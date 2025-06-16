BITNILE.COM OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN PRESENTED BY askROI RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS WITH EXPANDED LINEUP NOVEMBER 6-8, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV. (June 16, 2025) – The third annual BITNILE.COM Open Wheel Showdown presented by askROI returns to the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this fall, bringing the richest short track pavement open wheel event in the world to the track on November 6-8, 2025. The $50,000-to-win Winged Sprint Cars are again joined by Modified and Super Modified racing. INEX Legends and INEX Bandoleros join the action for the definitive short track event of the year.

“The BITNILE.COM Open Wheel Showdown presented by askROI isn’t just an event, it’s a testament to the incredible support I’ve received throughout my racing journey from BITNILE.COM, askROI, and Todd Ault,” said event promoter Davey Hamilton Jr. “Their ongoing commitment to my career, including our INDY NXT campaign, and to this event, makes all of this possible. We’ve built something special here in Las Vegas and, together with their partnership, we’re proud to deliver a world-class open wheel showdown that raises the bar for competitors, teams, and fans alike.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Davey Hamilton Jr. by presenting the BITNILE.COM Open Wheel Showdown alongside askROI,” Ault said. “Supporting young entrepreneurs like him is something we’re truly passionate about. All race teams are businesses, and we want to help them grow their dreams and achieve healthier business and racing success. This event is another step in fostering the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders, and I couldn’t be happier to see how far we’ve come together.”

After quickly receiving nearly 200 entries this spring for the Open Wheel Showdown, event officials have worked with Las Vegas Motor Speedway to work together to fit the capacity. The INEX Legends and Modifieds will each gain an additional 10 entries while the INEX Bandoleros will receive five additional entries. Drivers and teams registered on the waiting list at www.OpenWheelShowdown.com will be contacted in order received.

The Winged Sprint Cars has attracted a world-class roster of 69 participants while the Super Modifieds have an early entry of 15 drivers, with space available in each division at press time.

Speed Sport TV returns as the Open Wheel Showdown media partner with live coverage of the entire event.

For more information, visit www.OpenWheelShowdown.com. Tickets and RV reservations are available via the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Tickets will be on sale soon for the history making event with racing taking place on Friday November 7 and Saturday November 8.

Pit Passes will be sold at the gate and include grandstand access. Host hotel information via South Point Casino is also available on the series website.

About askROI:

askROI is a pioneer in AI-driven business solutions, dedicated to helping organizations harness the power of artificial intelligence for strategic growth and operational efficiency. With a focus on innovation, askROI continues to lead the industry in transforming businesses through cutting-edge technology.

About BITNILE.COM:

BITNILE.COM is an avant-garde online social gaming platform that redefines casino-style entertainment. Offering a wide array of games for free, including both unconventional experiences and fan-favorite table games and roulette, our platform caters to players seeking the thrill of gaming without financial risks. At BITNILE.COM, we nurture a vibrant community where players can connect, compete, and share joy. Join our growing community today and dive into the evolving world of social gaming.

For more information about BITNILE.COM, please visit: www.bitnile.com

About the Open Wheel Showdown:

The Open Wheel Showdown is the premier pavement open wheel event in the country, attracting top drivers and teams from across the country to compete for record-breaking purses and national attention.