Top Drivers to Bet on This NASCAR Season

NASCAR is one of the hottest sports bets. The thrill of watching daring drivers push the limits of speed in a high-stakes race always keeps viewers on their toes.

Competition is getting stiff, though, as top racers get closer and closer to one another in the top rankings. How can you choose a favorite? Well, there are several people that you should keep your eye on this year. Following each of them closely will help you decide who to put your money on.

Betting on NASCAR

Betting on NASCAR is big, indeed. People follow it not only for the thrill of watching people drive at close to 300 km per hour. The cars themselves are often works of art, and fans love reading about new technological advancements that enable not only higher speeds, but smoother rides, greater communications possibilities for the drivers, and more. And as drivers are constantly working at creating a more efficient driving experience than their competitors, fans also keep their eyes glued to the stats on who is most likely to win.

Top racers

Now, let’s take a look at who is currently on top in the rankings. These racers are in a fierce battle for the top spot, so you need to keep your eye on them closely.

Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson currently holds the top spot in the rankings. Larson has been on the circuit for some time, having competed in 2014 Chip Ganassi Racing. Since then, he has won 32 races. With his No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, he seems to be unstoppable. Larson has won no less than 3 NASCAR All-Star races, and numerous other titles in other races. He was the recipient of the Sunoco Rookie of the Year award in 2014; in other words, it was clear from the beginning that he would make a big splash in the sport.

Christopher Bell

Although not the absolute top superstar these days, Christopher Bell is also hot on the NASCAR circuit. Driver of the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, Bell is the holder of 12 wins at the Cup level, including a recent victory at the Phoenix Raceway just two months ago. He is a more recent addition to the top ranks, having scored his first big win just four years ago at the Daytona International Speedway road course. He gradually gained more and more prestigious titles, leading up to his first premier series Championship 4 race in 2022. He now holds 19 career Xfinity Series wins. Bell is sure to stay on the circuit among top racers for some time.

Denny Hamlin

Coming in at the third spot on our ranking is Denny Hamlin. Driver of the No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, Hamlin has no less than 56 total wins at different levels of racing. He is also a veteran of the sport, having competed in the Southern 500 as far back as 2005. He doesn’t appear to be “slowing down” any time soon, though, as he also won big at the Darlington Raceway just a month ago. He is another one to keep your eye on.

Ryan Blaney

Driver of the No. 12 Ford for Team Penske, Blaney has been racking up titles since his initial victory at the Pocono Raceway in 2017. Although he hasn’t won a major title yet this year, he was victorious last November at the Championship 4. He also holds an exhibition title from the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race in Texas. He has a total of eleven wins from both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Craftsman Truck Series.

Chase Briscoe

Chase Briscoe came onto the racing scene in 2017 and hasn’t slowed down since. Having secured his first major victory at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, he won again in 2018 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, and has been progressing steadily ever since then. Briscoe won the 2016 ARCA Racing Series championships and has finished in the top ten in 18 other major races.

Start following the stats

These fabulous racers aren’t the only big names on the NASCAR circuit. Indeed, a lot of new names are popping up all the time and are pushing those at the top harder and harder. The excitement never ends in this sport, so now is the time to get online and start placing your bets. You could end up winning big!