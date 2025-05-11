Rick Ware Racing: AdventHealth 400 from Kansas

RICK WARE RACING

AdventHealth 400

Date: May 11, 2025

Event: AdventHealth 400 (Round 12 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Kansas Speedway in Kansas City (1.5-mile oval)

Format: 267 laps, broken into three stages (80 laps/85 laps/102 laps)

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 37th, Finished 30th / Running, completed 261 of 267 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 68 points)

RWR Notes:

● Ware was caught up in a lap-202 incident in turn two that also collected Daniel Suárez and Ty Dillon.

Race Notes:

● Kyle Larson won the AdventHealth 400 to score his 32nd career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his third of the season and his third at Kansas. His margin over second-place Christopher Bell was .712 of a second.

● There were seven caution periods for a total of 37 laps.

● Only 20 of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Larson leaves Kansas as the new championship leader with a 35-point advantage over second-place William Byron.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the non-points NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday, May 18 at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway. The race starts at 8 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the undercard NASCAR All-Star Open.