NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE ADVANCE: POCONO RACEWAY

Event: MillerTech Battery 200 (80 laps / 200 miles)

Round: 14 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Pocono Raceway

Location: Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Date & Time: Friday, June 20 | 5:00 PM ET

Tune-In: FOX Sports 1 | NASCAR Racing Network (NRN) | SiriusXM Ch. 90

Team Stats & Notes

Niece Motorsports Pocono Stats: Niece drivers have accounted for 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) starts at Pocono Raceway. The organization visited victory lane with Ross Chastain in 2019, and has earned a total of three top-fives and four top-10 finishes over the years. Last year, Chastain was the highest-finishing driver for the team in fifth-place.

No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett

Mills’ Pocono Stats: Matt Mills has competed in two NCTS races held at Pocono Raceway. Mills earned his series-best finish at the track last year when he finished in 11th-place. Having raced in four NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) events at this track, Mills’ best finish was 23rd in 2021.

Shiplett’s Pocono Stats: Mike Shiplett finished 12th with Bret Holmes last year in his lone NCTS start at Pocono. Shiplett is a two-time winner at the 2.5-mile tri-oval, having won the NXS race with Kyle Larson in 2015 and with Cole Custer in 2019. In 12 Cup Series starts here, Shiplett’s best result was a 10th-place effort with AJ Allmendinger in 2010.

On the Truck: Mills’ No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from longtime partners J.F. Electric and Utilitra, who will serve as his anchor partners for the entire 25-race season.

Recapping Michigan: Matt Mills and the No. 42 team played the strategy game in Michigan and rebounded nicely before getting swept up in a crash. Mills started the 125-lap race from 22nd and experienced some overheating issues early on. Getting off sequence, the team took advantage of some late-race chaos to enter the top-10. Just as everything was looking up for Mills, however, he became involved in an incident on the backstretch which ended his race. The team was left with a 23rd-place finish in the garage.

Points Rundown: Due to the Michigan crash, Mills dropped two positions in the points standings – now shown in 19th. Mills is only two points behind a pair of drivers – Andres Perez De Lara and Connor Mosack – who are currently tied for 17th-place, and has a four-point gap over Dawson Sutton in 20th. With five races left until the Playoffs, Mills is currently 148 markers below the cutline.

Quoting Mills: You ran well here last year and are bringing a new truck this week, so what can you build off last year to get even better this time around?

“This year, I believe I’ll just have a better notebook to work off of. Last year was basically my first time there in a truck, and the race craft and how you build your runs are all very different. So, just going back there this year with a better notebook on how I can make different moves to put myself in better positions will be super helpful. Last year, we were in the top-five with two laps to go and I made a bad move that put me outside the top-10 in two corners. Basically, just correcting things like that and hoping that bringing a new truck will give us natural raw speed so we can have a good run there this weekend.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 44 Niece Equipment / Jones Utilities Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Conner Jones | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Jones Returns: Conner Jones is back behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet this week as he makes his second start with Niece Motorsports. Jones last raced with the team in North Wilkesboro, where he finished 27th after cutting a tire.

Jones’ Pocono Stats: Jones will make his first NCTS start at Pocono Raceway on Friday. He has, however, competed in one ARCA Menards Series race at this track, finishing fifth in 2023.

Rogers’ Pocono Stats: Wally Rogers has called three NCTS races at Pocono, finishing as high as 13th-place in 2019 with Jordan Anderson. Though he did not compete in last year’s race, Rogers has made a handful of starts on top of the box in other series. Rogers finished 19th in his lone NXS race with JJ Yeley in 2017, and also made three Cup Series starts here.

On the Truck: Jones’ No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from Niece Equipment, Jones Utilities, and Bill’s Appliance Center.

Recapping Michigan: Ross Chastain and the No. 44 team contended for the victory in the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250. Though he started deep in the field after qualifying 26th, Chastain quickly advanced through the running order. Thanks to the help of some fast pit stops and a great handling truck, Chastain put on a thrilling show up at the front of the pack. Despite nearly wrecking while battling for the lead, Chastain maintained control to set him up for a late-race dash. Unfortunately, his race would end abruptly after getting turned from the lead on a restart. Done for the day, Chastain finished 26th on the hauler.

Owner Points Rundown: The No. 44 team remains in 16th-place in owner points entering the 14th race of the year at Pocono. The Rogers-led team of Jones, Chastain, Currey, and Gould currently sits 16 points behind Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 Chevrolet in 15th, and has a 23-point gap over TRICON Garage’s No. 15 entry in 17th.

Quoting Jones: You’ve never raced a truck here before, but have some seat time in ARCA. How well-equipped are you to adapt to driving the truck here?

“I’m definitely looking forward to coming back to Pocono. I think we have a great opportunity to be fast this weekend. The ARCA car drives a little different compared to a truck, but I’ve had a good amount of experience on the bigger tracks and I know that the No. 44 team has had speed everywhere they’ve raced this year. I’m hoping we can get a good day out of it with our Niece Equipment / Jones Utilities / Bill’s Appliance Center Chevy.”

About Niece Equipment: For over 30 years, Niece Equipment has provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Our reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability.

Each of our water and fuel/lube trucks are engineered with quality and durability in mind. Our capability ranges from 2,000 gallon water trucks to 12,000 gallon water towers. The fuel/lube trucks we offer range from 600 to 4,000 gallons.

About Jones Utilities: Jones Utilities Construction, Inc. is a full service underground utility and fiber optic construction contractor. Founded in 1997 by company President Robert Jones and incorporated in 1999, we have successfully completed contracts with values ranging from $5,000 to $2.4 million. We are outfitted to complete any size project with accuracy, quality, safety, and timeliness.

No. 45 DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Honeycutt’s Pocono Stats: Kaden Honeycutt has competed in two NCTS races at Pocono. Honeycutt’s best track finish came in his Niece Motorsports debut in 2023, when he finished 20th.

Gould’s Pocono Stats: Phil Gould has called the shots in six NCTS races at Pocono. Gould is a past truck winner here, having went to victory lane with Ross Chastain in 2019. In six starts, his drivers have finished inside the top-five twice, including a fifth-place effort last year. Gould also made three NXS starts at ‘The Tricky Triangle’, finishing as high as 13th with Ryan Reed in 2018.

On the Truck: Honeycutt’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado RST will race with support from DQS Solutions & Staffing and Masked Owl Technologies, who will serve as his anchor partners for the majority of the season.

Recapping Pocono: Kaden Honeycutt and the No. 45 team demonstrated immense raw speed in Michigan, but did not earn the finish they deserved. Honeycutt qualified the highest out of the team in 16th, but gained track position early through the help of his teammates. By finishing fifth in stage one and fourth in stage two, Honeycutt bagged a total of 13 stage points on the day. Late in the going, however, he was an innocent victim of contact off turn four, which gave him a flat right front tire. Forced to pit under green, the team then suffered another flat tire, but stayed in the fight to produce the fastest lap of the race. Honeycutt had to settle for a 21st-place finish multiple laps behind.

Points Rundown: Since there was another new winner in Michigan, Honeycutt’s margin above the Playoffs cutline has dwindled to 19 points, but he remains seventh overall. Heading into Pocono, Honeycutt is 16 points behind Layne Riggs in sixth, and 15 points above Ty Majeski in eighth.

Quoting Honeycutt: Even though you didn’t run this race last year, your team was pretty fast. Are they going to bring a similar setup build this time, or will it be something new?

“I think it will be a combination of both. I know we’ll have some good speed at Pocono because Niece Motorsports has been fast every year they’ve gone there. Pocono is a really different type of racing, and we have more laps added compared to what we’ve done in the past, so that will be a little bit of a mix up too with strategies. I have a feel for that track, and we had a good package in Michigan, so I think we’re trending on the right direction. I know Ross (Chastain) won there quite a long time ago, so I think we can do that again. We have the speed, just need to go out and execute.”

About DQS Solutions & Staffing: Guided by a mission to achieve excellence and adaptability, DQS partners with clients to create custom solutions that address unique business challenges. Recognized as Michigan’s fastest-growing company and #22 in the nation on the Inc. 5000 list, DQS drives industry growth while giving back through its nonprofit, Foundation for Pops, and partnerships like the River Rouge School District.

About Masked Owl Technologies: Masked Owl Technologies (MOT) is an industrial solutions integrator specializing in developing customized automation and controls processes. They take a consulting-based approach to identify the root cause of system challenges and incorporate tested, emerging technology into industrial solutions that mitigate risk and solve complex problems, the first time.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, the team celebrates its 10th consecutive season competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) where it fields the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45. Since its founding in 2016, Niece Motorsports has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 200+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a trusted build shop for the Chevrolet Silverados of multiple NCTS teams as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).