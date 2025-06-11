MOORESVILLE, NC, June 11, 2024 – NASCAR driver Alex Labbé today announced that he will pilot the SS-GreenLight Racing’s No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro in the landmark Chilango 150 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. The No. 07 will carry the vibrant colors of Bella Sun Luci, the premium brand of California sun-dried tomatoes owned by Mooney Farms, for this historic event.

The Chilango 150 marks the long-awaited return of the NASCAR Xfinity Series to Mexico, a monumental moment for Mexican motorsports and Mexico’s passionate fans. Competing on the modified 2.42-mile, 14-turn circuit at over 7,300 feet of elevation is a significant honor, and Labbé is poised to represent both SS-GreenLight Racing and Bella Sun Luci with distinction.

“Getting the call to race in Mexico City is incredibly special,” said Labbé, known for his road course prowess. “The atmosphere at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is electric, and the significance of NASCAR bringing a points race back here after so many years isn’t lost on anyone. It’s a huge symbol of national pride for Mexico. To do it with SS-GreenLight, a team I have a lot of respect for, and to carry the Bella Sun Luci colors, makes this opportunity even more meaningful. We’re aiming to put on a strong show for the amazing Mexican fans and our partners at Bella Sun Luci.”

“Our family is proud to be Mexico’s number one sun-dried tomato brand,” said Mary Mooney, owner of Bella Sun Luci. “We have a deep appreciation for the vibrant and growing marketplace in Mexico, and we are honored to present our brand during this historic NASCAR race. With NASCAR’s exciting return to Mexico, we saw this as a meaningful opportunity to show our support and gratitude to the loyal customers.”

Mooney Farms is a third-generation, family-owned company and is America’s leading producer of sun-dried tomatoes, renowned for its Bella Sun Luci brand. Inspired by Mediterranean traditions but embraced by global kitchens, Bella Sun Luci products are transforming modern Mexican cuisine with their intense, sun-ripened flavors.

The brand’s premium ingredients—including:

Sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil (perfect for salsas and moles)

California-grown garlic and basil (key for authentic adobos)

Sun-dried tomato Chipotle (great mixed with sour cream)

100% olive oil vinaigrettes (elevating street corn and nopal salads)

—are increasingly featured in Mexican kitchens and restaurants. As the brand expands its presence in Mexico, Bella Sun Luci celebrates how traditional recipes and innovative flavors unite at the table.

The Chilango 150 (65 laps | 157.3 miles) is the 15th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. There are two practice sessions on Friday, June 13. The first is at 12:05 p.m., followed by a second session at 1:30 p.m. Qualifying takes place the next day at 8:30 a.m. The field is set to take the green flag later that day at 2:30 p.m. with live coverage on The CW, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Central Standard Time (Mexico).

