NASCAR Cup PR

Rick Ware Racing: AdventHealth 400 from Kansas

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

RICK WARE RACING
AdventHealth 400
Date: May 11, 2025
Event: AdventHealth 400 (Round 12 of 36)
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Kansas Speedway in Kansas City (1.5-mile oval)
Format: 267 laps, broken into three stages (80 laps/85 laps/102 laps)

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)
Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)
Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 37th, Finished 30th / Running, completed 261 of 267 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 68 points)

RWR Notes:

● Ware was caught up in a lap-202 incident in turn two that also collected Daniel Suárez and Ty Dillon.

Race Notes:

● Kyle Larson won the AdventHealth 400 to score his 32nd career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his third of the season and his third at Kansas. His margin over second-place Christopher Bell was .712 of a second.

● There were seven caution periods for a total of 37 laps.
● Only 20 of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.
● Larson leaves Kansas as the new championship leader with a 35-point advantage over second-place William Byron.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the non-points NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday, May 18 at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway. The race starts at 8 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the undercard NASCAR All-Star Open.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: KANSAS SPEEDWAY RACE RECAP
Next article
HFT Recap | Kansas I

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Hocevar wins the NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway
01:25
Video thumbnail
Kansas Speedway NCTS Race Winner Carson Hocevar post race Q&A
07:26
Video thumbnail
Carson Hocevar scores dramatic Truck victory at Kansas
03:02
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Kansas - Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:01

Latest articles

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Kansas

Jeffrey Boswell -
Kyle Larson leads this week’s NASCAR Cup Series Top-10 Power Rankings after the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.
Read more

Kyle Larson masters the competition with dominant Cup victory at Kansas

Andrew Kim -
The 2021 Cup Series champion led a race-high 221 of 267-scheduled laps, swept both stage periods and muscled away from the field during a 49-lap dash to the finish en route to his third Cup victory of 2025 at Kansas.
Read more

Berry Finishes Sixth at Kansas

Official Release -
Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang Dark Horse drove through the field twice in Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway
Read more

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | 2025 AdventHealth 400

Official Release -
Unfortunately, an incident on the lap 201 restart collected the No. 10 Chevy and relegated the team to a 35th-place finish.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category