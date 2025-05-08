XFINITY Series PR

Jeremy Clements Racing Unveils Star-Studded Spartanburg-Based Sponsor Lineup for Charlotte

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing is stepping up to the plate with a stacked, Spartanburg-based All-Star roster of partners for the upcoming BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Leading off as primary sponsors for their first of two 2025 Xfinity Series appearances are hometown heavyweights Spartan Waste and Fox Sports Spartanburg 98.3 FM. Batting cleanup in this championship-caliber lineup is The Hub City Spartanburgers, the Single-A Minor League Baseball affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Spartan Waste and Fox Sports Spartanburg partnership will also return with the team at Martinsville Speedway in October.

Joining as key associate sponsors is a deep bullpen of community MVPs, including:
USC Upstate Spartans, Clayton Construction Company, Harrison’s, The Racing Warehouse, and Alliance Driveaway Solutions.

 “Charlotte is always a huge weekend, and to have so many amazing local partners on board makes this race even more special. I truly appreciate Spartan Waste and Fox Sports 98.3 for helping pull all this together.”  Stated Clements. “We are ready to have some fun at NASCAR night at the Spartanburgers brand new ballpark on Wednesday night. Then hit the track on Saturday and give it everything we’ve got to bring home a checkered flag.” Said Clements

Additional generous support will come from: Wesley Rose HVAC, Dialed-In Energy Pouches, Matman Designs, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC, Dynamic Paintware, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, ZMAX, Arrowhead Design Group, and Rockers Brewing.

The BetMGM 300 will be on Saturday, May 24th at the iconic Charlotte Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile quad-oval.

RACE PREVIEW

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway 

Date: Saturday, May 24th, 2025

Broadcast Information: TV – 4:30 pm EST on The CW & PRN

FAST FACTS

Best Start 6th – 2021

Best Finish 10th – 2021

27th career start at Charlotte Motor Speedway 

JCR TEAM 

Crew Chief: Kase Kallenbach 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

ABOUT HUB CITY SPARTANBURGERS 

The Hub City Spartanburgers are celebrating their inaugural season in 2025. The mission of the Hub City Spartanburgers is to bring fun and happiness into the lives of our community by delivering innovative entertainment, warm hospitality, and high-level baseball in a state-of-the-art facility. Fifth Third Park will serve as the new home of the Spartanburgers in a beautiful downtown setting.

The Spartanburgers support and appreciate all of our local partners and the positive impact they are playing in our greater community.

ABOUT SPARTAN WASTE

Spartan Waste is a locally owned trash collection company that services communities throughout the upstate of South Carolina. Friendly, professional, and dependable, we take pride in the work we do, the customers we serve, and, in the place, we call home. Keep it Clean. Please visit spartan-waste.com for more information.

ABOUT FOX SPORTS SPARTANBURG 98.3

Fox Sports Spartanburg 98.3 FM established in 2015 as an all-sports radio station based in Spartanburg, SC. It serves as a radio affiliate for the Hub City Spartanburgers, Spartanburg High School, University of South Carolina Upstate, and the University of South Carolina. They specialize in covering local sports programs and sporting events, in addition to providing national coverage via Fox Sports Radio. They are proud sponsors of Jeremy Clements Racing and cover the NASCAR Xfinity Series and all other NASCAR events. To listen live check out www.spartanburgsportsradio.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

