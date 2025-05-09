PEAK STREET CAR SHOOTOUT ONE OF MANY HIGHLIGHT AT GERBER COLLISION & GLASS NHRA ROUTE 66 NATIONALS

CHICAGO (May 8, 2025) – Celebrating its 25th year of racing at incredible Route 66 Raceway, the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series’ return to Chicago for the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK on May 15-18 is loaded with excitement, celebrations and action throughout the weekend.

For the third consecutive year, the special “Drag and Drive” eight-car exhibition will be part of the added bonuses for fans at Route 66 Raceway, as the PEAK Street Car Shootout presented by Sick the Magazine is back to put on an incredible show.

Featuring standout names like Alex Taylor, Tom Bailey and Bryant Goldstone, this eight-car shootout offers something unique, boasting some of the fastest street cars in the world. The cars will be in action all weekend in Chicago, starting with qualifying on Friday and ending with the championship round of eliminations on Sunday.

Taylor and Bailey will be featured on the Nitro Alley Stage at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, with a meet and greet scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday after the first round of eliminations.

The semifinals and finals of the PEAK Street Car Shootout take place on Sunday, with the standout drivers set to showcase some unbelievable performances from their street cars. The full list of eight competitors includes Taylor, Bailey, Goldstone, Craig Groebner, Dave Schroeder, Ed Ensor, Tom McGilton and Nick Taylor.

A. Taylor has established herself as a major star in drag racing and is also the co-host of the MotorTrend show, “Hot Rod Garage.” She was the youngest competitor at Hot Rod Drag Week when she raced at 16 in 2013 and has since built a full-chassis ’55 Chevy 210 that has made 6-second runs at more than 200 mph. Bailey, meanwhile, is the owner of “Sick Seconds 2.0,” a ’69 Camaro that produces 4,000-horsepower and is the quickest street car in the world.

It’s one of many highlights of the NHRA’s 25th anniversary at Route 66 Raceway, which promises to be a weekend to remember at the popular facility.

With four rounds of qualifying (two each on Friday and Saturday) in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock Motorcycle, the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday at the special milestone race, more incredible moments – and plenty of 330-mph, 12,000-horsepower excitement – will take place in Chicago.

In 2024, Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all secured victories at Route 66 Raceway. This year’s event will be broadcast on FS1, with final elimination coverage on Sunday, May 18 at 2 p.m. ET.

Brown earned his fourth Chicago win last season over Shawn Langdon en route to his fourth Top Fuel title. Brown is third in points behind Langdon, who has two wins in 2025. Motorsports legend Tony Stewart is second in points following his first career Top Fuel win in Las Vegas. Other Top Fuel drivers to watch are former champs Doug Kalitta and Brittany Force, who went 341 mph in Charlotte, as well as Pomona winner Clay Millican.

Matt Hagan, a four-time Funny Car world champ, won three races in 2024, including Chicago when he defeated 16-time Funny Car champion John Force. John Force Racing’s Austin Prock, the reigning world champ, is the points leader after back-to-back wins. The star-studded category also includes Paul Lee, who won in Phoenix, Jack Beckman, who is driving for Force, Bob Tasca III, Ron Capps and Chad Green.

The Pro Stock Motorcycle class is also in action in Chicago, with Matt Smith taking over the points lead following his Charlotte win. Reigning world champ Gaige Herrera won his second straight Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals a year ago. Others to watch are Chase Van Sant, Angie Smith, Steve Johnson and Jianna Evaristo.

The race will also feature competition in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown division, Holley EFI NHRA Factory X and the Pingel NHRA Top Fuel Motorcycle Series.

Fans will be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions and much more. Race fans in Chicago can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. Fans are also invited to congratulate the event winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs and more. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will feature two rounds of qualifying at 1:30 and 4:00 p.m. CT on Friday, May 16, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, May 17 at 12:00 and 2:30 p.m. CT. Eliminations will begin at 10:30 a.m. CT on Sunday, May 18. Television coverage includes qualifying action at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday and Sunday at 11:00 a.m. before eliminations coverage at 2:00 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance on May 16-18 at Route 66 Raceway, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, including the full 2024 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.