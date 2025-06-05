Trigon Combat Partners with NASCAR Xfinity Driver Kyle Sieg for Mexico City Race Debut

Trigon Combat Expands Global Footprint with NASCAR Partnership During Mexico Road Course Weekend, June 14

Mexico City, Mexico –Thursday, June 5, 2025 – Trigon Combat, the innovative combat sports platform backed by Lights Out Production the parent company also to BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing, the largest bare knuckle fighting organization – is proud to announce its partnership with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Kyle Sieg for the highly anticipated NASCAR Mexico road course race on Saturday, June 14th, in Mexico City.

Trigon Combat will be featured on Kyle Sieg’s car during the event, one of the most high-profile motorsports weekends in Mexico. Trigon Combat crew and fighters will be present in Mexico City throughout the weekend, creating content, interacting with fans, and appearing trackside with the Kyle Sieg race team.

This announcement follows Trigon Combat’s successful Mexico debut on May 3rd in Aguascalientes during the renowned Feria Nacional de San Marcos 2025, one of Latin America’s largest and most iconic festivals. The electrifying event featured a stacked lineup of Mexican talent including Aguascalientes’ own Javier “Yiyo the Punisher” Lomelí, Jesús “Semental” Garnica, and amateur sensation Edgar “Pato” Padilla. Joining them from Mexico City were Bogart “Beserker” Salazar and Daniel Maravilla — all led by Gil “Pitbull” Nava of Real Fighters Mexico — who will be representing Trigon Combat in Mexico City.

As a hybrid boxing series launched by BKB, Trigon Combat is a professional and amateur platform designed to identify, develop, and promote the next generation of fighters interested in transitioning into professional bare knuckle or Trigon competition. The amateur fighters compete using seven-ounce mma gloves and the professionals four-ounce mma gloves inside BKB’s patented Trigon, the world’s only triangular ring and the smallest fighting surface in combat sports, offering a fast-paced, close-quarters combat experience unlike any other.

Led by longtime combat sports veteran Nelson Lopez Jr., Trigon Combat hosts open tryouts and organized events throughout the U.S. and Mexico. It serves as the official development platform for BKB, whose recent international expansion and broadcast deals have helped elevate the sport of bare knuckle boxing to unprecedented levels.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Trigon Combat to bring our brand to one of the most passionate sports markets in the world,” said Nelson Lopez Jr., CEO of Trigon Combat. “Mexico City will be packed with motorsports fans, and having our fighters on-site, in front of the cameras and among fans, is a great way to showcase the energy and future of our sport.”

This partnership comes as NASCAR builds excitement toward its first-ever Cup Series race in Mexico City in 2025. Trigon Combat’s appearance marks a strategic first step in its broader international outreach, aligning fight sports with motorsports on a major stage.