WORLD SUPERCROSS HITS FIVE CONTINENTS AS IT UNVEILS HISTORIC 2025 SEASON CALENDAR

The FIM World Supercross Championship announces a five-round global schedule for 2025, spanning five continents.

The season kicks off in Malaysia before heading to Argentina, Canada, Australia and South Africa.

Four cities will host World Supercross racing for the very first time.

London, UK, Thursday 5th June 2025: The highly anticipated 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship calendar has been officially unveiled, featuring a five-round schedule that will deliver an unprecedented global line up, spanning five continents. With a dynamic mix of iconic cities and fresh destinations, the 2025 season reaffirms World Supercross’ mission to take world-class supercross to fans across the globe.

The action kicks off on 18th October in Kuala Lumpur, at Stadium Merdeka, marking World Supercross’ first-ever round in Malaysia. This stop, promoted by Data Sukan Sdn Bhd, will set the stage for an electrifying season opener, showcasing the growing enthusiasm for supercross in Southeast Asia and spotlighting the increasing influence of the city on the global stage.

From there, the championship heads to Buenos Aires City, Argentina, on 8th November at the Oscar & Juan Gálvez Racetrack. With Argentina’s deep motorsport heritage, the round – promoted by EDV Entertainment – is set to delight the passionate fans in a nation steeped in motorsport history.

Next, World Supercross touches down in Vancouver, Canada, returning to North America at BC Place on 15th November. Last year marked competitive supercross’ long-awaited return to the region for the first time in 20 years, and now Vancouver is set to deliver another night of high-energy atmosphere and spectacular racing.

On 29th November, the championship heads Down Under for the Australian GP at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast, Australia. This marks a return to Australia, after a successful double-header in Perth last year. With Australia’s rich history in supercross and a passionate fanbase, the racing will deliver an unforgettable experience as World Supercross continues its strong presence in the country.

The 2025 season concludes with a historic South African GP in Cape Town on 13th December at the DHL Stadium. As World Supercross’ first-ever round in Africa, this milestone round – promoted by Showtime Management – marks the championship’s expansion into a new continent, bringing elite supercross competition to one of the world’s most vibrant sporting nations. As the season’s grand finale, where the 2025 World Supercross Champions will be crowned, the South African GP promises to be a dramatic and unforgettable conclusion to an incredible season of racing.

The 2025 season, the second under SX Global management, also marks the launch of a fresh new look for World Supercross – reflecting what makes it stand out as the only Supercross championship that takes the sport around the world. At the heart of the rebrand is a curved, globe-inspired logo – a shape that reflects the international scale of the series and the millions of dirt bike fans worldwide.

The tough, edgy new “W” takes its cues from the rugged design of supercross tyres. It’s a mark built to represent the grit, energy, and momentum of the sport. Fans will see this new identity come to life throughout the season – across visuals, photography, digital platforms, and at rounds around the world.

Tom Burwell, CEO of SX Global, said: “The 2025 calendar is a defining moment for World Supercross, as we continue to push the sport to new territories and audiences. Expanding into new regions like Malaysia, Argentina and South Africa, alongside returning to key markets like Canada and Australia, highlights our vision to make supercross a truly global spectacle. Delivering elite supercross racing to five continents for the first time is a huge moment. This will be the biggest and best season yet.”

Antonio Alia Portela, FIM Motocross Commission Director, added: “SX Global is laying the foundations for a bold new era for the FIM World Supercross Championship. Having delivered an exciting championship of racing last year, they are proving their ambition this season by taking supercross further across the globe and creating a World Championship for fans in every continent to get excited about. Starting with a statement event in Kuala Lumpur before concluding in Cape Town, we are excited to see the best riders on the planet battle once again for the ultimate prize – the title of World Champion.”

Eli Tomac (450cc), Shane McElrath (250cc), and Fire Power Honda (Team) claimed victory in 2024, but with a new season comes fresh rivalries, intense battles, and the opportunity for new riders to make their mark on a global stage.

Team and rider announcements will be released throughout the year as the pace picks up to the first gate drop in Kuala Lumpur.

2025 FIM World Supercross Championship Calendar:

