Front Row Motorsports: Texas Motor Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Team
Texas Motor Speedway Competition Notes
Wurth 400
Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025
Event: Race 12 of 38
Series: Texas Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)
#of Laps: 267
Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on FS1/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Zane Smith Notes
Zane Smith and the No. 38 head to Fort Worth, Texas for the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Texas Motor Speedway. Following a19th place finish at the Talladega Superspeedway, Smith now sits 23rd in the Driver Championship points standings.
Speedy Cash, the omni-channel lender that specializes in financial services such as installment loans, title loans, payday loans, personal lines of credit and money service offerings, returns this weekend in the brand’s third primary race with Smith and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Speedy Cash is a part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, which includes CheckSmart, easymoney, Check Into Cash, California Check Cashing Stores, and more. For more information about Speedy Cash, please visit www.SpeedyCash.com.
“Texas is a challenging track, but with the speed that Ryan (Bergenty) and the team have been bringing, I think we’ll be able to conquer this place,” said Smith. Winning a pole at Talladega was cool but we want more and a result to follow. I think we can do that at Texas.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski
Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores
Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Chris Webb
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
ABOUT SPEEDY CASH
Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in financial services such as installment loans, title loans, payday loans, personal lines of credit and money service offerings. Speedy Cash is a part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, which includes CheckSmart, easymoney, Check Into Cash, California Check Cashing Stores, and more. The Community Choice Financial family of brands provide personal lending and ancillary services at over 800 stores nationwide and online.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.