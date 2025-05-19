Chevrolet Takes the 2025 Manufacturer Showdown at the NASCAR All-Star Race

NASCAR CUP SERIES

NORTH WILKESBORO SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE REPORT

MAY 18, 2025

Chevrolet Takes the Crown in the 2025 Manufacturer Showdown

Chevrolet took the crown in NASCAR’s first Manufacturer Showdown at the 2025 All-Star Race. All five Team Chevy contenders that were vying for the honors took the checkered-flag in the top-eight positions – led by Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain, who drove his No. 1 Busch Light Chevrolet to a third-place result after rebounding from damage sustained early in the race.

Chastain led a trio of Hendrick Motorsports teammates, with Alex Bowman in fourth, Chase Elliott in fifth and William Byron in sixth, with Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch driving home with an eighth-place finish.

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

3rd – Ross Chastain

4th – Alex Bowman

5th – Chase Elliott

8th – Kyle Busch

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 12 NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 4

Poles: 7

Top-Fives: 24

Top 10s: 55

Stage Wins: 11

UP NEXT: The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season continues at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 25, at 6 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on Amazon Prime, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Post-Race Driver Quotes:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 3rd

It was a hard fought race for you, but it was arguably probably one of your best All-Star races. How was your night?

“Yeah, we got turned around there early in the race and hit the left-rear and the left-front, so something is bent. It really didn’t drive much different after that, even when the wheel was off. For everyone on this No. 1 Busch Light Chevy team — we’ve all seen the struggles we’ve had, so just to be able to see the front and be right there with them the last couple of weeks is really cool. We want more of that, for sure, and we’ll keep working. We have a lot of strong things to take away from here this weekend. A lot of effort has already gone into Charlotte, and that continues tomorrow.”

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 4th

“I’m just really proud of everyone on this No. 48 Ally Chevrolet team. We were so bad yesterday and the guys made the right adjustments. Our hands are pretty tied on what we can or can’t change, and they made a lot of really good calls to take us from struggling pretty bad to at least having a shot at it there at the end. Really happy for this team. Obviously, fourth doesn’t really mean anything here, but it was a big improvement from yesterday.”

Is there anything you can learn from this race for shorter, flatter tracks in the future?

“I think we certainly came here just to do that – try to learn things. It pays $1 million, but honestly winning a regular Cup race, with the playoff implications and everything, it adds up to more than that. So yeah, just came here to learn. Obviously what we had, we struggled with at first, but maybe we have our heads wrapped around it a little bit better.”

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 5th

“It looked like a great race for the win.. I wish I could have been a part of it. I thought the race was much better this year than last year, so that was cool to see. We had another great crowd here, great environment, for an All-Star race, so hopefully everyone enjoyed that.

Our No. 9 Prime Chevy was pretty good. We were in the mix, but we just needed a little bit more to be there with Joey (Logano) and Christopher (Bell). We were solid, better than we’ve been, and it’s just a nice step in the right direction. We just had a good solid night. Obviously needed a little bit more, but overall, it was pretty solid.”

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 6th

“All four of the Hendrick Motorsports Chevy’s were pretty fast. For us personally, we just have to continue to improve. We were good to start the weekend and good to start the race, but it just seemed like it kind of went away on us. We just have to figure out what exactly that was, but I’m overall happy with the result. I feel like we did a good job throughout the weekend. I don’t know if I was expecting to win, but I was hoping we’d have a shot to win and I think we were right there. We just didn’t have quite enough.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 8th

What did you think of the race tonight?

“We had a decent night for our No. 8 SENIX Chevrolet. I felt like there around halfway, we jumped to the outside lane and I think we led a lap. We just kind of faded on the long run. I didn’t quite have the complete package with all the grip that I was looking for. I don’t know that all of the Chevy guys did. We’re just a little bit behind on that front, but overall, we made great adjustments all night. The team worked hard overnight to try to find something that would make us better, so that was good progress”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 14th

“We had a fast No. 3 Dow Salutes Veterans Chevrolet in the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Our Chevy started with a loose balance and lacked right-rear grip, but crew chief Richard Boswell made solid adjustments throughout the race. Our pit crew was consistent all night, which helped us race inside the top 10 and climb as high as seventh. With 25 laps to go, we made a strategy call to take right-side tires only, knowing it was our best shot at the win. Unfortunately, as the race went green to the finish, the car tightened up, and we didn’t gain the track position we had hoped for. I’m proud of everyone at Richard Childress Racing. We’re making steady improvements every week, and our short-track program is definitely heading in the right direction.”

