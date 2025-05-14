Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Moves to Sunday Primetime on FOX

INDYCAR, FOX Sports Announce Several Broadcast Time Updates for 2025 Season

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, May 14, 2025) – FOX Sports and INDYCAR have announced updates to several broadcast start times for the 2025 INDYCAR season, including a move to a night race for the annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES event at World Wide Technology Raceway. The tune-in time for the Father’s Day Sunday, June 15 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 is now scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on FOX. It is the first-ever scheduled primetime network NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on a Sunday night.

Since its first race in 1997, WWT Raceway has been a fan favorite that has produced intense and thrilling wheel-to-wheel short-track racing, including an event record for most on-track passes in 2024. This year’s edition on the 1.25-mile oval is the first scheduled night race at the track since 2019 and the first to air on primetime broadcast television.

“This is a massive primetime showcase under the lights for the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” INDYCAR President J. Douglas Boles said. “This is also a tremendous display of partnership from both FOX Sports and our friends at World Wide Technology Raceway, who’ve worked with us to generate this exciting opportunity for our sport. Race weekend in St. Louis is just a month away, and fans in venue and around the country are in for a real treat when INDYCAR arrives in town.”

Adjustments to broadcast times have also been announced at four other venues.

In collaboration with FOX Sports and INDYCAR promoters, the tune-in time adjustments capitalize on opportunities to further build an audience for North America’s premier open-wheel series. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is the only premier motorsports series in North America with all races broadcasting live on network television. So far in 2025, the average race audience has grown 15 percent across the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, significantly higher than comparable trendlines across professional sports.

Updated 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES races (All Times EASTERN):

Date Venue TV Previous Time New Time Sunday, June 15 World Wide Technology Raceway FOX 3 p.m. 8 p.m. Sunday, June 22 Road America FOX 3:30 p.m. 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 6 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course FOX 2 p.m. 1 p.m. Sunday, July 13 Iowa Speedway Race 2 FOX 2 p.m. 1 p.m. Sunday, July 20 Streets of Toronto FOX 2 p.m. Noon

The full 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule can be found here.

INDY NXT by Firestone Updates

With broadcast times adjusted for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, times for FOX Sports’ coverage of INDY NXT by Firestone at three venues also have been updated. As part of the new media rights deal between FOX Sports and INDYCAR announced last June, the entire INDY NXT season is available live on television for the first time. In addition to the new times, the adjusted 2025 schedule moves the race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course from FS2 to FS1 resulting in 13 of the 14 races of the INDY NXT championship to be featured on that network.

INDYCAR NXT by Firestone is also gaining significant momentum through exposure via FS1 and FS2, reaching more than five times its comparable audience from the previous season.

Updated 2025 INDY NXT by Firestone Races (All Times EASTERN):

Date Venue TV Previous Time New Time Sunday, June 15 World Wide Technology Raceway FS1 Noon 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 22 Road America FS1 1 p.m. 11 a.m. Sunday, July 6 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course FS1 11:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m.

The full 2025 INDY NXT by Firestone schedule can be found here.

The next race in the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship is the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge Sunday, May 25. Coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app. The award-winning INDYCAR Radio Network is available on SiriusXM channel 218 and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.