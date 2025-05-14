NICK LEITZ PARTNERS WITH DOOBIE AT NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY

MOORESVILLE, NC, May 14, 2025 – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Nick Leitz today announced he is partnering with recording artist Doobie for the Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on May 31.

“It honestly feels like a dream to be teaming up with NASCAR Driver Nick Leitz in the Xfinity series,” said Doobie. “From growing up rooting for Dale Earnhardt Jr. to watching Nick Leitz race a car with my own face on it, this is something I’ll cherish forever! My album “Give ‘Em Hell Until You Get to Heaven” comes out everywhere May 30th!”

Columbus, Ohio, native Doobie is making waves with his bold transition from hip-hop to rock. Known for his raw, self-produced music, Doobie earned platinum status with his breakout hit, “When the Drugs Don’t Work.” Now he’s diving deeper into his rock influences, inspired by bands like Alice In Chains, Shinedown and Kiss.

Doobie’s first rock single, “Early Bird Gets the Whiskey,” marked the start of this evolution, with its follow-up, “Worth a Shot,” gaining traction on radio and SiriusXM’s Octane. With a full rock album on the horizon, Doobie is bringing a fresh twist to the genre, channeling his struggles and stories into what he calls the best music of his career.

Fueled by a relentless DIY spirit, Doobie has built his career from the ground up, refusing to follow the industry’s rulebook. His transition into rock is more than a genre shift – it’s a bold step toward redefining his artistry while staying true to his authentic storytelling. For Doobie, this next chapter is about taking risks, breaking barriers, and leaving his mark on a new stage.

“It’s awesome that I get to help Doobie launch his latest album by partnering with him at Nashville,” said Leitz. “I’ll definitely be using some of his tracks for pump-up music before the race.”

Doobie’s newest album “Give ‘Em Hell Until You Get To Heaven,” produced by Andrew Baylis, will be released on May 30 in partnership with Revolver magazine. Three singles from the album have already been released: “Early Bird Gets The Whiskey,” which announced Doobie’s transition into rock music; “Worth A Shot,” which became Doobie’s first ever radio hit and currently sits in the top 30 on Mediabase and Billboard rock radio charts; and the most recent “Until I Get To Heaven,” which announced the debut rock album from Doobie. On May 9, Doobie will release the fourth and final single before the album drops, called” Stone Cold” featuring Jonny Hawkins of Nothing More.

The Tennessee Lottery 250 (188 laps | 250.04 miles) is the 14th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice starts on Saturday, May 31 at 2:05 p.m. followed immediately by qualifying. The field is set to take the green flag that evening at 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on The CW, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Eastern Daylight Time.

For more information on Nick Leitz, visit https://www.nickleitzracing.com/ or X (https://twitter.com/NickLeitz_) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/nickleitz/).

For more about Doobie, visit https://www.doobieofficial.com/ or follow him on Spotify or Instagram.