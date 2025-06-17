Chisholm Makes Headlines, Takes Checkered FlagIn Round 2 Of Cook Out Summer Shootout

Cash Lecroy (Chargers), Spencer Bradshaw (Young Lions), Isaac Kitzmiller (VP Fuels Semi-Pro) and Robby Faggart (American Rebel Ale Masters) all delivered headline-worthy performances in Cook Out Summer Shootout’s Round 2; Bandolero action postponed due to weather

Tickets for Round 3's Laps & Lassos-themed fun start at just $10; Kids 12 and under get in FREE with an adult. Tickets purchased for the postponed June 10 or June 16 races will be honored at the gate for Round 3.

CONCORD, N.C., (June 17, 2025) — While inclement weather postponed Round 2 for three Bandolero divisions, Cook Out Summer Shootout delivered an action-filled night of five Legend Car races. In the competitive Dilling Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical Pro division, Danny Chisolm made front-page news with a hard-charging win, while Young Lion driver Spencer Bradshaw impressed with his second win of the season.

The Dilling Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical Pro division put on a prime time-worthy performance Monday night, with NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace going from P4 to P2 and Sunday’s NASCAR Mexico Cup Series winner Shane van Ginsbergen, coming straight from a plane to the track, driving from the rear of the field to sixth before getting caught up in an accident on Lap 19, ultimately finishing in 17th spot.

Taking the lead on Lap 1 and holding off a stacked field, Chisolm drove his way to Victory Lane in Monday’s Round 2. While it looked like Chisolm and No. 71 Jake Bollman were going to run away from the field, racing to a 1.5-second lead over the third spot, it wasn’t until Lap 13 that the Pro field got antsy and shuffled around, leaving room for Wallace to slide in to second.

After a series of cautions took out a number of competitors, including SVG, Wallace remained strong in the second spot, looking to use the inside in each turn to get around the track. Before he could capitalize on one more spot, time expired and a yellow flag called the race with Chisolm in the lead. Tyler Reif followed behind in the third spot, while Martin Gatzulis and Alex Reling completed the Top 5.

Another standout, Australian Supercar champion Scott McLaughlin, also got in on the Dilling Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical Pro action, racing his way through the chaotic field going 11th to sixth to end the night.

BRADSHAW BEATS THE YOUNG LIONS FIELD

In a highly competitive matchup where placement and strategy were key, Bradshaw emerged victorious in the Young Lions division for Round 2 of the Cookout Summer Shootout.

Colton Hale took the early lead with Bradshaw remaining on his bumper until ultimately passing him on Lap 8. After a PRO-FABrication Headers & Exhaust caution bunched the field in Lap 12, Bradshaw and Hale were battling for the top spot. With a jump on the caution cone by Hale, Bradshaw took the first position and never looked back.

Hale settled for second. Brody Rhodes took third. Colt Johnson finished fourth and Case James rounded out the top 5.

In other news, Cash Lecroy (Chargers), Isaac Kitzmiller (VP Fuels Semi-Pros) and Robby Faggart (American Rebel Ale Masters) all delivered Emmy-winning performances to claim Round 2 victories.

NEXT UP:

Dust off your boots and hold onto your hats as the Laps & Lassos edition of Cook Out Summer Shootout rolls in Tuesday, June 17. Drivers will trade horses for horsepower in a high-speed hoedown full of fast laps, cowboy flair and photo-finish showdowns. Fans that wear their best Western gear get $5 OFF admission. Tickets purchased for either Tuesday, June 10 or Monday, June 16, will be honored at the gate for Round 3.

ABOUT COOK OUT SUMMER SHOOTOUT:

Celebrating its 32nd season, the Cook Out Summer Shootout is a 10-race showcase of speed, featuring eight racing divisions of Legend Cars and Bandoleros. Races are held each Tuesday night under the lights with championship points on the line all summer long.

TICKETS:

Tickets are just $10; kids 12 and under get in FREE. All summer long, fans who bring a canned food donation will receive $2 off as part of Blue Cross NC’s Drive Out Hunger initiative. For tickets, schedules and more details about all the happenings at Charlotte Motor Speedway, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets.

