brian on board. He’s the backbone for this team. All the credit to the crew guys, hats off to them. Great win, the 1,000th Top Fuel win. Pretty cool!”

RON CAPPS, NAPA 100th Anniversary Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Ron Capps Motorsports

FC Final Result: Runner-up

Describe your day.

“Looking back now, it stings to lose a close race like that, but for the fans, to have all four cars go down the track (pause) I just told Guido (Dean Antonelli, crew chief) how impressed I was. Not sure how many cars went down the track on all runs – qualifying runs and three elimination rounds like we did with the NAPA 100 Toyota GR Supra Funny Car. That’s a huge accomplishment with the weather changes we’ve had throughout the weekend. We kept choice of lane throughout the day and we knew (Austin) Prock was going to be tough to beat again. Guido made a pretty big change to pick the speed up in the middle of the track and I really thought it was going to get the win light. I saw the solid light but we gave them a run for their money. All the hard work, all our NAPA guys showed ‘NAPA Know How’ and no better time to do that than to celebrate the 100th anniversary.”

# # #

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.