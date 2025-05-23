The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Outlook

The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) will be held on Sunday, May 25. The race will start at 6 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast on Amazon Prime, MAX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

In May 2024, Ty Gibbs won the pole with a lap of 183.955 mph (29.355 secs). Christopher Bell won the rain-shortened race after a lightning delay that turned into a heavy rainstorm, making Bell the winner of last season’s Coca-Cola 600. The No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver started third, led a race-high 90 laps, and won the second stage.

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson is set to make his 700th Cup Series start at CMS. Johnson has earned legendary status at the track with four victories in the Coca-Cola 600 (2003, 2004, 2005, 2014), four in the Bank of America 500 events (2004, 2005, 2009, 2016), and four All-Star Race wins (2003, 2006, 2012, 2013).

“To reach my 700th start at the very race and track where my Cup career began makes this moment incredibly special. It’s a full-circle journey, and to share it with fans on Memorial Day weekend while honoring a fallen service member adds even more meaning,” said Johnson. “This week is going to be very special to me, busy as can be, but I am embracing it and will cherish each moment and interaction. Our LEGACY MC cars were awesome at Texas and Kansas, so there is a ton of momentum for our CLUB right now, and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the No. 84 Carvana Toyota.”

600 Miles of Remembrance

Additionally, the race is also anchored by a special tribute called “600 Miles of Remembrance,” in which every NASCAR Cup Series car in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 will feature the name of a fallen service member on the windshield.

Track & Race Information for the Coca-Cola 600

Race Purse: $13,651,450

Track Length: 1.5-mile asphalt Paved Oval

Banking/Turns 1 & 2: 24 degrees

Banking/Turns 3 & 4: 24 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 5 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 5 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 1,980 feet

Backstretch Length: 1,500 feet

Time

May 25th at 6 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Stages

Race Length: 400 laps / 600 miles

Stage Lengths (all 4): 100 laps each

Who and what should you look out for at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

Active Race Winners (10) Wins Seasons Jimmie Johnson 8 2016, 2014, 2009, 2005 sweep, 2004 sweep, 2003 Brad Keselowski 2 2020, 2013 Christopher Bell 1 2024 Ryan Blaney 1 2023 Denny Hamlin 1 2022 Kyle Larson 1 2021 Chase Elliott 1 2020 Kyle Busch 1 2018 Austin Dillon 1 2017 Joey Logano 1 2015

The first starting position is the most proficient in the field, producing more winners (19) than any other starting position at CMS. Its winning percentage is 15.1%, and the most recent was Denny Hamlin in the 2022 Coca-Cola 600.