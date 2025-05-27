LOGAN BEARDEN PARTNERS WITH T3 VODKA AT NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY

MOORESVILLE, N.C., (May 27, 2025) – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Logan Bearden announced he will compete in his first race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season this weekend at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway in the No.14 Chevrolet Camaro of SS-GreenLight Racing.

Bearden’s primary marketing partner will be T3 Vodka.

“T3 Vodka is thrilled to team up with Logan Bearden and SS-GreenLight Racing,” said Mark Lester, Founder and President of T3 Vodka. “Tennessee is our home – and it’s the heart of our identity. Partnering with Logan for Nashville just makes sense. NASCAR is built on passion and heritage, and we bring that same spirit to every bottle we make. We’re proud to bring a premium product to a fanbase that values quality, authenticity, and a damn good time.”

“Nashville is not just an iconic venue – it’s right in the middle of our target footprint,” Lester added. “This sponsorship helps us strengthen relationships with distributors and retailers while reaching NASCAR’s incredibly loyal and engaged fan base. It’s more than just branding — it’s a platform to grow our presence where it matters most.”

T3 Vodka is a Knoxville-based premium vodka brand known for its hand-crafted spirit and meticulous 10-step filtration process. The 80-proof, American-made vodka has earned international acclaim, including a Gold Medal at the 2024 TAG Global Spirits Awards in Las Vegas and a Gold Medal at the 2024 SIP International Spirits Competition in San Diego. T3 Vodka is currently distributed across Middle and East Tennessee and is expanding into Virginia, Georgia, and Nevada. For more information, visit t3vodka.com.

“It’s an honor to carry T3 Vodka on the No. 14 Chevrolet this weekend,” said Bearden. “They’re a Tennessee-born brand with big goals, and I’m excited to help bring that story to life on and off the track. We’re going to give them a show to remember.”

The Tennessee Lottery 250 (188 laps | 250.4 miles) is the 14th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. A pair of 25-minute practices will take place on Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 1:05 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow at 2:10 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 6:30 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

For more information on Logan Bearden, visit https://www.loganbearden.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/loganbeardenracing/), X (https://x.com/LoganBearden_) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/logan_bearden/).

For more information on T3 Vodka, visit https://t3vodka.com/ or follow them on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/t3vodka/) or Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/t3vodka).