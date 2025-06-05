CORVETTE RACING AT LE MANS: Is it TF Sport’s Time?

Championship-leading program comes in with high hopes for Le Mans victory

DETROIT (June 5, 2025) – TF Sport and members of the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R program are eager to take all the lessons and all the experience from their past 18 months together and turn it into a victory in the world’s biggest sports car race.

Two Corvettes from TF Sport are part of the LMGT3 grid for this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans – starting with Sunday’s Test Day – and the fourth round of the FIA World Endurance Championship. The pair of entries are part of a three-car Corvette contingent among the 24 cars in the class for this year’s event, which kicks off with Sunday’s annual Le Mans Test Day and includes fellow Corvette team AWA.

The TF Sport squad is going for a third class win at Le Mans while the Corvette Racing program can make it 10 victories since 2001.

The team’s trio of Daniel Juncadella, Jonny Edgar and Ben Keating lead the WEC’s LMGT3 Drivers Championship standings on the strength of a victory at Qatar in their No. 33 Corvette Z06 GT3.R. Across the garage, the No. 81 Corvette lineup of Charlie Eastwood, Rui Andrade and Tom Van Rompuy are hoping to join their teammates as race winners for TF Sport in the trio’s second year together at Le Mans.

Each of the six drivers have different previous experiences at Le Mans. Eastwood and Keating are both past-winners of the race with Keating twice a winner, including in 2023 in a Corvette C8.R. Andrade is a past runner-up, Van Rompuy has two previous starts, Juncadella debuted last year and Edgar is a Le Mans rookie.

Two three-hour sessions are on the schedule for Sunday’s Test Day, which is the first time since last year’s final lap that cars will have the chance to run on the full 8.47-mile Le Mans circuit – a mix of permanent racetrack and public roads. The Test Day is valuable with only a three-hour Free Practice on Wednesday ahead of the first round of qualifying later in the day.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. CET on Saturday, June 14. MotorTrend will air the full race live in the U.S., with full live streaming coverage of all on-track sessions – including qualifying and Hyperpole – will be available through the MAX app in the U.S. Radio Le Mans also will provide live streaming audio coverage of all sessions as well.

TF SPORT PRE-EVENT QUOTES

DANI JUNCADELLA, NO. 33 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Le Mans is such an incredible place. The track itself is one that on paper you don’t think is a challenge because there are a lot of long straights and there aren’t that many corners for such a long track. You’d think it is fairly easy but it’s incredible the aura that the place has. There is something you can feel and it’s impressive. I was grateful to experience that for the first time last year.

“It’s a big thing that we have had pretty flawless races so far. The team has really taken a step forward in the right direction. It’s no secret that the driver lineup is incredibly good. Both Ben and Jonny are really, really good. Having Tyler (Neff, race engineer) with us this year brought us some fresh ideas and experience with the Corvette. The Z06 GT3.R is in its second year and we have a season of experience with it in the bag so that helps a lot in terms of reliability and many other things. It’s a great year to be part of this lineup and this team. We’re having very clean races and that also pays off with consistency for scoring results and points.”

JONNY EDGAR, NO. 33 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: I am looking forward to competing in my first 24 Hours of Le Mans. It’s a race I have watched for a long time and have always been interested to compete in so it is amazing I have finally got the opportunity to do so. If we can carry on the great work everyone has done this season then I am confident we will have a good result as we have managed to execute all three races very well so far this season. The whole team has done an amazing job.

“I cannot wait to drive the track for the first time, I am sure it will be very enjoyable in the Corvette Z06 GT3.R. It is very exciting to be racing alongside Ben and Dani at this race. Ben has had lots of success here with both Corvette and TF Sport so I am sure he will have lots of helpful advice for me, and Dani raced here last year with the Corvette so he will also be able to help me a lot as well.”

BEN KEATING, NO. 33 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “So far this season, the team has performed FLAWLESSLY! It has been very impressive and it is why we have seen the results. It’s no surprise given my past history with both TF Sport and the Corvette. There’s no reason to think we can’t keep the same incredible team performance for Le Mans.

“My first memory of Le Mans was in 2014 when I went as a spectator not knowing anything about it. I slept on the floor of the hospitality tent. I walked many miles. I felt like a little kid where everything was a new experience. To me what makes Le Mans special is that excitement and energy surrounding the event – everything from the public scrutineering to the parade to the race itself. This is a result of the history and mostly because of the fans. Le Mans is not a race. Le Mans is an event.”

CHARLIE EASTWOOD, NO. 81 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “We haven’t had the performance or results on our side, but the thing I’m really hopeful about is that as a crew, as a team and as a Corvette program, we’re executing some really good races. When you get to Le Mans, it’s what I actually love so much about it – even over other 24-hour events – it’s not like Daytona where you have so many cautions and you can get back into the race and back onto the lead lap. In Le Mans, if you make a mistake in the first hour then you have to be very fast to make that back up. With the energy side of things, we’ll probably have 27 or 27 pit stops. Our guys have gotten super-quick at tire changes and the strategy has been very good in the last few events. When you add that up across 26 stops versus just four stops, it can make a big difference in the pitlane.

“On top of that, both Rui and Tom – especially Rui as he is doing a geo-program in ELMS and then straight into a WEC race – are driving incredibly well, love the car and are able to extract speed out of it. So from our side when you look at the lineup, we’re pretty strong in that regard. No, we didn’t have a great race there last year but as a team and a car, we’ve made massive strides in a lot of areas so hopefully that will play into our favor.”

RUI ANDRADE, NO. 81 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I’m very excited to be back at Le Mans as always. For us it’s definitely the biggest race of the year and the one everyone wants to win. Last year was difficult but we’ve made steps forward as a team, and I know my teammates and I are ready for the challenge ahead.

“I personally definitely feel stronger this year which is a good confidence boost going into Le Mans. It’s a very long race and all three drivers need to be at their very best in order for the team to perform well. So hopefully I can keep my personal momentum going so we can fight for the win.”

2025 FIA World Endurance Championship Points

LMGT3 Drivers Standings

Ben Keating/Daniel Juncadella/Jonny Edgar – 44 Alessio Rovera/Francois Heriau/Simon Mann – 40 Arnold Robin/Finn Gehrsitz – 38 Riccardo Pera/Richard Lietz/Ryan Hardwick – 31 Davide Rigon/Francesco Casellacci/Thomas Flohr – 31 Charlie Eastwood/Rui Andrade/Tom Van Rompuy – 8

LMGT3 Teams Standings

No. 33 TF Sport – 44 No. 21 Vista AF Corse – 40 No. 78 Akkodis ASP Team – 38 No. 92 Manthey 1ST Phorm – 31 No. 54 Vista AF Corse – 31 No. 81 TF Sport – 8

CORVETTE RACING AT LE MANS: By the Numbers

2: Number of victories for TF Sport at Le Mans (2020 and 2022 in GTE Am)

3: Number of wins for the Corvette C5-R – 2001, 2002, 2004

4: Number of wins for the Corvette C6.R – 2005, 2006, 2009, 2011

4: Generations of Corvette Racing entries at Le Mans since 2000 – Corvette C5-R (2000-04), Corvette C6.R (2005-13), Corvette C7.R (2014-2019) and Corvette C8.R (2021-2023) / Corvette Z06 GT3.R (2024-current)

9: Class victories for Corvette Racing at Le Mans – all since 2001

11: Number of combined 24 Hours of Le Mans starts for the No. 81 Corvette trio of Charlie Eastwood (five), Rui Andrade (four) and Tom Van Rompuy (two)• 12: Number of drivers who have won races at Le Mans for Corvette Racing – Olivier Beretta, Nicky Catsburg, Ron Fellows, Antonio Garcia, Oliver Gavin, Ben Keating, Jan Magnussen, Tommy Milner, Johnny O’Connell, Scott Pruett, Jordan Taylor and Nico Varrone

14: Manufacturer Championships for Chevrolet and Corvette Racing since 2001

30: Tracks at which Corvette Racing has won races – Baltimore, Charlotte Motor Speedway, COTA, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park/Mosport, Chang International Circuit (Thailand), Daytona, Detroit, Houston, Laguna Seca, Le Mans, Lime Rock, Long Beach, Lusail International Circuit (Qatar), Sepang International Circuit (Malaysia), Miami, Mid-Ohio, Monza, Portimão, Portland, Road America, Road Atlanta, Sebring, Sonoma, St. Petersburg, Texas, Trois Rivieres, Utah, VIR, Washington DC and Watkins Glen

33: Number of drivers to compete for Corvette Racing at Le Mans. That number grows this year with the additions of all three AWA Corvette drivers

70: Number of drivers in Corvette Racing entries since 1999. The latest to join the list was Ben Green in GT World Challenge Asia for Johor Motorsports Racing at Mandalika (Indonesia)

72: Years since Corvette was introduced to the world on Jan. 17, 1953 in New York City. A total of 300 cars were produced that year

144: Victories worldwide for Corvette Racing – 117 in IMSA, nine at Le Mans, four in the FIA WEC, 12 in GT World Challenge America and two GT World Challenge Asia

115,625.48: Number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing entries in 26 previous trips to Le Mans. That represents 13,708 laps… or almost five full trips around the Earth at its equator. Corvette Racing combined to go over the 100,000-mile mark at Le Mans in the 2021 race.

425,552.38: Total number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing since its inception. To put that in perspective, Corvette Racing is more than halfway to the distance traveled by Apollo 13 – the longest manned spaceflight in history: 622,268 miles. That means Corvette Racing has raced to the moon… and then some!

Corvette Racing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (wins in bold)

2000 – No. 63 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Chris Kneifel/Justin Bell – 4th in GTS

No. 64 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Franck Freon – 3rd in GTS

2001 – No. 63 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Scott Pruett – 1st in GTS

No. 64 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Franck Freon – 2nd in GTS

2002 – No. 63 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Oliver Gavin – 1st in GTS

No. 64 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Franck Freon – 2nd in GTS

2003 – No. 53 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Franck Freon – 3rd in GTS

No. 50 Corvette C5-R: Oliver Gavin/Kelly Collins/Andy Pilgrim – 2nd in GTS

2004 – No. 63 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Max Papis – 2nd in GTS

No. 64 Corvette C5-R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 1st in GTS

2005 – No. 63 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Max Papis – 2nd in GT1

No. 64 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 1st in GT1

2006 – No. 63 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Max Papis – 7th in GT1

No. 64 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 1st in GT1

2007 – No. 63 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Jan Magnussen – 2nd in GT1

No. 64 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Max Papis – 14th in GT1

2008 – No. 63 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Jan Magnussen – 2nd in GT1

No. 64 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Max Papis – 3rd in GT1

2009 – No. 63 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell/Antonio Garcia – 1st in GT1

No. 64 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Marcel Fässler – 4th in GT1

2010 – No. 63 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell/Antonio Garcia – 12th in GT2 (DNF)

No. 64 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Emmanuel Collard – 10th in GT2 (DNF)

2011 – No. 73 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Tommy Milner/Antonio Garcia – 1st in GTE Pro

No. 74 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen/Richard Westbrook – 14th in GTE Pro (DNF)

2012 – No. 73 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 5th in GTE Pro

No. 74 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Richard Westbrook – 6th in GTE Pro

2013 – No. 73 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 4th in GTE Pro

No. 74 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Richard Westbrook – 7th in GTE Pro

2014 – No. 73 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 2nd in GTE Pro

No. 74 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Richard Westbrook – 4th in GTE Pro

2015 – No. 63 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Ryan Briscoe – DNS (Qualifying crash)

No. 64 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Jordan Taylor – 1st in GTE Pro

2016 – No. 63 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Ricky Taylor – 7th in GTE Pro

No. 64 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Jordan Taylor – 10th in GTE Pro (DNF)

2017 – No. 63 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 3rd in GTE Pro

No. 64 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 8th in GTLM

2018 – No. 63 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 4th in GTE Pro

No. 64 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 15th in GTE Pro (DNF)

2019 – No. 63 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 8th in GTE Pro

No. 64 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 16th in GTE Pro (DNF)

2021 – No. 63 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 2nd in GTE Pro

No. 64 Corvette C8.R: Tommy Milner/Nick Tandy/Alexander Sims – 6th in GTE Pro

2022 – No. 63 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 7th in GTE Pro (DNF)

No. 64 Corvette C8.R: Tommy Milner/Nick Tandy/Alexander Sims – 6th in GTE Pro (DNF)

2023 – No. 33 Corvette C8.R: Nicky Catsburg/Ben Keating/Nico Varrone – 1st in GTE Am (Keating pole, Varrone fastest race lap)

2024 – No. 81 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Charlie Eastwood/Rui Andrade/Tom Van Rompuy – 15th in LMGT3

No. 82 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Daniel Juncadella/Sebastien Baud/Hiroshi Koizumi – 11th in LMGT3

