The Weird Start to the 2025 Formula One Season

Excitement was at an all-time high ahead of the start of the 2025 Formula One season. Reigning four-time world champion Max Verstappen suddenly appeared vulnerable to the blisteringly quick McLarens. Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari had fans dreaming that the GOAT could claim a record-breaking eighth world championship. But seemingly out of nowhere, a new contender has emerged. Oscar Piastri, the Australian, is in just his third season in the sport, and many considered him to be McLaren‘s second-tier driver behind team lead Lando Norris.

Piastri Builds an Early Lead

Following the recent Miami Grand Prix, Piastri has already amassed a 16-point lead at the top of the driver standings, prompting online gambling sites to install him as the favorite to win the world championship. But how has the 24-year-old placed himself in such a strong position?

The championship leader spun in the opening race of the season in Melbourne. That untimely mistake saw Piastri finish ninth, while Norris emerged victorious. Piastri, however, would strike back and won the second race of the season in China, before Verstappen’s victory in Japan turned the title race into a three-way fight.

Three straight victories in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Miami have seen Piastri claim top spot in the championship standings. His most recent triumph was perhaps the most impressive, as he battled his way past pole-sitter Verstappen and ultimately on to victory.

Hamilton’s Ferrari Move Becomes a Nightmare

In the preseason, all the talk revolved around Lewis Hamilton’s blockbuster move from Mercedes to Ferrari. The British superstar has claimed six of his seven world championships with the Silver Arrows, helping build a dynasty unlike before.

However, following his failure to claim an eighth world championship in 2021, in controversial fashion, Mercedes’ vice-like grip over the rest of the grid was weakened, allowing Red Bull and Verstappen to take center stage.

The States Interest

Following Logan Sargeant’s departure from Williams at the end of last season after two disappointing years in the cockpit, no American driver is lined up on the grid this season.

Outside of Haas, plenty of American races are on the 2025 calendar. The Miami Grand Prix just took place, while further races in Austin and Las Vegas are scheduled toward the end of the year.