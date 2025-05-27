Spears CARS Tour West Hires Chris Wright as Series Director

Wright Takes the Reins May 31 at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway

Bakersfield, Calif. (May 27, 2025) – Continuing to build a marque series, the Spears CARS Tour West announced today the hiring of veteran motorsports leader, Chris Wright, as the new series director. Wright joins the Spears CARS Tour West after most recently leading the ARCA Series East and West for NASCAR.

“I’m very thankful for Kevin and DeLana Harvick and Tim and Lisa Huddleston for reaching out to me and wanting me to be a part of their team to help continue to build the Spears CARS Tour West brand,” said Wright. “I’m also grateful for my time at NASCAR and the France family for giving me the opportunity to help build the ARCA Series, especially on the West Coast.”

“Given Chris’ racing background and knowledge, we think he will be an integral part of the CARS Tour West’s expansion and growth,” said series co-owner, Kevin Harvick. “This will give the competitors a lot of experience to lean on as we grow and reshape West Coast racing.”

Growing up in a racing family and with a career in motorsports that has spanned more than three decades, Wright has worked for his family-owned team and Hall of Famers. He has worked in multiple areas of motorsports including as a crew chief and series director, and with each transition, he has left the last place better than he found it. His career has provided him with the platform to be a part of race wins, championships and help shape the next generation of racers.

“Throughout my career, I’ve enjoyed working with veterans who knew what they wanted while in the driver’s seat and knew how to get it done, but later in my career, I’ve been able to work with a younger generation, male and females, and really found I had a knack for helping them develop their careers,” said Wright. “So, in this level of racing, particularly with the late model scene, you get to see both sides of that. You get to see the veterans, the Derek Thorn’s and Kevin Harvick’s, and you get to see the Keelan Harvick’s go through the ranks. I’ve been fortunate to see guys like Jesse Love come up through the ranks and are now making it in the higher series and making a name for themselves after coming up through the West Coast ranks.”

Wright joined NASCAR in 2013 as the series director for the NASCAR ARCA East Series (previously the K&N Pro Series East) and in 2017, Wright became the series director for the NASCAR ARCA West Series (previously the K&N Series West). Wright became the first, and only person to date, to manage both the East and West NASCAR Touring Series at the same time, and leaves the ARCA East Series as the longest standing series director. During his time managing the ARCA West Series, Wright built relationships across the West Coast and helped to rebuild the NASCAR ARCA West Coast brand into what it is today.

“I really feel like there’s a lot of opportunity on the West Coast,” continued Wright. “I hope we are able to tap into the relationships I’ve built and continue to build the CARS Tour West into a premier racing series and create a series that people want to be a part of.”

The 2025 Spears CARS Tour West Series continues this weekend at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway for the highly anticipated Harvick Showdown between father and son, Kevin and Keelan Harvick. NASCAR Hall of Famer and West Coast legend, Ron Hornaday Jr. will serve as the grand marshal. The Mission Bank 250 on Saturday, May 31, will air live on FloRacing.com.

About CARS Tour West

Founded in 2024, the CARS Tour West is the premier stock car series of the West Coast. Under the ownership of California natives Tim Huddleston and Kevin Harvick, the series aims to create an organized, structured, and competitive place for racers on the West Coast. Competing at the best tracks on the West Coast, the CARS Tour West provides the space and platform to crown champions and elevate West Coast racing to the top levels of motorsports.

For more information, please visit www.carstourwest.com.