CHEVROLET IN INDYCAR AT THE INDIANAPOLIS 500: CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD AVAILABILITY

NTT INDYCAR SERIES News Conference

Thursday May 22, 2025

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA

Christian Lundgaard – Arrow McLaren

Starts 8th

﻿THE MODERATOR: Christian, what about you guys, what do you expect the conditions to do to your car?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Yeah, I feel like we’ve been very conscious about this kind of the entire month, what does the car need for certain conditions. If it’s colder, if it’s warmer… I feel like we have a pretty good idea, pretty good baseline for any condition possible.

Obviously we haven’t really prepared for the rain. I don’t think any of us have. But no, I think we’ll be good. I think we’ve been good so far this month. We get another go at it tomorrow, then we’ll be ready for race day.

Q. Do you guys go through and talk about family that’s here this weekend, having your support system here?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: I think Marcus and I were just talking about it prior to the press conference here, who is filling up the house at home while we’re staying at the track.

My entire family will be here. It will be the first time my brother will be here for the 500. Pretty excited for him. I got some friends here, as well. The girlfriend’s family is from around here, so they’ve been here before. I think they’ll get a little different view, more from the inside.

So yeah…

Q. How was your day yesterday with Bubba Watson?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: It was pretty cool. We ended up chipping marshmallows in each other’s mouths. I only stayed on the side with the club. Kyle got to try to catch one of Bubba’s chips. It was a cool experience.

As we all know, he’s a lefty. He took Scotty Mac’s driver and hit it over the snake pit as a left-hander. Obviously we know Scott is a right-hander. It was pretty cool to see what he’s capable of doing.

It was a cool experience just to kind of get to pick his brain a little bit. I brought my girlfriend around. Obviously she’s a golfer. I know she tried to pick his brain a little bit on what his best shot he ever hit. I was expecting it to be the one out of the woods at Augusta. Interestingly enough he said it was a tee shot at Augusta on the same final round. Didn’t stand up to his eye, hit the shot he wanted to, it worked out. I thought that was an interesting question.

Q. How does it help to talk with another professional athlete helping you with your approach to racing?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: I mean, first of all, he’s a lot better at golf than I am. That’s for sure. Again, I know he’s self-taught. He’s never taken a golf lesson in his entire life. At the end of the day I feel like it’s the same way I grew up. Even though I had a dad that used to race, but you have to go out there and learn by doing.

I saw a little familiarity in that. It’s just kind of learning. It’s always fun to pick athletes’ brains on how they approach things. Obviously when you reach a certain level, do you feel the same kind of pressure in this situation that I do. How do you approach it, and what is your thought process, how do you get away from it.

I know when you’re over the ball in golf, the lie is never going to be the same shot by shot, where for us the corners don’t change. Yes, the wind changes, but the corner doesn’t. Obviously the car doesn’t change from corner to corner.

I always find it kind of interesting to ask those questions.

Q. Starting seventh and eighth, how much encouragement does it give for both of you leading up to Sunday’s main event?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Yeah, I mean, I think ultimately you want to start the race as far forward as you can from the get-go. It’s a little bit of a different situation from what I’ve previously been in. Quite excited for that.

I know the Arrow McLaren cars were around this area last year. At least I have a lot of good video and information to look at. At the end of the day, as Marcus said, it’s a good place to start. Again, we’re around the cars. We want to fight. Let the fight kind of start early on and make sure we all get to the end.

Q. Christian, you have T.K. with you, you have the videos, good teammates to lean on. What kind of adjustments have you made, if any, to your driving style on the oval?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: I don’t think the driving style is particularly different. I think there is a lot of the same things going on. I mean, in my opinion, I knew going into this year that I was going to be in a car that was naturally faster. I think I have a lot to learn just from understanding and racing different people than what I’m used to.

I’m starting 20 positions further up this year than I was last year, which is obviously a massive gain. But at the end of the day, it’s the same for road courses and street courses. You can have a bad qualifying but still race your way to the front, depending on how the race goes.

I know I’m in a car that’s fast enough to win the race. I just have to put myself in the right situation at the right time and learn from the other drivers. I have that. I mean, Pato has been fighting for the race win the past few years going into the leading laps. I have all the information I need. I just need to take advantage of it.

Q. What is the best advice T.K. has given you?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD: Take it as it comes.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.