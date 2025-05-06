Cadillac targeting top step at Laguna Seca

Three-car GTP lineup coming off advancements in third race of IMSA season

DETROIT (May 6, 2025) – Seeing progress with every step, Cadillac Racing’s three-car Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) lineup is targeting a return to the top step in Victory Lane this weekend in the TireRack.com Monterey SportsCar Championship.

The No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R, with Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque sharing time behind the wheel, will be joined by Jordan Taylor and Louis Deletraz driving the No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R and the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R driven by Jack Aitken and Frederik Vesti in the 2-hour, 40-minute IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race on the 2.238-mile, 11-turn WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca course.

Cadillac Racing has recorded 10 podium finishes at Laguna Seca, including victory in 2023, since joining IMSA prototype competition in 2017. Last May, Cadillac Racing swept the front row in qualifying, with Sebastien Bourdais setting the GTP track record of 1 minute, 12.445 seconds (111.212 mph) in earning the pole.

The No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R qualified second in 2024 to stretch its front-row streak to four races and finished second. In a manner of carpooling this time out, Vesti is sitting in for Earl Bamber, who will be driving the No. 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R with Bourdais and Jenson Button this weekend in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) race at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

Vesti, Action Express Racing’s first-year endurance driver, and other Cadillac Racing drivers followed up their sprint race on the streets of Long Beach with a day of testing at Laguna Seca in an effort to continue their progression. The No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R has advanced a total of 13 positions relative to its starting spots in the past two races, finishing fourth in both.

For the Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing drivers and crews, in their first year working with the V-Series.R LMDh platform, track time is always welcome.

“I think every time we are able to get track time we are learning new things with the car. The V-Series.R car is still so new to us and most of our running is on race weekends when you don’t want to take too many risks. I think as the year goes on, we are just going to keep getting stronger and stronger,” Jordan Taylor said.

NBC will provide flag-to-flag network coverage of the race at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT Sunday. The race will stream on Peacock in the U.S., IMSA TV Live and IMSA YouTube outside the U.S. IMSA Radio’s broadcast begins at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on IMSA.com, XM 206, Web/App 996.

Spectators have the opportunity to get an up-close look at the exciting Cadillac vehicle lineup, including the 2026 LYRIQ-V, and get information at the Cadillac display in the fan zone. Other Cadillac vehicles on site will be the CT5-V and CT4-V Blackwing, the Escalade-V and the CT5-V and CT4-V. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.

What they’re saying

No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

Ricky Taylor: “It is nice to be in the rhythm of the sprint races where we can focus on execution of each session and working more exclusively with our smaller group in the team. So, Laguna will give us another good opportunity to get in the rhythm of working together. Laguna is always challenging to put together an entire strong weekend. Track position is quite important there, it is quite difficult to pass, and strategy rarely seems to reward people with many positions, so it places a lot of emphasis on being well prepared and doing a good job on all of the little things.”

Filipe Albuquerque: “We are still in the process of learning the V-Series.R car and let’s hope that Laguna is the track that clicks with understanding the car and being competitive. Our heads are down, the crews will be working hard and hopefully no mistakes, and we will be aiming for a podium.”

No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R

Jack Aitken: “We’re looking forward to Laguna Seca and another opportunity to hit the top step in IMSA after a strong start to the season, but one where we are still looking to make that extra step. The test last month went smoothly for us and was a good chance to check some items from recent events, and work with our sister team. It’s a track I’ve always loved, so going back is a pleasure each year.”

Frederik Vesti: “The recent test at Laguna Seca was a really positive day of testing for me. It was my first experience at the track and something that I had been looking forward to, though I’ve known this track for 10 years because of sim racing and it was exciting to experience it in real life. It’s always a challenge approaching a new track, especially in the GTP because it’s such a quick car. Luckily, I think the sim racing helped because I quickly got on pace and knew the lines and brake points for the most part. I’m excited for my first sprint race weekend in IMSA with Jack and the 31 crew. It’s going to be interesting with GT3 traffic, so being assertive without putting yourself in danger of crashing will be key. My favorite corner is Turn 2. It’s such a high-speed approach and obviously the Corkscrew is a special corner that is as exciting and crazy as I had hoped for from the simulator. We are going to go with all the energy we have.”

No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

Jordan Taylor: “We had a good test in Laguna right after our Long Beach weekend. I think every time we are able to get track time we are learning new things with the car. The V-Series.R car is still so new to us and most of our running is on race weekends when you don’t want to take too many risks. I think as the year goes on, we are just going to keep getting stronger and stronger. It hasn’t been the start to the year that we wanted, so hopefully we can start contending for podiums and wins in Laguna. It’s a much different track than what we’ve seen this year, but it always brings a nice crowd and an action-packed race, so I’m looking forward to getting there.”

Louis Deletraz: “As always, I’m very excited to go to Laguna Seca. I love the track and the atmosphere. I have some good memories after winning it in 2022 (LMP2) and hopefully we can reproduce that! We have been testing recently with the Cadillac V-Series.R and it felt great. The whole team is working hard, we’re learning a lot and we’re getting faster every time we drive. I’m looking forward to the race and very motivated to bring back our first trophy of the year.”