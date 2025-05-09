CORVETTE RACING AT SPA: Onward and Upward

Pair of TF Sport Corvettes looking to make their way through LMGT3 field

STAVELOT, Belgium (May 9, 2025) – TF Sport’s No. 81 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R will lead the two-Corvette attack on the Six Hours of Spa on Saturday after qualifying Friday for the third round of this year’s FIA World Endurance Championship.

Tom Van Rompuy will start 11th in the 18-car LMGT3 field following the 15-minute initial qualifying session with a lap of 2:20.215 (111.723 mph). He missed getting into the 10-car Hyperpole session for the third straight race by a little less than a half-second.

He and teammates Rui Andrade and factory driver Charlie Eastwood are looking to continue their momentum from a sixth-place class result and its first finish in the points of the year last time out in Imola three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the LMGT3 championship-leading No. 33 Corvette of Daniel Juncadella, Jonny Edgar and Ben Keating will start 17th in class after Friday’s qualifying. A winner at the season-opening round in Qatar, the No. 33 entry has started outside the top-10 at each round so far.

Despite being the heaviest car in class at all three races this season – including by 51 pounds at Spa due to the class’s mandatory success handicap – the strategy and execution by the No. 33 team has offset that disadvantage, resulting in a victory to start 2025 and a seventh-place finish at Imola.

This is the fifth straight year for the Corvette program at the Six Hours of Spa with a best result of runner-up in the 2023 GTE Am class… an entry that Keating was part of.

As is the case every year, Spa is a key race for WEC teams as it is the final dress-rehearsal for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Corvette Racing as a program has nine class victories at the French classic, and TF Sport is anxious to use Spa as one last competitive test before this year’s 24 Hours.

The Six Hours of Spa is scheduled for 8 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. CET on Saturday. Full live streaming coverage will be available on the FIA WEC app and the MAX app in the U.S., and Radio Le Mans also will stream audio coverage of the race live.

TF SPORT POST-QUALIFYING QUOTES

DANI JUNCADELLA, NO. 33 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “This is always a nice track. I have some very good memories, love the track and love the place. Unfortunately pace has been a little bit off all weekend. We are missing a little bit of pace in general and running too much in the back in general. Hopefully in the race we can find a way with strategy and benefitting from others’ mistakes. If it’s a very clean race, I feel we will struggle to score (points). That would be the main goal for tomorrow.”

CHARLIE EASTWOOD, NO. 81 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “This is the best track in the world for me. The conditions have been amazing… sunshine but still quite cool so the track is fast. We’re not as fast as we’d like to be, but at Imola we maximized the strategy and all three drivers showed up on the day. Hopefully we can push to the front with another perfect race. We’ll take things as they come.”

Corvette Racing at Spa-Francorchamps

2021 – No. 63 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Oliver Gavin – 4th in GTE Pro

2022 – No. 64 Corvette C8.R: Tommy Milner/Nick Tandy – 4th in GTE Pro

2023 – No. 33 Corvette C8.R: Nicky Catsburg/Ben Keating/Nico Varrone – 2nd in GTE Am

2024 – No. 81 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Charlie Eastwood/Rui Andrade/Tom Van Rompuy – 17th in LMGT3 (DNF)

No. 82 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Daniel Juncadella/Sebastien Baud/Hiroshi Koizumi – 12th in LMGT3

