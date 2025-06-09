AirBox Returns as Primary Partner with Harrison Burton and AM Racing for Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

STATESVILLE, N.C.: AM Racing proudly announced today that AirBox, the industry leader in commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions has expanded its partnership with the team and will serve as the primary partner of the No. 25 Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in Saturday afternoon’s The Chilango 150 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

AirBox has been a loyal partner of the Statesville, N.C.-based team for several seasons, and now looks to leverage its relationship with Burton and AM Racing to expand its international presence as the Xfinity Series returns to Mexico City for the first time since 2008.

Founded in 2017, AirBox is delivering healthier indoor environments through advanced air purification. AirBox specializes in implementing ASHRAE’s performance-based ventilation (IAQP), enabling clients to achieve significant energy savings while meeting high standards for occupant health and wellness.

Their High-Volume Air Purifiers (HVPs), manufactured in North Carolina, combine Certified HEPA and Advanced Molecular Adsorbent technologies with IAQ Verification Testing and expert engineering and analytical science support to provide a turnkey approach.

With a proven track record and unmatched expertise, AirBox continues to lead the way in creating safer, healthier indoor environments for all.

“I’m excited to represent AirBox as the NASCAR Xfinity Series heads back to Mexico City this weekend,” said Burton. “It’s such an iconic city with a passionate motorsports fanbase, and it’s an honor to be part of this historic return.

“Since we brought the AirBox Purifier into our home, the difference has been night and day. Jenna [Petty, fiancé] and I both sleep better, our allergies have eased up a ton, and even our golden retriever, Remi, seems more relaxed—she used to sneeze constantly, but that’s basically stopped.

“The air just feels fresher, cleaner, and lighter. It’s easy to use, and gives us peace of mind knowing we’re breathing cleaner air every day. Honestly, it’s been one of the best upgrades we’ve made to our home — and now I’m proud to carry AirBox’s message into an international spotlight and showcase their commitment to clean air in one of the world’s most vibrant and dynamic cities.”

With 14 Xfinity Series races in the books, Burton and the No. 25 AirBox Ford Mustang head to Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in pursuit of their seventh top-10 finish of the season, looking to maintain the strong momentum that has kept the relatively new pairing in the thick of the Xfinity Series Playoff hunt.

“We’ve been building something solid this year, and I’m proud of how far we’ve come as a team,” added Burton. “Every week we’re getting better, and heading to a place like Mexico City with AirBox onboard adds some extra excitement.

“It’s a new challenge for all of us, but if we stay focused and execute, I think we’ve got a real shot at keeping our Playoff hopes on track.”

Adam Smith, president of AirBox, added, “Partnering with Harrison Burton and the No. 25 AM Racing Ford Mustang in Mexico gives us a unique platform to highlight the importance of clean air and smarter energy use. Just as on the track, performance matters in the buildings where we live and work.

“AirBox is proud to support a driver who embodies precision and speed while we continue our mission to deliver cleaner, healthier and more energy-efficient air solutions for ventilation design.”

For additional information on AirBox, please visit airboxamerica.com.

For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Harrison Burton, please visit theharrisonburton.com, like his Facebook page (Official Harrison Burton), or follow him on Instagram (@harrisonburton12) and X | Twitter (@hburtonracing).

The Chilango 150 (65 laps | 157.3 miles) is the 15th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. The first of two Xfinity Series practice sessions will take place on Friday, June 13, 2025, from 12:05 p.m. to 12:55 p.m., with a final 25-minute practice scheduled from 1:30 p.m. to 1:55 p.m. Qualifying will follow on Saturday, June 14, 2025, launching at 8:30 a.m. The 40-car field will take the green flag shortly after 2:30 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multifaceted motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and various Dirt Modified events.