Young’s Motorsports Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez | The Chilango 150

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Anthony Alfredo

Primary Partner(s): DUDE Wipes

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2025 Driver Points Position: 22nd

2025 Owner Points Position: 23rd

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Two, Full Throttle: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran Anthony Alfredo would compete full-time for the team in its second year of Xfinity Series competition.

Alfredo is driving the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race schedule, which continues this Saturday afternoon with the Chilango 150 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

The 2025 season marks Young’s Motorsports’ sophomore campaign in the series, following a promising debut year with rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel.

● About Anthony: A popular driver, Alfredo, a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, joins Young’s Motorsports with an array of Motorsports experience, including starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, respectively.

The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.

The 25-year-old finished the 2024 Xfinity season 15th in the championship driver standings, collecting an Xfinity Dash 4 Cash win at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway and adding two more top-fives and seven top-10s to his impressive statistics in 131 career Xfinity Series starts.

● All-Aboard!: For the 15th of 33 Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back DUDE Wipes as the primary partners on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 65-lap race on Saturday.

DUDE Wipes is the flagship product of DUDE Products, a men’s hygiene company that was founded in 2012 by lifelong friends in Chicago.

The U.S.-based company introduced DUDE Wipes as the first flushable wipe for adults, marketed as a better hygiene solution to dry toilet paper.

The brand is available online and in 20,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Amazon.

● Anthony Alfredo NASCAR Xfinity Series Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Chilango 150 will mark Anthony Alfredo’s first career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the famed Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez road course in Mexico City.

The 2025 event will utilize a modified 14-turn, 2.429-mile layout specifically tailored for stock car racing, bringing a fresh challenge to the field and marking a significant milestone in NASCAR’s international expansion. It also rekindles the sport’s historic connection with passionate Mexican motorsports fans.

Now 14 races into the 2025 season, with 19 events remaining, Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports team remain focused on gaining momentum in their push toward the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs.

A strong showing, or potentially a breakthrough win in Saturday’s race, could prove to be a turning point in their postseason campaign.

The Chilango 150 headlines a packed tripleheader weekend at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Festivities begin Friday, June 13, with the NASCAR Mexico Series kicking off the action, providing fans a preview of what’s to come during NASCAR’s highly anticipated return south of the border. The Mexico Series will compete twice across the weekend.

Following their second race, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will take center stage on Saturday for 65 laps of high-stakes road course action — the series’ second road race of the year.

Then, on Sunday, June 15, the inaugural Viva Mexico 250 will cap off the weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series makes its long-awaited debut at the iconic venue. The race marks the third event in the second leg of the regular season.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Mexico, Alfredo has 132 NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best third-place finish twice, most recently at Talladega Superspeedway after starting 11th in the 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300 for Our Motorsports.

Since 2020, he has earned one pole, five top-five, and 23 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 19.6.

● Nashville Superspeedway | Tennessee Lottery 250 Race Recap: In their much-anticipated visit to the Music City, Anthony Alfredo and Young’s Motorsports rolled into Nashville Superspeedway hoping to strike the right chord.

A solid practice effort translated into a respectable 23rd-place qualifying result. Once the green flag dropped, Alfredo wasted little time making progress, steadily moving forward and running inside the top 20 for much of the race’s first half.

As the race developed, Alfredo appeared poised to contend for his second top-10 finish of the season. But those hopes were dashed when he became an innocent victim in a multi-car accident during a restart. The incident caused significant damage to the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet, abruptly altering the team’s strategy.

Refusing to back down, the Young’s Motorsports crew quickly went to work, making extensive repairs and returning Alfredo to the track for the final 87 laps. Despite the compromised handling, Alfredo fought hard to adapt his driving style and bring the car home in 29th place.

With 14 races now complete, Alfredo and the No. 42 team remain focused on improving their rhythm as they enter a pivotal stretch of the summer schedule.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Anthony Alfredo and the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet this weekend is veteran crew chief Eddie Troconis, who steps in for Andrew Abbott at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

A native of Mexico and a respected figure in the garage, Troconis brings both heritage and experience to the pit box for the hometown event.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 21st NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 20 races, he has one top-10 finish.

The season’s 15th race will be his first tango at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, making the return to Mexico all the more meaningful.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez: This weekend’s Chilango 150 will mark Young’s Motorsports’ first-ever trip to Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

It also marks the organization’s seventh career road course start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since debuting in 2024.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 47 starts and maintains an average starting position of 25.9 and an average finish of 23.3.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Anthony Alfredo, please visit AnthonyAlfredo.com, like him on Facebook (Anthony Alfredo Racing), follow him on Instagram (@anthonyalfredo) and X | Twitter (@anthonyalfredo).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Anthony Alfredo Pre-Race Quotes:

On Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez: “I am excited to race internationally for the first time. It looks like a great facility and will be awesome for NASCAR as a whole to bring the sport to a new audience in person.”

On Preparation for Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez: “I have been doing a lot of simulation with Hendrick Motorsports on the Cup side as their sim driver, so I’m confident heading into the weekend as far as where I need to be on track.”

On Keys to Success at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez: “Getting the balance of the No. 42 Dude Wipes Chevrolet right in practice will be important because handling is a big part of speed and success at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.”

On Potentially Racing in the Rain at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez: “Racing in the rain can be very challenging, but I do think it levels the playing field for some since car handling is a little less prominent.

“If we were to be on track in the rain, it will be really important not to make any mistakes and stay on the track all race long.”

On Rebounding from Nashville Superspeedway Finish: “We had a string of great races, so I’m sure we can get headed back in the right direction.

“We were really strong at Circuit of the Americas, which was a good baseline for our road course program. I’m looking forward to being competitive this weekend and rebounding from our finish in Nashville.”

Race Information:

The Chilango 150 (65 laps | 157.3 miles) is the 15th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. The first of two Xfinity Series practice sessions will take place on Friday, June 13, 2025, from 12:05 p.m. to 12:55 p.m., with a final 25-minute practice scheduled from 1:30 p.m. to 1:55 p.m. Qualifying will follow on Saturday, June 14, 2025, launching at 8:30 a.m. The 40-car field will take the green flag shortly after 2:30 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).