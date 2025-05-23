The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Outlook

The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) will be held on Sunday, May 25. The race will start at 6 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast on Amazon Prime, MAX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).
In May 2024, Ty Gibbs won the pole with a lap of 183.955 mph (29.355 secs). Christopher Bell won the rain-shortened race after a lightning delay that turned into a heavy rainstorm, making Bell the winner of last season’s Coca-Cola 600. The No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver started third, led a race-high 90 laps, and won the second stage.
Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson is set to make his 700th Cup Series start at CMS. Johnson has earned legendary status at the track with four victories in the Coca-Cola 600 (2003, 2004, 2005, 2014), four in the Bank of America 500 events (2004, 2005, 2009, 2016), and four All-Star Race wins (2003, 2006, 2012, 2013).
“To reach my 700th start at the very race and track where my Cup career began makes this moment incredibly special. It’s a full-circle journey, and to share it with fans on Memorial Day weekend while honoring a fallen service member adds even more meaning,” said Johnson. “This week is going to be very special to me, busy as can be, but I am embracing it and will cherish each moment and interaction. Our LEGACY MC cars were awesome at Texas and Kansas, so there is a ton of momentum for our CLUB right now, and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the No. 84 Carvana Toyota.”
600 Miles of Remembrance
Additionally, the race is also anchored by a special tribute called “600 Miles of Remembrance,” in which every NASCAR Cup Series car in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 will feature the name of a fallen service member on the windshield.
Track & Race Information for the Coca-Cola 600
Race Purse: $13,651,450
Track Length: 1.5-mile asphalt Paved Oval
Banking/Turns 1 & 2: 24 degrees
Banking/Turns 3 & 4: 24 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch: 5 degrees
Banking/Backstretch: 5 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 1,980 feet
Backstretch Length: 1,500 feet
Time
May 25th at 6 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Stages
Race Length: 400 laps / 600 miles
Stage Lengths (all 4): 100 laps each
Who and what should you look out for at Charlotte Motor Speedway?
|Active Race Winners (10)
|Wins
|Seasons
|Jimmie Johnson
|8
|2016, 2014, 2009, 2005 sweep, 2004 sweep, 2003
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|2020, 2013
|Christopher Bell
|1
|2024
|Ryan Blaney
|1
|2023
|Denny Hamlin
|1
|2022
|Kyle Larson
|1
|2021
|Chase Elliott
|1
|2020
|Kyle Busch
|1
|2018
|Austin Dillon
|1
|2017
|Joey Logano
|1
|2015
The first starting position is the most proficient in the field, producing more winners (19) than any other starting position at CMS. Its winning percentage is 15.1%, and the most recent was Denny Hamlin in the 2022 Coca-Cola 600.
- Christopher Bell has one win, two top fives, three top 10s, and an average finish of 14.167.
- William Byron leads all active drivers in the NCS in average starting position with a 5.325 in eight starts. Byron has one pole, three top fives, four top 10s, and an average finish of 15.250.
- Chase Elliott has one win, five top fives, seven top 10s, and an average finish of 14.923.
- Joey Logano has one win, six top fives, 11 top 10s, and an average finish of 13.154.
- Denny Hamlin has three poles, one win, 12 top fives, 21 top 10s, and an average finish of 12.455.
- Tyler Reddick has two top fives, five top 10s, and an average finish of 7.833.