Front Row Motorsports: North Wilkesboro Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Team
North Wilkesboro Speedway Competition Notes
NASCAR All-Star Race
Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025
Event: Race 14 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: North Wilkesboro Speedway (0.625-miles)
#of Laps: 250
Time/TV/Radio: 8:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Zane Smith Notes
The NASCAR Cup Series makes its annual visit to the North Wilkesboro Speedway for All-Star weekend. For Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford team, they must race their way into the main event in NASCAR’s All-Star Open on Sunday at 5:30 pm ET. Long John Silver’s will partner with Smith and the team for the event.
Smith has one previous Cup Series start at the 0.625-mile track, competing in the 2024 All-Star Open race with Spire Motorsports. In the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Smith has one start at the track.
“With a million dollars on the line, I definitely want to make it into the main event,” said Smith. “It’s cool to see how much NASCAR added into the All-Star format with the Promotors Caution and Manufacturer Showdown, it adds more uniqueness to the event. As a team, we have been showing a lot of potential, so I’m confident heading into this weekend.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski
Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores
Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Chris Webb
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S
Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.