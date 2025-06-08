Rick Ware Racing: FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan

RICK WARE RACING

FireKeepers Casino 400

Date: June 8, 2025

Event: FireKeepers Casino 400 (Round 15 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn (2-mile oval)

Format: 200 laps, broken into three stages (45 laps/75 laps/80 laps)

Race Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Chris Buescher of RFK Racing (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 36th, Finished 26th / Running, completed 200 of 200 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 95 points)

Race Notes:

● Denny Hamlin won the FireKeepers Casino 400 to score his 57th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his third of the season and his third at Michigan. His margin over second-place Chris Buescher was 1.099 seconds.

● There were seven caution periods for a total of 33 laps.

● Twenty-eight of the 36 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● William Byron remains the championship leader after Michigan with a 41-point advantage over second-place Kyle Larson.

Sound Bites:

“We dealt with a lot of aero wash, a lot of issues in the pack, and dirty air today, so definitely want to just keep working on the car. We’ll just keep digging and head to Mexico.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Jacob Construction Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the inaugural Viva Mexico 250 on Sunday, June 15 at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. The race begins at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by Prime Video and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.