Top 7 Must-Have Triumph Spares for Every Classic Car Owner

Owning a classic Triumph car is a source of pride. The sound of the engine, the timeless design, and the driving experience are unmatched. But with age comes the need for extra care. Whether you’re restoring a Dolomite Sprint or simply maintaining a TR6, keeping the right Triumph spares on hand is essential. These spare parts don’t just enhance your vehicle’s longevity—they ensure every ride feels just like it did decades ago.

In this guide, we’ll break down the top 7 must-have Triumph spares every classic car owner should keep in their garage. Whether you’re tackling routine maintenance or preparing for a long drive, these components will keep your vehicle road-ready.

1. Ignition System Components

Your Triumph’s ignition system is the heart of reliable starts and smooth running. Over time, contact breaker points, distributor caps, and ignition coils can wear out or fail, especially if the car isn’t driven regularly.

Recommended spares:

Spark plugs



Ignition coil



Distributor cap and rotor arm



Contact points and condenser (for older models)



Even if your car is running fine now, having these parts at the ready can save you from being stranded or waiting weeks for delivery. For authentic Triumph spares, visit Rimmer Bros, where you can find a wide selection tailored to classic models.

2. Clutch Master and Slave Cylinders

A common issue in classic Triumphs is hydraulic clutch failure, particularly due to worn seals in the master or slave cylinder. If you notice spongy pedals or difficulty shifting gears, it’s likely time to inspect and replace these parts.

Why they matter:

Prevents clutch failure on the road



Ensures smooth gear transitions



Avoids internal leakage issues



Rimmer Bros stocks high-quality replacements and rebuild kits for various Triumph models. For example, if you’re driving a Dolomite, you’ll find dedicated Dolomite Triumph parts that fit like a glove.

3. Fuel Pump and Fuel Lines

Fuel delivery issues are among the most frustrating problems for classic car owners. Mechanical fuel pumps can fail over time, and old rubber lines may develop cracks or leaks. A faulty fuel pump could stop your Triumph dead in its tracks.

Keep these in your spares kit:

Mechanical or electric fuel pump (depending on model)



Fuel filter



Rubber fuel hoses



Hose clamps



With the proper Triumph spares on hand, replacing a failing fuel system component becomes a quick job rather than a weekend headache.

4. Brake Pads and Flexi Hoses

Your classic car’s brake system must be kept in excellent shape—not just for performance, but safety. Worn-out pads, leaking brake hoses, or seized calipers are more common than you’d think, especially on older Triumphs that spend winters in the garage.

Essential brake-related spares:

Brake pads/shoes



Flexible brake hoses



Brake master cylinder rebuild kits



Caliper seals



Maintaining braking efficiency should never be an afterthought. You can explore Rimmer Bros’ broad range of Triumph braking components here to make sure you’re always prepared.

5. Cooling System Spares

Overheating is a classic car’s worst enemy. The cooling system in older Triumphs can degrade with age, especially the radiator hoses, water pump, and thermostat. If you’re heading to a summer car show or doing long drives, ensure your engine can handle the heat.

Top cooling spares to keep:

Water pump



Thermostat and gasket



Radiator hoses (top and bottom)



Coolant expansion tank cap



Proactively replacing old components can save you from an overheated engine and a ruined trip. Rimmer Bros provides model-specific parts for all major Triumph lines.

6. Suspension Bushes and Mounts

Classic cars like the Triumph Dolomite Sprint deliver a spirited drive, but worn suspension bushes can cause excessive vibration, knocking noises, and poor handling. These rubber components naturally deteriorate with age and must be replaced periodically.

Suspension-related must-haves:

Front and rear suspension bushes



Shock absorber mounts



Anti-roll bar links



If you’re experiencing a less-than-smooth ride, it’s time to inspect your suspension system. Dolomite Triumph parts available at Rimmer Bros ensure your car maintains its original handling performance.

7. Electrical Relays and Fuses

The electrical systems in classic Triumphs, while simple, can be temperamental. Old relays, corroded connectors, or burnt-out fuses can bring your car’s lighting, ignition, or wipers to a halt.

Stock up on:

Spare fuses (especially glass-type)



Relays (starter, headlight, etc.)



Wiring connectors and terminals



Battery terminals



Having these spares makes electrical troubleshooting much easier. Plus, a few fuses in your glovebox can mean the difference between a quick fix and calling roadside assistance.

Bonus: Model-Specific Triumph Spares

Each Triumph model has unique requirements. For instance, the Dolomite Sprint has performance-specific parts like high-output alternators, unique carbs, and different suspension geometry. Rimmer Bros carries an impressive inventory of Dolomite Triumph parts to help you maintain authenticity and performance.

Other popular models supported include:

TR2, TR3, TR4, TR5, TR6



Spitfire



GT6



Stag



Herald and Vitesse



From body panels to driveline components, Rimmer Bros is your one-stop-shop for all classic Triumph needs.

Why Keep Spares Handy?

Classic cars require regular care and attention. Unlike modern vehicles, finding replacement parts for vintage models can be time-consuming. That’s why seasoned Triumph owners stock essential spares. Benefits include:

Quick DIY repairs without delays



Reduced labor costs at garages



Peace of mind on long drives or rallies



And with dedicated suppliers like Rimmer Bros, you can source genuine and high-quality parts that fit your model perfectly.

Final Thoughts

Preserving a classic Triumph is more than just a hobby—it’s a passion that deserves the right tools and parts. With these 7 must-have Triumph spares in your garage or boot, you’re not only prepared for unexpected issues but also ensuring your vehicle continues to perform as it should.

Whether you’re restoring a Dolomite Sprint or cruising in a TR6, having the right spares from trusted sources like Rimmer Bros makes all the difference. Explore their full collection of Triumph spares and Dolomite Triumph parts today and keep your classic running strong for years to come.