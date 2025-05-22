CHEVROLET IN INDYCAR AT THE INDIANAPOLIS 500: DAVID MALUKAS AVAILABILITY

NTT INDYCAR SERIES News Conference

Thursday May 22, 2025

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA

David Malukas – A.J. Foyt Racingf

Starts 7th

﻿THE MODERATOR: David, how much are you looking forward getting back in the car for Sunday?

DAVID MALUKAS: Yeah, it feels really good. We’ve had a lot of really hot days to start off this month. I think the car is going to have a big transition coming for Friday. Very excited to get back into it and learn more on the setup heading for the race since it’s going to be cooler temperatures. Got one more, but it’s going to be a very important session for us.

Q. Do you guys go through and talk about family that’s here this weekend, having your support system here?

DAVID MALUKAS: Yeah, I guess I’ll start.

I have actually a lot of my friends, ’cause in my growing-up years, going through puberty, I actually grew up in England. I spent a few years there. That’s kind of where I had the interest in soccer, football, what it’s called internationally. A lot of my friends from England are going to be coming over. It’s actually their first time coming to the States.

Obviously my girlfriend is going to be coming, my family, my sister. It’s kind of going to be a good family reunion at the same time.

Q. David, I’ve lived in Chicago the past couple years, so I have to ask, with you being from Chicago, fans are always looking for new Chicago-born athletes to embrace. Does the notoriety that would come with being an Indy 500 champion provide you with any additional motivation?

DAVID MALUKAS: Yeah, of course. I mean, we also have a few Chicagoans on the car. My mechanic Nick, as well. We always are having that cheer of the Chicagoan home.

A fan also gave me a Chicago flag, so we’re going to have that hung up leading up to the 500 in the garage, too. There’s definitely that city strength that we have.

It would be very cool to bring that home, to go back to Chicago. I would love to do that.

Q. David, there’s very little history anymore of the old Indy 500 and the new Indy 500 in the sense of historical figures like AJ Foyt. When you were a kid, with all due respect, what did you know about AJ Foyt? How is it different racing for somebody like him as opposed to some of the other leadership you’ve had?

DAVID MALUKAS: I think growing up, I always had that period that I wanted to be a part of history in some way. Those deep thoughts, what is the point of life. For me it was in that perspective. Growing up I always used to watch racing from INDYCAR, F1, NASCAR. I got heavily involved in it at a young age. Me and my dad would always go on the weekends.

To be here at the Indy 500, this is already a dream of mine, of course. To do it with my name side by side with AJ Foyt Racing, probably one of the most historical drivers when it comes to a big name. You say that name anywhere, people will know of it. To have my name side by side, I don’t think there’s any way better to be a part of history and achieve what my dreams are.

THE MODERATOR: Ice cream is not bad in the garage, too?

DAVID MALUKAS: Very good ice cream. I think the Drumsticks are the favorite. I see a lot of those.

Q. Starting seventh and eighth, how much encouragement does it give for both of you leading up to Sunday’s main event?

DAVID MALUKAS: Yeah, I mean, I’m really excited. Like Marcus said earlier, this is a really good starting row, row 3. It’s where we want to be.

I was talking to A.J. as well previously. He said he won a race from the seventh position at some point. I feel like it’s a very good spot, especially coming from the previous years. The team is very strong. It’s a very good car. Our traffic running has been impressive. I’m very excited heading into Sunday.

Q. David, I’m fascinated about your background in England, where you grew up, why you were there.

DAVID MALUKAS: Yeah, for my karting years I lived there. If you’re familiar with the area, you’re going to be surprised. I actually lived most of my time in Grimsby, and then partly in Leeds, Manchester, and London. So I’ve been a little bit from middle to south, but kind of all over through there.

Q. David, has A.J. given you any advice?

DAVID MALUKAS: He’s given me a lot of good stories from his past races and events that have happened to him.

When it comes to advice, I mean, it’s so hard to give advice for the 500. Things kind of just happen as it is. I think it’s just as anybody always says, it’s a long race, so just keep the head down and don’t do anything too silly to start and save it for the end.

THE MODERATOR: What’s your favorite Foyt story?

DAVID MALUKAS: I can’t say any stories.

THE MODERATOR: None at all?

DAVID MALUKAS: Absolutely not, no.

