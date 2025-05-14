NASCAR Stars To Battle Short Track Standouts Throughout NASCAR All-Star Week

Big Names, Big Battles: Kyle Busch, Josh Berry, Ryan Newman, Corey LaJoie, Bobby Labonte and others join stacked fields of rising stars in lead-up events to All-Star Race

Additional races include the zMAX CARS Tour Reverend Whiskey 75 Pro Late Model race on Thursday; the zMAX CARS Tour Window World 100 Late Model Stock Car race on Friday; the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ Window World 250 on Saturday; and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour’s FaithFest Evangelistic Ministries 150 on Sunday

Quadruple and Triple Duty Drivers: Young talents like Connor Jones, Kaden Honeycutt and Luke Baldwin will attempt multiple events throughout the week; Fans can get tickets to all the action by visiting www.NorthWilkesboroSpeedway.com

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (May 14, 2025) — In addition to the fan-favorite cars and stars of the NASCAR Cup Series, a packed lineup of grassroots racers will take on North Wilkesboro Speedway during NASCAR All-Star Race Week. Fans can expect more on-track action than ever before, including the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ Window World 250 on Saturday, the zMAX CARS Tour’s Reverend Whiskey 75 Pro Late Model race on Thursday, the Window World 100 Late Model Stock Car race on Friday and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour’s FaithFest Evangelistic Ministries 150 on Sunday afternoon, prior to the All-Star Open and All-Star Race main events.

The zMAX CARS Tour fires up the weekend with back-to-back nights of racing on Thursday and Friday, featuring a lineup packed with notable names. Thursday, up-and-coming stars of the Pro Late Model division will compete in the Reverend Whiskey 75, where defending winner Kaden Honeycutt looks to hold off challengers such as Cup Series driver Josh Berry, as well as Keelan Harvick, Tristan McKee, Ben Maier and other promising young talents.

Friday’s Window World 100 for Late Model Stock Cars will showcase the next generation of stock car stars, including Xfinity Series driver and past winner Carson Kvapil, Connor Hall, Landon Huffman, Ronnie Bassett Jr. and Mini Tyrrell, as they battle for bragging rights and the trophy on the historic short track.

On Saturday afternoon, NASCAR’s top truckers take center stage in the Window World 250. Rising stars like Corey Heim, Rajah Caruth and Chandler Smith will face off against veterans including Kyle Busch, Daniel Hemric and Matt Crafton in 250 laps of hard-nosed, short-track racing.

Sunday’s FaithFest Evangelistic Ministries 150 brings the open-wheel excitement of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, the sport’s oldest division and a longtime staple of the Northeast. After joining the North Wilkesboro schedule in 2023, the series returns with top contenders Patrick Emerling, Austin Beers and Justin Bonsignore taking on a field that includes NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte, former Cup Series drivers Ryan Newman and Corey LaJoie and past Modified Tour winner Matt Hirschman.

While several drivers plan to compete in multiple events throughout the week, Connor Jones is currently the only one attempting to run four. He’s set to drive for Niece Motorsports in the Truck Series and is entered in both CARS Tour races as well as Sunday’s Whelen Modified Tour event. Third-generation racer Luke Baldwin is aiming for triple duty in the Window World 250, the Reverend Whiskey 75 and the Window World 100, while Kaden Honeycutt will also attempt a hat trick with both CARS Tour events and the Truck Series race. Corey Lajoie and several other drivers including Layne Riggs and Dawson Sutton will also attempt double duty.

Fans can catch all 575 laps of supporting action, plus the All-Star Open, All-Star Heat Races and the main event with May 15-18 NASCAR All-Star Race Week ticket packages — including eight races, the Pit Crew Challenge presented by Mechanix Wear, Jake Owen concert presented by Raymer Oil, and all NASCAR qualifying sessions.

