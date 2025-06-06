New In 2025: Dozens of free entertainment options set for Dover Motor Speedway during July 18-20 NASCAR weekend

Can’t-miss activities and new attractions continue to complement the NASCAR race weekend.

DOVER, Del. (June 6, 2025) – Dover Motor Speedway’s Fan Zone, long cited as NASCAR’s best, will again include dozens of free entertainment offerings and unexpected surprises this summer as the World’s Fastest One-Mile Oval hosts three NASCAR events July 18-20, including the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, July 20.

Whether you’re a diehard NASCAR fan or a first-time visitor, there’s something for everyone this summer at The Monster Mile.

Fans can find a full schedule of announced Fan Zone attractions and shows as it’s updated at https://www.dovermotorspeedway.com/fans/fan-zone/. The Fan Zone opens at the following times each day:

Friday, July 18: Noon

Saturday, July 19 and Sunday, July 20: 9 a.m.

NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS

THE AMAZING TYLER: As seen on “America’s Got Talent” and shows across the country for the last nine years, this unique, high-energy performance includes wheelbarrows, bikes and ladders balanced on the performer’s face, combined with music and dancing.

CAST IN BRONZE: Nationally recognized carillon performer featuring 35 bells, weighing four tons. This spectacular musical show performed at Mass of Pope John Paul II in New York in 1995 and Walt Disney World from 1998-2003, as well as numerous national TV and radio shows, including NBC’s “Today.”

DIALED ACTION: An extreme sports attraction, with more than 10,000 BMX and motorcycle performances across the country. Scheduled for multiple high-flying performances across the weekend.

SKY HIGH BALLOON GUY: Balloon twisting, stilt walking, and face painting unlike anything you’ve ever seen! Keep an eye in the heavens for this unique performer.

THE BUBBLE FACTORY: The amazing art of bubbles are brought to life with a blend of humor and showmanship. Bubbles ranging in size from a minivan to a pea will delight audiences of all ages with multiple shows throughout the weekend.

KATIE BLAZE: Experience amazing fire performances and shows that will wow fans of all ages.

AMIRRORCAN MEN: These three performers shimmer and shine like Old Glory itself as they march, stroll, meet & greet, and capture photos with fans while creating memorable moments that sparkle in dazzling red, white and blue suits.

MONSTER TRUCK RIDES: Monster Truck thrill rides will again be available for a small fee near the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza.

ROCK IT ROBOT: A high-tech body puppet, Rock It is 9-foot gentle giant with his own built-in music for dancing and entertaining as he interacts with guests around the Fan Zone.

MONSTER MONUMENT INTERVIEWS: See some of your favorite NASCAR drivers and personalities for appearances at the famous 46-foot Monster Monument at Victory Plaza on Sunday, July 20. Schedule of guests and times to be announced on DoverMotorSpeedway.com.

UPTOWN STRING BAND: The pride of Bucks County (Pa.), this Philadelphia-area Mummers group features unique sounds and elaborate costumes which punctuate their performances.

NASCAR KIDS ZONE, PRESENTED BY DRINK BLOCKS: Activities for racing fans of all ages abound in this traveling interactive display, which includes fun, games and activities, as well as information on your favorite drivers and the science behind all the technology a NASCAR team utilizes each week.

AXE THROWING: Test your aim with six available lanes of throwing action, free and fun all weekend.

DEL RODS CAR CLUB SHOWS: Take a step back in time. A huge display of vintage, restored, and awesome muscle cars will be on display in the Fan Zone with July 19-20 shows.

THE LITTLE FARM PETTING ZOO: All your farm favorites are ready to meet the whole family. Attraction includes pony rides, goats, donkeys and other creatures and allows everyone to get up close with a variety of barnyard friends, along with free face painting for the kids!

The centerpiece of the Fan Zone remains the previously announced Miles Beach, presented by Visit Delaware, area, a 1-acre showcase celebrating a “Monster Mile Summer” with attractions including:

600 tons of sand and a boardwalk

25-foot lighthouse

The World’s Largest Rubber Duck

WHITE LIGHTNING Bar + Arcade, presented by BetRivers

Delicious boardwalk food and refreshing beverages and cocktails

Live appearances & performances all weekend long on the Miles Beach Stage

Huge, 22-ton sand sculpture display

Miles Beach Patrol

Free caricaturist

Numerous selfie photo opportunities with Miles the Monster in beach-themed designs

Dunk Tank, benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway Chapter

Miles Beach, presented by Visit Delaware, hours:

Thursday, July 17: 3-9 p.m.

Friday, July 18: Noon to 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 19: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Monster Mile Bash, presented by THOR, begins at 6 p.m.)

Sunday, July 20: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Other previously announced Fan Zone events and attractions include, in alphabetical order:

Historical Highlights display in The Grove

Homestead Bluegrass Band concert (Miles Beach Stage)

Joe Gibbs Game Plan For Life activation including guest appearances

Mariachi Arrieros Band concert (Miles Beach Stage)

Mike Hines & The Look concert (Saturday, July 19, 6 p.m., Miles Beach stage as part of the Monster Mile Bash, presented by THOR)

Monster Mile After Dark Tours, benefiting Speedway Children’s Charities Dover chapter

Monster Mile Bash, presented by THOR (Saturday, July 19)

The Red Hot Ramblers concert (Miles Beach Stage)

Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by Visit Central Delaware(9 p.m.)

Spazmatics concert (Sunday, July 20)

Track Treasures Trailer, benefiting Speedway Children’s Charities Dover chapter

Trinidad North Steel Drum Band concert (Miles Beach Stage)

The weekend’s racing centerpiece, the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series race is race No. 4 in NASCAR on TNT’s debut five-race in-season tournament, which runs five consecutive weeks from June 28 (Atlanta) through July 27 (Indianapolis).

2025 marks 56 consecutive years that Dover Motor Speedway has hosted a NASCAR Cup Series event. The Monster Mile is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series races.

NASCAR TICKETS:

Dover Motor Speedway’s full 2025 race schedule includes:

Friday, July 18: General Tire 150 ARCA Menards Series race (5 p.m., FS1)

Saturday, July 19: BetRivers 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (4:30 p.m., The CW, Performance Racing Network)

Sunday, July 20: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (2 p.m., TNT, Performance Racing Network)

