Full Throttle – Kyle Larson Tackles CoKe 600 and Indianapolis 500 Back-to-Back

The month of May will be one to remember for Kyle Larson. On May 11 he celebrated a NASCAR Cup Series win at Kansas Speedway. With the victory in his rear-view mirror, Larson is focused on the next challenge. Over the next 13 days, Larson will take on two of the most prestigious racing events, the Indianapolis 500 and the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600.

And, making things more interesting, both races take place on the same day.

Although Tuesday’s practice session ended about 30 minutes early due to a lightning alert, Larson was pleased with how it went. He ran his best lap of 221.207 mph in the No. 17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet and was 24th-fastest.

“Our day was good, kinda took it easy to start in clean air and made sure our balance was comfortable, which it was, so I was happy with that. I was more so just trying to hit my marks today than worry about adjusting things [in the cockpit], but it was a good day.”

“There at the end finally got in some traffic and as normal had some understeer. Happy with the first day, nice smooth day. Good place to start from.”

Larson’s Schedule

All times are Eastern

Tuesday, May 13

12:15 p.m.: Indy 500 ROP (Rookie Orientation Program & Refreshers. These programs are not only for rookies but for drivers who have not competed in an IndyCar oval race since the previous Indy 500.

2:15 p.m.: Indy 500 practice

Wednesday, May 14

Noon: Indiy 500 practice

Thursday, May 15

Noon: Indy 500 practice

Friday, May 16

Noon: Indianapolis 500 practice

4:30 p.m.:NASCAR All-Star Race pit road qualifying practice (FS2)

5 p.m.: NASCAR All-Star Race practice (FS2)

6:15 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 qualification draw

7 p.m.:NASCAR All-Star Race qualifying (FS1)

Saturday, May 17

11 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 Qualifying

5:10 p.m.:NASCAR All-Star Race Heat races begin (FS2)

Sunday, May 18

1 p.m.: Indy 500 practice (Top 12)

2 p.m.: Indiy 500 (Last chance qualifiers)

4:05 p.m.: Indiy 500 qualifying (Top 12)

5:15 p.m.: Indy 500 last chance qualifying

6:25 p.m.: Indy 500, *Firestone Fast Six 8 p.m.:NASCAR All-Star Race (FS1)

*Firestone Fast Six – The six fastest cars during Indianapolis 500 qualifying will have six minutes of green-flag track time. At the end of the session, the cars are ranked 1-6 based on their fastest laps during the segment.

Monday, May 19

1 p.m.:Indianapolis 500 practice

Tuesday, May 20

Media Tour in New York City

Friday, May 23 (Carb Day – Last day of practice)

11 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 practice

2:30 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 pit stop challenge

Saturday, May 24

10:30 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 public drivers meeting

1:30 p.m.: Coca-Cola 600 practice (Prime Video)

2:40 p.m.: Coca-Cola 600 qualifying (Prime Video)

Sunday, May 25

12:45 p.m.: Indianapolis 500

6 p.m.: Coca-Cola 600 (Prime Video)