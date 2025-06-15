Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Viva Mexico 250

No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 8th

Stage 1 Finish: 12th

Stage 2 Finish: 16th

Finish: 13th

AJ Allmendinger qualified eighth for the Viva Mexico 250. On lap one, the caution was displayed for rain and the No. 16 came to pit road for wet weather tires. Allmendinger drove up to seventh before being involved in a wreck on lap seven, bringing out the caution. The team came to pit road for damage repair and restarted in 32nd place. Despite the damage, Allmendinger was still able to make passes, gaining nine positions in four laps. Before the end of the stage, the No. 16 was running top five lap times. During the stage break, Allmendinger pit for one-lap scuff tires to restart the second stage. Under the caution on lap 31, Allmendinger told the team the No. 16 Chevy overall was not bad with the damage, but he lacked overall speed. During green flag pit stops, Allmendinger drove up to 14th before the caution flag was displayed on lap 65. He came to pit road for tires and fuel and restarted in 21st. Allmendinger drove up to 13th place, where he ended the race.

“Honestly, I felt like we were going to have a really good car, even the way it felt in the rain. It’s easy to say that, but I really thought the car had a lot of speed. For as destroyed as it was, we still had decent speed and it drove well on wet and dry tires. I definitely think we could have ran top five all day, but unfortunately, we’ll never know. Just proud of the guys; from the way we started this weekend, we kept fighting and making it better. We had something there to be competitive and have a really good run. Our 16 group did everything they could to keep me out there and I’m never going to quit on them. just absolutely frustrating day, but proud of the effort for days like this, just keep fighting.” – AJ Allmendinger

No. 10 Ohio Logistics Camaro ZL1

Start: 28th

Stage 1 Finish: 20th

Stage 2 Finish: 26th

Finish: 33rd

As the green flag waved for the Viva Mexico 250, rain began pouring, and the caution flag waved before completing a lap, allowing teams to change to wet-weather tires. Restarting 20th on lap four, Dillon raced his way through the top 20, avoiding a pileup on lap seven. He came out on the other end in 10th place, working his way up to sixth place by lap 10. Crew chief Andrew Dickeson told the No. 10 crew to get dry-weather tires ready, as the rain had stopped. He made the call with three laps remaining in the stage to pit for dry tires, and Dillon stayed out during the first stage break to start the second stage from ninth place. The team planned to short-pit the stage, as Dillon had worked his way up to seventh, before pitting under green with five laps remaining in the second stage. He finished the second stage in 26th place and stayed out during the break to start the final stage from 20th. Following a lap-64 caution, a stack up on the restart caused Dillon to sustain a right-front flat, forcing him to pit under green for fresh tires. He was trapped a lap down, as the field stayed green for the remainder of the race. He was scored 33rd.



