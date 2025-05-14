Front Row Motorsports: North Wilkesboro Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Team

North Wilkesboro Speedway Competition Notes

NASCAR All-Star Race

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Event: Race 14 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: North Wilkesboro Speedway (0.625-miles)

#of Laps: 250

Time/TV/Radio: 8:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

The NASCAR Cup Series makes its annual visit to the North Wilkesboro Speedway for All-Star weekend. For Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford team, they must race their way into the main event in NASCAR’s All-Star Open on Sunday at 5:30 pm ET. Long John Silver’s will partner with Smith and the team for the event.

Smith has one previous Cup Series start at the 0.625-mile track, competing in the 2024 All-Star Open race with Spire Motorsports. In the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Smith has one start at the track.

“With a million dollars on the line, I definitely want to make it into the main event,” said Smith. “It’s cool to see how much NASCAR added into the All-Star format with the Promotors Caution and Manufacturer Showdown, it adds more uniqueness to the event. As a team, we have been showing a lot of potential, so I’m confident heading into this weekend.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores

Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.