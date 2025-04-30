Front Row Motorsports: Texas Motor Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Team

Texas Motor Speedway Competition Notes

Wurth 400

Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Event: Race 12 of 38

Series: Texas Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)

#of Laps: 267

Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on FS1/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith and the No. 38 head to Fort Worth, Texas for the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Texas Motor Speedway. Following a19th place finish at the Talladega Superspeedway, Smith now sits 23rd in the Driver Championship points standings.

Speedy Cash, the omni-channel lender that specializes in financial services such as installment loans, title loans, payday loans, personal lines of credit and money service offerings, returns this weekend in the brand’s third primary race with Smith and the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Speedy Cash is a part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, which includes CheckSmart, easymoney, Check Into Cash, California Check Cashing Stores, and more. For more information about Speedy Cash, please visit www.SpeedyCash.com.

“Texas is a challenging track, but with the speed that Ryan (Bergenty) and the team have been bringing, I think we’ll be able to conquer this place,” said Smith. Winning a pole at Talladega was cool but we want more and a result to follow. I think we can do that at Texas.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores

Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT SPEEDY CASH

Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in financial services such as installment loans, title loans, payday loans, personal lines of credit and money service offerings. Speedy Cash is a part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, which includes CheckSmart, easymoney, Check Into Cash, California Check Cashing Stores, and more. The Community Choice Financial family of brands provide personal lending and ancillary services at over 800 stores nationwide and online.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.