JR Motorsports — NXS Nashville Superspeedway Preview

JR Motorsports Xfinity Team Preview

TRACK – Nashville Superspeedway (1.33-mile tri-oval)

NXS RACE – Tennessee Lottery 250 (188 laps / 250.04 miles)

TUNE IN – CW, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 7:30 p.m. (ET)

Carson Kvapil

No. 1 – Bass Pro Shops / Clarience Technologies Chevrolet

Kvapil 2025 NXS Stats

Starts: 13

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 3

Top 10s: 4

Laps Led: 56

Avg. Finish: 15.3

Points: 8th

Carson Kvapil will make his second start at Nashville Superspeedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend. In his previous start in 2024, he finished just outside the top 10 in 12th.

13 of Kvapil’s 22 career starts in the NXS have come on tracks between 1-2 miles in length. Of those 13 starts, Kvapil has earned three top fives and four top 10s.

Kvapil’s best finish on a track between 1-2 miles in length came last season at Dover Motor Speedway when the JR Motorsports driver took the checkered flag in second.

The 21-year-old Mooresville native is currently ranked fourth in quality passes according to NASCAR Loop Data Statistics.

Carson Kvapil

“We plan to take everything we learned last year here to come back even better this weekend in Nashville. We have been working hard in the sim and Andrew (Overstreet, crew chief) and I have been working on our strategy, so hopefully we can be running up front in our Bass Pro Shops/Clarience Technologies Chevrolet when it counts.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Hellmann’s Chevrolet

Allgaier 2025 NXS Stats

Starts: 13

Wins: 2

Top 5s: 9

Top 10s: 9

Laps Led: 537

Avg. Finish: 9.9

Points: 1st

Justin Allgaier is a previous NXS winner inthe “Music City,” having gone to Victory Lane in this event in 2022 after leading for a race-high 134 laps.

Overall, in 10 career NXS starts at Nashville, Allgaier has amassed five top-fives and six top-10s to accompany the win in 2022.

Allgaier enters this weekend as the series leader in top-five finishes thus far in 2025, with the JRM driver having placed fifth or better in nine of the opening 13 events.

According to NASCAR’s Loop Data Statistics, Allgaier currently ranks first in laps led (203), laps run inside the top 15 (1,860), quality passes (288) and in green flag passes (419) at Nashville.

Justin Allgaier

“Nashville has been a really good track for us since its return to the schedule. Jim (Pohlman, crew chief) and everyone on this Hellmann’s team has been working hard all week to give us a car that I know will be capable of running up front and contending for the win. We just need to go out there and execute the way we know we can and I see no reason why we won’t be where we want to be come the end of the race on Saturday.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Pilot Chevrolet

Smith 2025 NXS Stats

Starts: 13

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 3

Top 10s: 5

Laps Led: 35

Avg. Finish: 15.3

Points: 13th

Sammy Smith will take on Nashville for the third time in his NXS career this weekend.

In two previous starts at the 1.33-mile tri-oval, Smith has a best starting position of third, coming in 2023.

According to NASCAR’s Loop Data Statistics, Smith is ranked third for most laps run in the top-15 so far this season (2,047).

Western Express, a Nashville, Tenn.-based company will be on the TV panel this weekend. The innovative transportation company has been serving customers for more than 30 years across the United States.

Sammy Smith

“This No. 8 Pilot team is ready for this weekend in Nashville. We have had good speed all year long on these kind of tracks and I know we will again on Saturday. This group is ready to go.”

Ross Chastain

No. 9 Acceptance Insurance Chevrolet

Chastain 2025 NXS Stats

Starts: 2

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 2

Laps Led: 23

Avg. Finish: 6

Points: N/A

Ross Chastain makes his second NXS start at Nashville this weekend and his third start overall this season for JRM.

In his first two NXS starts this season for JRM, Chastain has scored one top five and two top 10s, with a best finish of fourth coming at Darlington last month.

Chastain finished 27th in his lone start at Nashville in the NXS last season.

Chastain heads into the weekend coming off a Cup Series win at Charlotte Motor Speedway last Sunday. After piloting the No. 9 Acceptance Insurance Chevrolet in the NXS on Saturday night, he will drive the No. 1 Chevrolet in Sunday night’s Cup Series race.

Ross Chastain

“I love racing at Nashville Superspeedway and I love the Nashville area in general. I’m pumped to get back in a JRM car because they’re always so fast and I want to keep the top-10 finish streak alive. Nashville is one of the tracks that I circle every year to race at because it’s so fun. I always feel like the more laps I can get on the track is the best thing for me. Just to get those reps in is super important to me and I’m looking forward to the race Saturday night with Acceptance Insurance.”

Connor Zilisch

No. 88 Blues Hog Chevrolet

Zilisch 2025 NXS Stats

Starts: 12

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 2

Top 10s: 4

Laps Led: 171

Avg. Finish: 15.6

Points: 6th

Connor Zilisch will make his first Nashville start in the NXS on Saturday evening. Zilisch enters the event fresh off a second-place effort one week ago at Charlotte, his second top-five and fourth top-10 finish of the season.

The driver of the Blues Hog Chevrolet enjoyed one of his best performances of the season at Charlotte. He qualified second and ran near the front of the pack throughout the race. His average running position was 3.10 and Zilisch was one of just two drivers to run all 205 laps inside the top 15.

Nashville will be Zilisch’s sixth start on a non-drafting track that is one mile or greater in length. Zilisch has scored three top 10s in his five previous starts on these tracks one mile or greater.

Zilisch enters Nashville with three pole positions, the most by any NXS driver, and his average starting position this season is 6.25.

Zilisch used his strong run at Charlotte to climb six positions in the NXS driver standings, moving up to sixth place. He also leads the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings by six points over JRM teammate Carson Kvapil (351-345).

Connor Zilisch

“I’m really looking forward to going to Nashville for the first time. It’s such a cool city and I’ve raced at the Fairgrounds before, but this will be my first time racing at the NASCAR track in Nashville. I have some laps on the simulator and it’s definitely a technical racetrack. I’m looking forward to figuring it out quickly and keeping the momentum up from Charlotte. The Blues Hog team is firing on all cylinders and I’m looking forward to putting races together and getting more good finishes through the summer.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Nashville Superspeedway: JR Motorsports has competed at Nashville Superspeedway a combined 35 times in the NXS since 2006. In those starts at the 1.33-mile tri-oval, the organization has recorded two wins, 11 top-fives and 19 top-10s. The average finish is 11.6.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith and Connor Zilisch will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / HMS-Byron/Bowman souvenir rig on Saturday, May 31 from 3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. CT.