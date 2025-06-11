AM Racing | Harrison Burton Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Xfinity Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez | The Chilango 150

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Harrison Burton

Primary Partner(s): AirBox

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Danny Efland

Spotter: Kevin Hamlin

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 1058

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

2025 Driver Points Position: 12th | 2025 Owner Points Position: 14th

Notes of Interest:

● Junior Journey: AM Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s running of the Chilango 150 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

● Future Focused: In September 2024, AM Racing announced that NASCAR Cup Series winner Harrison Burton would join the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang, beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener from Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

Burton, a native of Huntersville, N.C., has been a staple in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past three seasons but will embrace a return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and continue his relationship as a driver of the Ford blue oval.

Burton, 24, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a 108-race stint driving for the historic Wood Brothers Racing team.

● Welcome Back, AirBox!: Long-time AM Racing partner AirBox will increase its partnership with Harrison Burton and AM Racing and serve as the team’s primary partner for the series’ return to Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in 17 years (2008).

Founded in 2017, AirBox, the industry leader in commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions, is delivering healthier indoor environments through advanced air purification. AirBox specializes in implementing ASHRAE’s performance-based ventilation (IAQP), enabling clients to achieve significant energy savings while meeting high standards for occupant health and wellness.

Their High-Volume Air Purifiers (HVPs), manufactured in North Carolina, combine Certified HEPA and Advanced Molecular Adsorbent technologies with IAQ Verification Testing and expert engineering and analytical science support to provide a turnkey approach.

With a proven track record and unmatched expertise, AirBox continues to lead the way in creating safer, healthier indoor environments for all.

● Game On: The Ford Driving for a Difference presented by the Gene Haas Foundation is a five-week competition among the five full-time Ford teams competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Teams from AM Racing, the Haas Factory Team, and RSS Racing will go head-to-head for the highest cumulative finishing position across a stretch of select races.

The team with the most points at the end of the challenge will earn a generous donation to their designated charity courtesy of the Gene Haas Foundation. In contrast, all participating teams will receive a contribution in recognition of their efforts.

AM Racing has selected All Within My Hands, the charitable foundation founded by the legendary rock band Metallica, as its charity of choice.

The program not only fuels on-track competition but also drives meaningful impact off the track through charitable giving.

The initiative launched at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, 2025, and continued at Nashville Superspeedway on May 31. Two races remain — this weekend’s road course event and next weekend’s finale at “The Tricky Triangle,” Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania.

● Critical Summer Stretch: The second road course of the season — and one with international flair — Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez kicks off a pivotal nine-week stretch that will help shape the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff picture ahead of the postseason opener at Bristol Motor Speedway in September.

The series will visit a wide variety of tracks over the coming weeks, offering a mix of challenges and styles. The stretch includes the 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway, a return trip to the hybrid superspeedway of EchoPark Speedway, the Chicago Street Course and another road course at Sonoma Raceway in Northern California.

From there, teams will take on the high-banked concrete of Dover Motor Speedway, then head to the iconic yard of bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, followed by Iowa Speedway, before wrapping up the stretch on August 9 at Watkins Glen International — a renowned road course in the Finger Lakes region of New York.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Chilango 150 will mark Burton’s inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the road course nestled in Mexico City, Mexico.

The 2025 Xfinity race will utilize a modified 14-turn, 2.429-mile layout of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, tailored for stock car racing.

This return marks a significant milestone for NASCAR’s international expansion and rekindles a historic connection with Mexican motorsports fans.

Through 14 races, the NASCAR Xfinity Series has visited only one road course — Circuit of the Americas in February. After starting 31st, Burton raced his way into contention for a top-10 finish and won a stage, but a late-race axle failure dashed those hopes, relegating the team to a disappointing 35th-place result.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Mexico, Burton has 89 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with four wins, 27 top-five and 55 top-10 finishes, and a championship-best result of eighth, twice in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Burton’s four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series occurred during the 2020 season. Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Jeff Burton, captured the checkered flag at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, respectively.

Burton maintains a solid Xfinity Series average finishing position of 12.4 in four years of competition.

In addition to the 89 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 109 NASCAR Cup Series starts, 40 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 52 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● Nashville Superspeedway | Tennessee Lottery 250 Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series returned to the 1.33-mile concrete oval of Nashville Superspeedway, nestled just outside of Music City.

After a challenging practice session, Harrison Burton rebounded in qualifying to secure his eighth top-20 starting spot of the 2025 season.

Once the green flag dropped, Burton fought an ill-handling No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang. Steady adjustments from crew chief Danny Efland kept him in the conversation for a potential top-10 run until a restart incident caused significant rear-end damage to the car.

Following swift repairs on pit road, Burton restarted 36th with 50 laps to go.

Despite the mangled sheet metal, his No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang came to life in the closing laps, charging through the field and rallying to an impressive 12th-place finish by the time the checkered flag flew.

The effort resulted in the team’s ninth top-15 finish of the year.

● Thanks For Your Support: With 42 percent of the 2025 Xfinity season complete, AM Racing and Harrison Burton would like to thank their partners for their continued support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Blue Wolf Cleaner & Degreasers, Dead On Tools, DEX Imaging, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Morton Buildings, Racing Radios, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Veteran race engineer and former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Danny Efland is Harrison Burton’s crew chief.

He will be the crew chief for his 19th career NASCAR Xfinity Series race, his first at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, on Saturday afternoon.

In his previous 18 Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one pole (Daytona International Speedway | February 2016), two top-five and seven top-10 finishes.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Harrison Burton, please visit theharrisonburton.com, like his Facebook page (Official Harrison Burton), or follow him on Instagram (@harrisonburton12) and X | Twitter (@hburtonracing).

Harrison Burton Quoteboard:

On Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez: “I’m really looking forward to racing at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez for the first time. It’s such a unique and historic track, and just watching past races there, you can tell how challenging it is, especially with the elevation and the technical layout.

“I know it’s going to be a big learning experience, but I’m excited to take it all in and make the most of the opportunity with our team this weekend.”

On Keys to Success at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez: “To be successful this weekend, it’s going to take a lot of discipline and adaptability. This place throws a little bit of everything at you — tight corners, fast straights, and the altitude on top of it all.

“You’ve got to be precise but also aggressive when it counts. For me, it’s about learning quickly, staying calm under pressure, and making sure we execute when it matters most.

“I definitely think strategy will come into play as well, so as a team, we have to be ready for that too.”

On Potentially Racing in the Rain at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez: “Racing in the rain adds another layer of challenge, especially at a place like Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, where there’s already so much to manage.

“Visibility, braking points, tire wear — it all changes.

“I’ve had some experience in the wet, and while it’s tough, it can also create opportunities if you stay focused and make smart decisions. If the rain comes, we’ll embrace it as best we can and do everything possible to adapt and capitalize.”

On Nashville Superspeedway Finish: “We definitely had to fight for that one. The balance just wasn’t where we needed it early on, but Danny and the guys made great adjustments to keep us in the mix.

“Getting caught up in that restart wreck was tough — I thought our night might be over.

“But the crew did an awesome job getting the car patched up, and honestly, it drove the best it had all race after that.

“To come back from 36th to 12th says a lot about the heart this team has. It’s not the finish we wanted, but it’s something we can definitely build on.”

On 2025 Season Outlook: “I truly believe we can turn some heads in 2025. The goals we’ve set for ourselves aren’t just realistic—they’re within reach, and I know this AM Racing team has what it takes to execute and get into the Playoffs.”

“We’ve got a great group of people and partners who are fully behind what we’re building this season. Nothing would mean more to me than delivering AM Racing its first Xfinity Series win, locking into the Playoffs, and making a run at the championship.”

“It’s shaping up to be a really fun and exciting year.”

Race Information:

The Chilango 150 (65 laps | 157.3 miles) is the 15th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. The first of two Xfinity Series practice sessions will take place on Friday, June 13, 2025, from 12:05 p.m. to 12:55 p.m., with a final 25-minute practice scheduled from 1:30 p.m. to 1:55 p.m. Qualifying will follow on Saturday, June 14, 2025, launching at 8:30 a.m. The 40-car field will take the green flag shortly after 2:30 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

﻿In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events.