LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: MEXICO CITY RACE RECAP

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (June 15, 2025) – The NASCAR Cup Series went international for its first ever points-paying race in Mexico City for Sunday’s Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. LEGACY MC teammates, John Hunter Nemechek piloting the No. 42 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota Camry XSE and Erik Jones in the No. 43 Family Dollar Toyota Camry XSE were ready to take on the foreign road course. Shane Van Gisbergen led the field to the green flag after Saturday’s qualifying session was shortened by 17 minutes due to weather. At the end of the race, it was Van Gisbergen who defended his pole and took home the win in Mexico City.

Below is a look at how the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB entries fared:

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

NO. 42 PYE-BARKER FIRE & SAFETY TOYOTA CAMRY XSE RACE RECAP:

START: 32ND | FINISH: 6TH | POINTS: 23RD

It only took one lap for the rain to make its way into the storyline in Mexico City. On Lap 2 the field pitted for rain tires and John Hunter Nemechek found himself in the 29th position as the race restarted. Lap 6 saw another caution and Nemechek said the No. 42 Pye-Barker Toyota needed some grip as he found himself in the 23rd position. On Lap 10 Nemechek ran off course due to the slick conditions as it continued to rain and fell to 31st. On Lap 17 the No. 42 pitted for tires and fuel, as part of their strategy. Nemechek would finish Stage 1 in 31st place.

Nemechek would start Stage 2 from the 18th position. While running 20th he spun during Lap 25 into the grass falling back to 32nd in the running order. He pitted again on Lap 32 under yellow for tires and fuel, stating the car lacked grip. Crew chief Travis Mack called for an adjustment and Nemechek restarted the race in 26th. He finished Stage 2 in the 14th position.

At the stage break Nemechek told Mack that he was a little tight on entry and free on exit, but Mack said he was “looking good”. More rain began to threaten the race on Lap 46.

Nemechek started the final stage in the 12th position. By Lap 50 Nemechek powered his way to ninth. On Lap 60 Nemechek was running 18th when green flag pit stops started. On Lap 64 Nemechek pitted under green and he made it to the end of pit road when a caution flag flew. He restarted seventh and in one lap clawed his way to fourth in the running order with 30 to go.

In the closing laps, the tire wear proved to be what ultimately caused Nemechek to forfeit fifth, and he brought the No. 42 Pye-Barker Toyota home in sixth, his best career finish on a road course.

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK QUOTABLE:

“Hats off to this whole No. 42 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team. The Pye-Barker colors looked really good on our Camry this weekend, and I’m super stoked on a sixth-place finish. Our road course program has not been good here at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, so a solid run for us after the last three weeks we’ve had – two wrecks, and not so good run in Nashville – we needed this as a team to get back on track. I had a lot of text messages from my wife (Taylor) and had a lot of text messages from Jimmie (Johnson, co-owner, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB) yesterday – I was pretty down after qualifying, and beating myself up pretty bad, but we executed during the race. I got spun out a couple of times and still came home sixth. Hats off to Travis (Mack, crew chief) on the strategy. He called a really good race, and we were able to execute and come home sixth. Proud of the day.”

(Photo Credit: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB / NKP)

ERIK JONES

NO. 43 FAMILY DOLLAR TOYOTA CAMRY XSE RACE RECAP:

START: 14TH | FINISH: 17TH | POINTS: 22ND

Erik Jones was ready for a new challenge as he took on NASCAR’s Viva Mexico 250 in Mexico City. After rain brought out the early caution, the No. 43 Family Dollar team brought Jones down pit road to put on a set of rain tires after starting 14th for the inaugural event. He restarted in the same position and despite being cautious in the rain, he was able to work his way up into the top-10 before putting on slick tires as the rain went away. Crew chief Ben Beshore opted to keep his driver on the track while others were short pitting the first stage to finish sixth and gain five valuable stage points.

This strategy caused Jones to be stuck deep in the field for the start of Stage 2 where Jones restarted 22nd. He was attempting to make moves on the opening laps of the stage when he was shoved off course by a spin and fell back to 29th. He kept his head in the game though and found himself back in 22nd by the lap-32 caution. Trouble hit during the next green flag run though as Jones was forced to come to pit road for an unscheduled stop on lap 38 for a flat left front tire. He stayed on the lead lap but was far behind the leaders in 33rd, where he finished as the rest of the stage went green.

In the final stage, Jones was once again deep in the field after restarting 32nd. In one lap though, he drove his way all the way up to 20th as he used advantage of the speed he had found on the restart. He continued to work his way up to eighth by the lap-65 caution where he took a trip down pit road for four tires and fuel. Jones restarted 16th and avoided chaos on the first few turns to battle in the top-15 in the final laps. As the race went green though, Jones started to struggle with a tight-handling racecar and fell back to 17th, where he ultimately finished.

ERIK JONES QUOTABLE:

“Today was honestly a roller coaster. We had so much speed that first stage and even got bonus points. I think we could’ve worked our way back into the top-10 for the second stage if it weren’t for that flat tire. I’m still proud of my No. 43 Family Dollar Toyota team for giving us a fast car this weekend. We’re working on improving our road course package, and I think you’re seeing that overall at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.”

(Photo Credit: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB / NKP)

NEXT UP: The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Pocono (Pa.) Raceway for The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.COM on Sunday, June 22. The race will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET with coverage on Amazon Prime, MAX, MRN and Sirius XM.

