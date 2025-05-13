NASCAR Cup PR

HFT Advance | All-Star Race

North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race) Event Info:

Date: Sunday, May 18
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Location: North Wilkesboro, N.C.
Format: Heat Races Saturday: 75 laps; All-Star Race: 250 Laps Sunday
TV: FS1
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:
Friday: 4 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (FS2, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Friday: 6:10 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying – Pit Crew Challenge (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 5:20 p.m. ET, Cup Heat Races Begin (FS2, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday: 5:30 p.m. ET, Cup Open Race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday: 8 p.m. ET, Cup All-Star Race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

  • The annual All-Star Race returns to the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway for just the third time, as in 2022 NWB hosted NASCAR for the first time since 1996.
  • The pit crew challenge again returns to the format this season, set for Friday night which will determine the starting lineups for Saturday night’s heat races.
  • Each heat race Saturday spans 75 laps, with the results of Heat Race 1 setting the All-Star Race inside row, and the results of Heat Race 2 setting the All-Star Race outside row.

Cole Custer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer
Partner: HaasTooling.com

Custer in All-Star Race
Starts: 2
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —

Custer is looking for his third career start in the All-Star race, after previously qualifying for the main event in 2020 (16th) and 2021 (14th).
In 2022, Custer finished seventh in the Open race after starting in the 10th position.

Where They Stand

Cup Points Standings (41: 34th): Custer is 34th in the Cup Series points standings through 12 races this season with 139 points.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

