NASCAR Cup PR

Front Row Motorsports: North Wilkesboro Speedway Competition Notes – Zane Smith

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Team
North Wilkesboro Speedway Competition Notes
NASCAR All-Star Race
Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025
Event: Race 14 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: North Wilkesboro Speedway (0.625-miles)
#of Laps: 250
Time/TV/Radio: 8:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

The NASCAR Cup Series makes its annual visit to the North Wilkesboro Speedway for All-Star weekend. For Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford team, they must race their way into the main event in NASCAR’s All-Star Open on Sunday at 5:30 pm ET. Long John Silver’s will partner with Smith and the team for the event.

Smith has one previous Cup Series start at the 0.625-mile track, competing in the 2024 All-Star Open race with Spire Motorsports. In the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Smith has one start at the track.

“With a million dollars on the line, I definitely want to make it into the main event,” said Smith. “It’s cool to see how much NASCAR added into the All-Star format with the Promotors Caution and Manufacturer Showdown, it adds more uniqueness to the event. As a team, we have been showing a lot of potential, so I’m confident heading into this weekend.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Ryan Flores

Hometown: Manasquan, New Jersey

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: NORTH WILKESBORO All-STAR RACE PREVIEW
Next article
Front Row Motorsports: North Wilkesboro Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Schedule and Highlights for All Star Race at North Wilkesboro
01:39
Video thumbnail
Larson dominates the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas
01:28
Video thumbnail
Kansas Speedway NCS Race Winner Kyle Larson post race Q&A
13:59
Video thumbnail
Kyle Larson masters the competition with dominant Cup victory at Kansas
02:48

Latest articles

Front Row Motorsports: North Wilkesboro Speedway NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Official Release -
Layne Riggs heads to North Wilkesboro, North Carolina this Saturday for 250 laps at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: North Wilkesboro Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Official Release -
For Todd Gilliland, the 24-year-old driver must race his way into the main event in the All-Star Open race on Sunday at 5:30 pm ET.
Read more

Chase Elliott Takes to the Sea as Mission 600 Visits US Coast Guard Station...

Official Release -
2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion and Coca-Cola Racing Family driver Chase Elliott took to the high seas Tuesday during the final stop of the 2025 Mission 600 campaign.
Read more

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: NORTH WILKESBORO All-STAR RACE PREVIEW

Official Release -
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB co-owner Jimmie Johnson has a record four wins in the NASCAR All-Star Race, making him the most successful driver in the history of the event.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category