Rick Ware Racing: NASCAR All-Star Open and NASCAR All-Star Race from North Wilkesboro

RICK WARE RACING

NASCAR All-Star Open and NASCAR All-Star Race

Date: May 18, 2025

Event: NASCAR All-Star Open and NASCAR All-Star Race (non-points events)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway (.625-mile oval)

NASCAR All-Star Open: 100 laps, with a competition break at or around lap 50

● Race Winner: Carson Hocevar of Spire Motorsports (Chevrolet)

● Second Place: John Hunter Nemechek of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (Toyota)

● Fan Vote Winner: Noah Gragson of Front Row Motorsports (Ford)

Note: The All-Star Open was the undercard event to the NASCAR All-Star Race, where non-qualified drivers attempted to race their way into the All-Star Race by winning the Open, finishing second in the Open, or by winning the fan vote.

NASCAR All-Star Race: 250 laps, with competition breaks at or around lap 100 and sometime between laps 200-220

● Race Winner: Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Note: The NASCAR All-Star Race was comprised of drivers who won a points-paying race in 2024 or 2025, fulltime drivers who have previously won the All-Star Race, fulltime drivers who have won a NASCAR Cup Series championship, and drivers who advanced from the All-Star Open.

RWR Finish in NASCAR All-Star Open

● Cody Ware (Started 15th, Finished 16th / Running, completed 100 of 100 laps)

RWR Finish in NASCAR All-Star Race:

● Harrison Burton (Started 18th, Finished 20th / Running, completed 250 of 250 laps)

RWR Notes:

● This was RWR’s first start in the All-Star Race.

● This was Burton’s first career All-Star Race. He earned entry into the event by winning the Coke Zero Sugar 400 last August at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

● This was Ware’s fifth career start in the All-Star Open. His best finish remains ninth, earned in 2022 when All-Star Race Weekend was held at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

Race Notes:

● Christopher Bell won the All-Star Race with a .829 of a second margin of victory over runner-up Joey Logano.

● The All-Star Race featured 18 lead changes among eight different drivers. Twenty-three drivers comprised the field.

Sound Bites:

“I had a lot of fun. Obviously, it wasn’t the result we wanted, but I kind of felt like we were better than where we finished. We tried some strategy there at the end to try and have a shot there, but tires mattered more than maybe I thought they would. It was just such a fun time to be back in the Cup Series racing against a lot of my friends and seeing a lot of my friends around the garage. I felt like we made the car better and better throughout the weekend. The last caution, obviously it was the promoter’s caution, and that probably took some spots for us, but I’m really proud of the effort and thankful for Morton Buildings, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Performance and all them for the opportunity.” – Harrison Burton, driver of the No. 51 Morton Buildings Ford Mustang Dark Horse

“I just wish we could’ve had a better piece to fire off and run this race. I feel like we were in the ballpark, but just couldn’t get the forward bite we needed in my race. But, big thanks to Schluter-Systems and Ford Performance and everybody on the No. 15 car this weekend. We’ll just get ready for the 600 next week.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 15 Schluter-Systems Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to points-paying racing on Sunday, May 25 with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. The longest race on the series’ schedule gets underway at 6 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by Prime and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.