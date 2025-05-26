IndyCar penalizes three teams for post-race inspection failures from 2025 Indy 500

A total of three entries between two NTT IndyCar Series teams have been penalized following this weekend’s 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Per the penalty report that was revealed on Monday, May 26, the Nos. 27 and 28 Dallara-Honda entries piloted by Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson, respectively, were found with modifications made to the Dallara-supplied Energy Management System covers and cover-to-A-arm mounting points. Both contained unapproved spacers and parts, which had the capability of enhancing the aerodynamics to both entries.

The modifications from both Andretti Global entries were found to be in violation of three rules sections from the IndyCar rulebook. The rules included the following:

*9.3.1 (Improper Conduct, Any member attempting to or engaging in unsportsmanlike conduct, unsafe conduct, or conduct detrimental to racing; INDYCAR; and/or to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, whether during an Event or on/off the Track, may be subject to any or all penalties).

*14.1.2 (Questions to be submitted and will be answered via IRIS. Modifications must be approved seven days prior to the date of intended use).

*14.1.3 (All parts provided by an Approved Supplier must be used as supplied without modification unless otherwise approved by INDYCAR and stated in these Rules or in update bulletins).

Meanwhile, PREMA Racing’s No. 90 Dallara-Chevrolet entry piloted by Callum Ilott failed to meet the minimum endplate height and location specification. In addition to be deemed in violation of Rule 9.3.1 (Improper Conduct) of the IndyCar rulebook, PREMA violated two additional rules:

*14.7.6.8 (Front wing must adhere to the following Technical Inspection dimensions: Failure of the left side minimum endplate height).

*14.7.6.4 (Requirement of endplates, wing flaps and mainplanes remain in the designed location).

As a result of the penalties, all three teams were demoted to the rear of the field in the final running order of this year’s 109th running of the Indy 500. This meant that Ericsson, Kirkwood and Ilott were demoted from second, sixth and 12th to 31st, 32nd and 33rd, respectively. It also meant that their prize money and championship points from the event were reduced and corresponded with their new respective results towards the rear of the running order. In addition, each entry was levied a $100,000 fine and their respective team/competition managers will be suspended from next weekend’s IndyCar event at the Streets of Detroit, Michigan, for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

With Ericsson’s demotion from the runner-up result, David Malukas was promoted to the runner-up result behind this year’s newly crowned Indy 500 champion and series’ points leader Alex Palou. In addition, Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist and Santino Ferrucci were promoted to top-five results.

It remains to be determined if the organizations between both entries opt to appeal the penalties as they are qualified to do so within the review and appeal procedures of IndyCar’s rulebook.

The 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series season continues with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix at the Streets of Detroit, Michigan. The event is scheduled to occur next Sunday, June 1, and air at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX.