AM Racing | Harrison Burton Nashville Superspeedway Xfinity Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway | Tennessee Lottery 250

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Harrison Burton

Primary Partner(s): DEX Imaging

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Danny Efland

Spotter: Kevin Hamlin

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 077

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

2025 Driver Points Position: 12th | 2025 Owner Points Position: 14th

Notes of Interest:

● Junior Journey: AM Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday night’s running of the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

● Future Focused: In September 2024, AM Racing announced that NASCAR Cup Series winner Harrison Burton would join the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang, beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener from Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

Burton, a native of Huntersville, N.C., has been a staple in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past three seasons but will embrace a return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and continue his relationship as a driver of the Ford blue oval.

Burton, 24, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a 108-race stint driving for the historic Wood Brothers Racing team.

● Best with DEX: DEX (DEX Imaging) will continue its long-standing partnership with Harrison Burton and join AM Racing for several races this season, including Saturday night’s 188-lap challenge at Nashville Superspeedway.

DEX Imaging is the largest independent dealer of document imaging technology in the United States. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions in the industry, such as Konica Minolta, Canon, Sharp, Ricoh, Xerox, and Kyocera, with annual revenue exceeding $500 Million.

What makes DEX unique is its people, whose combined knowledge of cutting-edge business technologies and depth of service experience are unmatched. DEX Imaging’s success is directly tied to its mission: to help customers of all sizes drive down document-related expenses while improving productivity.

● Quenching Our Thirst: For the third time this season, AM Racing marketing partner NO DAYS OFF Premium Water will expand its presence on Harrison Burton’s No. 25 Ford Mustang.

NO DAYS OFF Premium Water is more than just a can of water; it’s a symbol of dedication and commitment. It represents the idea that success is not achieved overnight but through consistent effort and hard work.

By drinking NO DAYS OFF Premium Water, you make a statement that you are serious about your goals and are willing to do whatever it takes to achieve them.

NO DAYS OFF Premium Water will be featured in a prominent location for the 14th Xfinity Series race of the season.

● Game On: The Ford Driving for a Difference presented by the Gene Haas Foundation is a five-week competition among the five full-time Ford teams competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Teams from AM Racing, the Haas Factory Team, and RSS Racing will go head-to-head for the highest cumulative finishing position across a stretch of select races.

The team with the most points at the end of the challenge will earn a generous donation to their designated charity courtesy of the Gene Haas Foundation. In contrast, all participating teams will receive a contribution in recognition of their efforts.

AM Racing has selected All Within My Hands, the charitable foundation founded by the legendary rock band Metallica, as its charity of choice.

The program not only fuels on-track competition but also drives meaningful impact off the track through charitable giving.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Nashville Superspeedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Tennessee Lottery 250 will mark Burton’s second NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 1.33-mile speedway.

Burton has delivered one top-five and one top-10 finish in his previous Xfinity Series effort.

He earned a track-best of third after starting third in the 2021 edition of the Tennessee Lottery 250, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Additionally, Burton carries an average Xfinity track finish of 3.0.

Also, the Huntersville, N.C. native has three NASCAR Cup Series starts at Nashville Superspeedway, with a track-best 21st-place finish after starting 31st in the 2023 edition of the Ally 400, while driving for Wood Brothers Racing.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Nashville, Burton has 88 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with four wins, 27 top-five and 55 top-10 finishes, and a championship-best result of eighth, twice in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Burton’s four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series occurred during the 2020 season. Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Jeff Burton, captured the checkered flag at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, respectively.

Burton maintains a solid Xfinity Series average finishing position of 12.4 in four years of competition.

In addition to the 88 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 109 NASCAR Cup Series starts, 40 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 52 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● Charlotte Motor Speedway | BetMGM 300 Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series returned from a much-needed two-week break with a hometown stop at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

Harrison Burton showed promising speed in practice behind the wheel of his No. 25 Dead On Tools | DEX Imaging Ford Mustang, ultimately qualifying 25th.

From the drop of the green flag, Burton steadily moved forward, settling into the top 20 and maintaining a competitive pace.

The turning point came during a round of green flag pit stops in Stage 3, when a timely caution played into the hands of the AM Racing team.

Taking advantage of the shakeup, Burton cycled into the top-five and held strong inside the top-10 as the race wound down. However, his momentum was halted after being collected in a late-race accident.

Despite the setback, the team executed quick repairs, and Burton rallied to a respectable 21st-place finish at the checkered flag.

● Thanks For Your Support: With 39 percent of the 2025 Xfinity season complete, AM Racing and Harrison Burton would like to thank their partners for their continued support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Blue Wolf Cleaner & Degreasers, Dead On Tools, DEX Imaging, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Morton Buildings, Racing Radios, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Veteran race engineer and former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Danny Efland is Harrison Burton’s crew chief.

He will be the crew chief for his 18th career NASCAR Xfinity Series race, his first at Nashville Superspeedway, on Saturday afternoon.

In his previous 17 Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one pole (Daytona International Speedway | February 2016), two top-five and seven top-10 finishes.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Harrison Burton, please visit theharrisonburton.com, like his Facebook page (Official Harrison Burton), or follow him on Instagram (@harrisonburton12) and X | Twitter (@hburtonracing).

Harrison Burton Quoteboard:

On Nashville Superspeedway: “Nashville Superspeedway is such a unique racetrack — it blends the feel of both a short track and an intermediate. The last time I raced there in an Xfinity Series car, we had a strong run and came away with a solid finish.

“I’d love nothing more than to repeat that performance and bring home a great result for our No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang.”

On Keys to Success at Nashville Superspeedway: “I believe the biggest keys to success on Saturday night will be track position and tire management.

“Tires really seem to make a difference at Nashville Superspeedway. If you can maintain good track position, you put yourself in a great spot to capitalize and make the most of the opportunity.”

On Racing Under the Lights: “There’s just something special about racing under the lights.

The atmosphere is electric, and the track tends to change significantly as the sun sets. It puts more in the driver’s hands, which I love.

“You’ve got to be on top of adjustments and stay ahead of the track. It’s a fun challenge and one I’m really looking forward to this weekend.”

On Charlotte Motor Speedway Finish: “We had a really solid run going in our No. 25 Dead On Tools | DEX Imaging Ford Mustang.

“The guys brought a fast car, and we were able to work our way into the top-10 with some good strategy.

“Unfortunately, we got caught up in someone else’s mess late in the race, but I’m proud of how the team rallied to get us back out there. We salvaged a decent finish, and we’ll take what we learned and build on it heading to Nashville.”

On 2025 Season Outlook: “I truly believe we can turn some heads in 2025. The goals we’ve set for ourselves aren’t just realistic—they’re within reach, and I know this AM Racing team has what it takes to execute and get into the Playoffs.”

“We’ve got a great group of people and partners who are fully behind what we’re building this season. Nothing would mean more to me than delivering AM Racing its first Xfinity Series win, locking into the Playoffs, and making a run at the championship.”

“It’s shaping up to be a really fun and exciting year.”

Race Information:

The Tennessee Lottery 250 (188 laps | 250.4 miles) is the 14th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. A pair of 25-minute practices will take place on Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 1:05 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow at 2:10 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 6:30 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

﻿In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events.