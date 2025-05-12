Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Kansas 1

AdventHealth 400 – Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan. – May 11, 2025

AUSTIN CINDRIC No. 2 MENARDS/ATLAS FORD MUSTANG

START: 13TH STAGE 1: 5TH STAGE 2: 22ND FINISH: 11TH POINTS: 14TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Austin Cindric and the No. 2 Menards/Atlas Ford Mustang team overcame a pit road penalty to come home with an 11th-place finish in Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. Cindric started 13th and stayed out under a lap 14 caution. He reported the balance of his Ford Mustang was on the snug side. Happy with his restart fire-off balance, Cindric worked his way to fifth by the end of Stage 1. Cindric started Stage 2 from the sixth position and got loose in pack of cars on the restart, subsequently falling back to 13th. A green flag stop on lap 120 for Cindric and the No. 2 team unfortunately resulted in a penalty for an uncontrolled tire as he went on to finish Stage 2 in the 22nd position. The final stage saw multiple early cautions which enabled the Menards/Atlas team to take the wave around to rejoin the lead lap prior to the final run of the afternoon. Cindric eventually got back on equal tires to the leaders and came back to finish 11th.

CINDRIC’S THOUGHTS: “It was good to get stage points in the first stage and make our way through the field. We had an unfortunate tire roll there that put us in the back. Fortunately we got a caution at the right time to take the wave around. I don’t think 11th was as good as our Menards/Atlas Ford Mustang was, but it was a solid effort and solid points. Another mile-and-a-half track with a lot of speed but kind of hoping for a little more.”

RYAN BLANEY No. 12 WURTH FORD MUSTANG

START: 10TH STAGE 1: 4TH STAGE 2: 3RD FINISH: 3RD POINTS: 5TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Ryan Blaney made a late charge Sunday at Kansas to come away with a third-place finish, marking his fourth top-five result in the last five races. The Würth Ford Mustang proved to be one of the better long-run cars on the afternoon as Blaney turned in a fourth-place finish in Stage 1 before crossing the line third in Stage 2. Following a caution on lap 192, the No. 12 team gained Blaney a pair of spots on pit road during its four tire stop as he lined up on the outside of row two with 67 laps to go. The caution flag flew on the opening lap of the next three restarts before the field took the green flag one last time with 49 laps remaining, allowing Blaney to put his long run speed on full display. The Würth Ford began to charge to the front of the field in the closing laps – cutting the deficit to the leader down to under two seconds with two to go – but Blaney ultimately settled for third, matching a career-best finish at Kansas.

BLANEY’S THOUGHTS: “Yeah, overall good day. I think we were third in both stages and finished third and, honestly, we were kind of running those guys down quick there at the end the last handful of laps. I just kind of restarted too far back and had to make up a lot of ground. But really proud of the 12 boys today. Appreciate the Würth Group being on board for it, Menards, BODYARMOR, DEX Imaging, everybody. Really good last couple weeks bringing fast race cars. Hopefully we can continue to do that, keep learning and move forward, but overall a really good weekend.”

JOEY LOGANO No. 22 SHELL-PENNZOIL FORD MUSTANG

START: 5TH STAGE 1: 9TH STAGE 2: 12TH FINISH: 9TH POINTS: 9TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Joey Logano turned in a top-10 finish Sunday afternoon at Kansas, wheeling the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang to a ninth-place result. After starting fifth, Logano dealt with a loose-handling condition during the opening run that saw him take the green-and-white checkered flag ninth in Stage 1. Logano continued to maintain top-10 pace in the second segment despite a 12th-place result in Stage 2, but the No. 22 team got him back in the mix by gaining four spots on pit road during the stage caution. A caution on lap 192 saw the leaders hit pit road one last time and the 22 crew delivered again, picking up three more spots on the four tire stop to allow Logano to restart on the second row with 67 laps remaining. Logano battled for the lead on the following three restarts as multi-car incidents unraveled one after the other before the field lined up one last time with 49 laps to go. The No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford was shuffled out of the front of the field in the outside lane, but Logano battled back over the course of the final run to secure a top-10 result.

LOGANO’S THOUGHTS: “This Shell-Pennzoil team battled all day long. We had a chance to control the race on a couple of those late restarts but we’ll take a top-10 and build on it. The 22 crew was on it today and got us the track position we needed to have a shot at the front. Great day for those guys on pit road.”

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to North Wilkesboro Speedway for All-Star Weekend. The weekend kicks off with qualifying and the Pit Crew Challenge on Friday, May 16 at 6 p.m. ET on FS1 ahead of two, 75-lap heat races on Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. ET on FS2. The 100-lap All-Star Open will take place on Sunday, May 18 at 5 p.m. ET on FS1 before the All-Star Race gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.