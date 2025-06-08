NASCAR Cup PR

Rick Ware Racing: FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

RICK WARE RACING
FireKeepers Casino 400
Date: June 8, 2025
Event: FireKeepers Casino 400 (Round 15 of 36)
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn (2-mile oval)
Format: 200 laps, broken into three stages (45 laps/75 laps/80 laps)

Race Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)
Stage 1 Winner: Chris Buescher of RFK Racing (Ford)
Stage 2 Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 36th, Finished 26th / Running, completed 200 of 200 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 95 points)

Race Notes:

● Denny Hamlin won the FireKeepers Casino 400 to score his 57th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his third of the season and his third at Michigan. His margin over second-place Chris Buescher was 1.099 seconds.

● There were seven caution periods for a total of 33 laps.
● Twenty-eight of the 36 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.
● William Byron remains the championship leader after Michigan with a 41-point advantage over second-place Kyle Larson.

Sound Bites:

“We dealt with a lot of aero wash, a lot of issues in the pack, and dirty air today, so definitely want to just keep working on the car. We’ll just keep digging and head to Mexico.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Jacob Construction Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the inaugural Viva Mexico 250 on Sunday, June 15 at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. The race begins at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by Prime Video and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY RACE RECAP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Friesen wins a thrilling triple overtime NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Michigan
01:39
Video thumbnail
Stewart Friesen survives three overtime attempts for thrilling Truck victory at Michigan
03:00
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Michigan Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:31
Video thumbnail
Blaney wins the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway
01:26

Latest articles

Denny Hamlin achieves fuel-mileage Cup victory at Michigan

Andrew Kim -
The three-time Daytona 500 champion from Chesterfield, Virginia, led five of 200 laps and outdueled William Byron through a late fuel-mileage battle to claim his third Cup victory both at the Irish Hills and of the 2025 season.
Read more

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Michigan

Jeffrey Boswell -
Denny Hamlin tops the list of this week's Top-10 Power Rankings after his win at Michigan International Speedway.
Read more

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY RACE RECAP

Official Release -
The NASCAR Cup Series visited the Irish Hills and Michigan International Speedway for a Sunday matinée.
Read more

Toyota GAZOO Racing NCS Post-Race Recap – Michigan – 06.08.25

Official Release -
Saving enough fuel to race at full throttle down the stretch, Denny Hamlin took the lead late to take home the victory on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway for his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category